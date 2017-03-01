- This weather! If you hate spring, you probably don’t like the unseasonably warm temps. I hate winter, as y’all know, so I’m happy.
- Having yellow pollen all over everything is interesting in February.
- What will Masters Week look like without the azaleas blooming all over Augusta? You may not care a whole lot, but out of towners expect azaleas.
- Being a parent is an amazing thing. It’s amazing how you can go from so proud of your kid one minute to so irritated the next. I wish there was a kid manual that taught them how to not aggravate parents. Wishful thinking.
- There’s a parking lot behind the Lamar building. It’s a large parking lot. People renting the Imperial on weekends have been able to use it for a number of years. During shows, there was a charge to park there, but it was only $5. All of a sudden there are “unauthorized blah blah blahs will be towed” signs and the parking lot sits empty. For a city with a bunch of parking complaints, this seems silly.
- I don’t mind waiting for a parking space downtown. If it means the businesses are thriving, I’ll circle the block a couple of times looking for a space.
- I’m not surprised Whole Foods closed, though I hate to see good businesses leave Augusta. It wasn’t ever very busy when I was in there. We still have Earth Fare and Fresh Market, though, people.
- Although the Kroger on 15th Street wasn’t the prettiest store, a grocery in that location is necessary for the folks downtown and downtown-ish.
- Maybe now, our dreams will come true, and a Trader Joe’s will come to town. If you’ve not been to one yet, you may not understand. If you have, well, you know what I mean.
- I’ve heard people say, “If we can’t handle a Whole Foods, why would Trader Joe’s come here?” Please refer to #9. If you haven’t been to one, you don’t get it. Comparing Trader Joe’s to Whole Foods is like comparing a banana to an umbrella. Maybe not that extreme, but their price points are on completely different levels. Trader Joe’s offers organic food options at very affordable prices. Don’t talk to me about that Two Buck Chuck wine they have. It’s an abomination.
- There’s a Facebook page, “Bring Trader Joe’s to Augusta.” If you haven’t already, go click “like.”
- I was in Trader Joe’s in Athens (because I have a regular shopping list that includes Triple Ginger Snaps, Olive Oil Popcorn, and organic ground beef), the cashier asked me where I was from. When I told her, she said, “Oh, Augusta really needs a TJ’s. People are crazy about it there. We hear it all the time.” See? Fingers crossed.
- Speaking of crosses, I look forward to hearing your Lenten sacrifices, if you are of the appropriate faith, of course. I’ve given up chocolate for a number of years. This year, I’m gonna try to give up stuff. Like, in general. I’ve seen where people get rid of a trash bag of stuff per day for 40 days. That sounds like a lot of stuff, but I’m willing to try.
- The Salvation Army is asking folks to put one item per day in a black trash bag, resulting in 40 items at the end of the Lenten season. Bring it to them when Lent ends. Make sure they’re good items, y’all. No garbage.
- I’m not giving up wine. Maybe I should, because it would be a sacrifice, what with this porch weather we are having, but, after a long day, ice water doesn’t have the same get up and go as a quality Zinfandel. Cheers!
15 in 5
Because I love a list. Especially a random list.