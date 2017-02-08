- Although I’ve complained about the road construction around town, the changing of the traffic lights is lovely. The traffic up and down Walton Way, Broad Street and the like is nuts, but it’ll probably be worth it in the end.
- Does anyone know what they do with the old, used traffic lights?
- I suppose I shouldn’t complain. It took me 30 minutes to go just a few miles, but we’re spoiled. I don’t go many places that require more than 10 minutes of travel time, unless I’m going on a plane and/or spending the night.
- I don’t mind traveling. Most of what I do on a daily basis happens to be within a couple of miles of my house.
- If you came to the Imperial on Saturday, February 4, you were a part of the very first Debi Ballas Day. Oh, what a night. The speeches, the performances, the packed house. All of it. The support for Debi and The Augusta Players was overwhelming. The support for the arts in Augusta was inspiring.
- Buy season tickets! Go to gallery openings. Buy local art. There are plenty of ways to support the arts in the CSRA. No excuses. Support doesn’t have to cost money.
- If you want to give money, that’s cool, too. $$
- Did y’all know it’s the policy of Richmond County schools to take away a cell phone if it rings just one time in class? No warning. Listen. I understand how distracting it’d be if everyone forgot to silence their phones. This policy is antiquated. The phone becomes the property of the county for 30 days. What if you don’t have a landline at home, and your child stays home alone after school? Yes. Rules are rules. Some rules need adjusting from time to time.
- Disclaimer: yes, my kid had his phone taken away. It’s about to be returned to him, so I’m not telling y’all this to change our situation (even though I think it was dumb). His phone went off one time in class. It was a junk call, from a spammer in Cyprus. We don’t know anyone there. He isn’t a repeat offender. He simply forgot to silence his phone this one time. They use phones at school to complete assignments. I would’ve gladly kept the phone at home for 30, 60 or even 90 days as punishment for his mistake. Because we don’t have a landline, he couldn’t dial 911 and therefore couldn’t stay home alone for a month. End of the world? No. Worth reconsideration? I think so.
- As a school project, he had to create an app. He created an app that silenced all phones upon reaching school property. Smart kid. He got an A on the assignment.
- We’re back in magnet testing/audition time again. It’s been two years since we last did it, and now it’s The Girl’s turn. Best of luck and break a leg to all kids auditioning!
- I tried a new downtown business last weekend. My pup spent the day at Broad Street Barkery and had a great time. He came home with the cutest haircut and smelled way better than when we bathe him. It’s probably because they kept having to bathe him after he pooped in his cage. I hope they’ll have him back.
- Blessings and prayers for Deputy Meagher’s family. He was supposed to go home that night and never made it. He died a hero, but it might be hard for his family to fully embrace that for a while.
- Blessings and prayers for all who serve and protect us every day. You risk your lives so we don’t have to.
- Blessings and prayers to everyone for a safe and happy Valentine’s Day. If you don’t have plans, who cares? Even if you don’t have that one person, remember you’ve got people. Celebrate them this Valentine’s Day. Love your people, people.
15 in 5
Because I love a list. Especially a random list.