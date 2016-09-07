15 in 5

Because I love a list. Especially a random list.

9/07/16 at 1:05 PM
  1. It’s fall! It’s either my first or second favorite season. Fall feels like such a nice break after the heat of the summer. Spring is supposed to be about fresh starts and renewal, but fall is the same way. I’m sure it’s got something to do with the start of school and hectic schedules, but I love it.
  2. If you have a sixth grader at Davidson, and it feels like a bit of an adjustment (read: struggle), hang in there. Seventh grade is a whole new ballgame.
  3. Do you Yelp? I’m not talking about looking on the app to find a good place to eat. That’s part of it, of course, but have you reviewed your favorite local places? You should. Local businesses rely on your support to stay afloat.
  4. If you go to a restaurant and have a bad experience, you’re understandably upset. You might consider not going back. If the manager tries to help and make it better, don’t take it to Yelp. Everyone has bad days. Even you. If we were all reviewed on our less than perfect days, the world would be a pretty miserable place.
  5. If your food takes a while, don’t necessarily take it out on your server. It’s rarely their fault. Crap happens. When you cook dinner at home, does it always come out flawlessly, with everything hitting the table at the same time, amid rave reviews? Probably not.
  6. If choose to Yelp, review honestly, but don’t just be an a-hole.
  7. Some people are just a-holes, and nothing can be done to fix it.
  8. If I was the betting kind, I’d put a pretty big wager on the fact that most a-holes have bad experiences at restaurants on a regular basis.
  9. If you’re having bad experiences at restaurants more often than not, here’s a tip: check the common denominator. No, you aren’t unlucky. You’re an a-hole.
  10. Tip your servers. Tip them well. If you don’t want to tip, stay home. They’re providing a service, which, if we’re talking frankly, is a luxury. Someone cooks, brings you the food and cleans up after you leave. If you can’t afford to tip, you can’t afford to eat out. Tip your servers.
  11. If you tip well, servers remember you. It’s true. Ask them. You get better service.
  12. If you don’t tip well (or at all), servers remember you. It’s true. Ask them. They talked about you when you walked through the door.
  13. Speaking of doors: open them! Open the windows. It’s beautiful outside. It might still be hot, but the humidity is waning. The fresh air will do you good. Especially if you’re one of those a-holes I mentioned.
  14. Speaking of beautiful, college football is a beautiful thing. I’m not sure how Georgia will fare this season, but I’m cautiously optimistic. If we’re terrible, I’ll wait it out. Transition is necessary and success takes time. In the meantime, there’s cold beer.
  15. It’s fall, y’all! Cheers!

