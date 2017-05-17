- If you missed The Augusta Players’ production of “Beauty and the Beast” this weekend, you missed a magical one. It was Debi Ballas’ last directorial responsibility with the organization, and she went out with a bang. Kudos to a wonderful cast and crew on a job well done.
- Don’t fret. You can catch next season. Visit augustaplayers.org for show information.
- I love brunch. I’ve seen where brunch haters make fun of brunch, but what’s not to love? Breakfast food is delicious any time of day. Mimosas prevent scurvy. Count me in.
- Looking for good brunch spots in town? There are plenty: Whiskey Bar (Kitchen), Fuse, Tako Sushi, Edgar’s Grille, The Partridge Inn and Bodega Ultima will get you started.
- Speaking of brunch, I was out and about on Sunday, and I was shocked to hear a restaurant patron yelling across the room at the bartender. Apparently the order was a Bloody Mary, no olives. Know how I know? He was yelling it across the room at the bartender. In that you’re-an-idiot tone, the a-hole was telling the bartender how stupid it was to put olives in a Bloody Mary, because it ruins the whole drink. Well, now we all know, dude.
- Would you believe the olive yeller was wearing a church name tag? Like, a tag from his church with his name on it. Apparently, he’s a minister. Jesus loves y’all. Jesus loves, y’all.
- The Man and I celebrated our 15-year anniversary last week. Since everyone always says it, I’ll say it, too. Time flies. We didn’t have much time to go much actual celebrating, but we’re pretty proud of our accomplishment. Marriage is no easy job. That said, it’s a hell of a fun one.
- My parents divorced after 15 years of marriage. I have several friends who’ve already split up. Some are in the midst of separating as we speak. I can’t imagine it. I’m sure they didn’t plan for it.
- People ask our secret. Ha! There’s no secret. Curveballs are frequent, and kids take up so very much time and energy. We simply have a common goal. We’re staying together. Even if it seems rough at the time, we’ll be there on the flip side, together. Even if he does still load the dishwasher incorrectly.
- Last year, on Mother’s Day, my mom got to see The Boy on stage. It was the first time she’d been able to make it, and it was his biggest role yet. It was also the only Mother’s Day she and I would spend together as moms. I wouldn’t trade that one day for all the other Mother’s Days.
- I now understand what it’s like to miss my mom on Mother’s Day. There were years when we weren’t speaking, but this one was different, because we couldn’t.
- Next week, The Girl graduates from fifth grade. We’re leaving the little school we’ve loved since The Boy was in kindergarten. As weepy as that makes me, I can’t wait to have both kids under the same roof. And both in middle school. Wait. That last part. We’re about to have two teenagers. And all the hormones.
- I’m also turning 40 next week. More on that later. I’m pretty excited about it, really.
- Summer break is so close, and I can hardly stand it any longer. I’m ready for activities to pause, and I’m ready for a break from “hurry up, it’s time to go,” and “did you do your homework?” Why can kids run like their feet are on fire in order to win a soccer game, but telling them to hurry any other time usually results in a slower pace?
- To the summer’s slower pace! Cheers!
