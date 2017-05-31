- What’re y’all up to this summer? Do you like to stay put and relax? Travel as much as possible while the kids are out of school?
- We have some trips planned this summer. Our kids are so much easier to travel with now. They even pack their own suitcases.
- Don’t trust a kid who says they’ve packed their own suitcase.
- Once, The Boy forgot to pack underwear. He only had the pair on his body. We were vacationing about an hour from the nearest store of any kind. Before we’d left home, I asked him — many, many times — if he had underwear. I believe I asked if he had six pairs of underwear, since we would be gone for five days, and it’s always good to have an extra pair. He had one. We washed that one pair of underwear several times.
- Once, The Girl forgot to pack shoes. She remembered flip-flops, but we were visiting Chicago and she needed walking shoes. Fortunately, we could buy new ones, and it was an easy fix. We’d gone over and over the contents of her suitcase before we left. “Yesssssss, Mama-uh. I have shoes.” Uh huh.
- I always check their bags multiple times before we leave. Those weren’t the only two times I’ve been burned.
- It may seem silly to spend the time checking and double checking, when I could just pack their suitcases myself. I disagree. They need to know how to pack a suitcase. They may roll their eyes when I ask if they’ve packed enough underwear or shoes, but I’m totally cool with reminding them about why I’m asking.
- It’s fun to combat the teen eyeroll with evidence as to why the nagging is necessary. “Hey Boy, don’t forget your math folder. It’s on the kitchen counter.” “I knowwwww-ah.” “Yeah, well, you didn’t know each one of those three times I had to run it to school, because you left it on the kitchen counter.” Ahem.
- It doesn’t seem like many of my kids’ friends have chores around the house. I know of a couple who have to make their beds each morning, but do kids do chores anymore? Our kids seem completely put out by the idea of a Saturday work around the house day.
- I don’t care if they feel put out. I get great pleasure from watching my kids do the chores I don’t wanna do.
- It took my daughter three days to pick up her room. It was in pretty bad shape, but I wouldn’t have foreseen days of work. I told her she couldn’t leave the house until everything was picked up and put away. She didn’t believe me. She stayed in the house for three days. I think she knows which one of us is more stubborn.
- She also knows who is in charge. Until next time.
- Apparently there will be a next time, and having two teenagers at once might do me in. I have good kids. I have kind kids. They can still be a-holes to their parents. Even the best ones.
- As frustrating as the teen stuff can be, watching my kids grow up is pretty fascinating and awesome. It’ll be more awesome if they’ll keep their rooms clean.
- It’s summer, y’all!
15 in 5
Because I love a list. Especially a random list.