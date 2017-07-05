- Looking for local, fresh produce? Visit Good Earth on Davis Road. Everything is as local as possible, including peaches from S.C. Also, try a jar of green tomato pickles, homemade candies, peach bread or local honey. You’ll be glad you did! They have butter, cheese and meat, too. My kids love a bottled Nehi while we shop!
- Summer gives us the best food. Don’t get me wrong. I love soup. My family loves soup. We also love tomatoes, fresh corn and watermelon.
- There’s almost nothing better than a fresh tomato pie. It might take a minute to find one that suits you best, but I’ve settled on pre-baked deep dish pie crust, ripe tomatoes (drained on paper towels), and a mixture of mayo, fresh basil, parmesan cheese, garlic and mozzarella, layered until the pie crust is overflowing.
- The only thing better than a fresh tomato pie is a fresh tomato sandwich. Mayo, toasted bread, salt, pepper, tomato. Don’t mess with it and add anything else.
- There’s a debate on the best mayo. I know, I know. I hear y’all already. I grew up on Hellman’s. Twenty years ago, when I moved to Augusta, I learned about Duke’s, and I was a loyal mayonaiser until recently. I did a taste test. Fee free to judge, but I like Hellman’s better.
- I know there are a ton of you who hate mayo, period. Doesn’t matter if it’s this mayo or that mayo.
- The only mayo I don’t like is the stuff in that huge plastic jar at Costco. No matter what, you’re going get mayo on your hands, when you try to use it, and that’s where I draw the line.
- Actually, I take that back. There are two ways you wouldn’t get mayo on your hands: one, you’d need a really long spoon. Two, you’d have to dump the jar out, and that’ll produce the nastiest sound, so I don’t recommend it. I once saw a lady do that at church. There was so much mayo in the bowl and, after the noise it made leaving the jar, I don’t think anyone ate it.
- How many of you hate mayo now? If you hate mayo, does that mean you also hate ranch dressing? What about sour cream? They aren’t the same, you know.
- The Girl loves sour cream. When she was littler, she’d use a chip as a spoon with which to eat sour cream. She discovered the spoon not long after that. It was pretty nasty watching our three-year-old devour a bowl of sour cream whenever she got the chance. We eventually took the spoon away. It took her about three trips to the restaurant to try a straw. It didn’t go well. I’d liken it to trying to drink a super thick milkshake through a straw. Might as well be cement.
- We had an earthquake in Augusta a couple of weeks ago. I know it wasn’t anything impressive to those who’ve felt a real earthquake, but it had us all talking.
- I know everyone complains about fireworks around the holidays, because of pets, but my dog doesn’t even notice them. He noticed the earthquake, though. He barked at the ground for a solid three minutes.
- I have firework earrings to wear on Independence Day. They’re so ugly they’re cute.
- I made a bald eagle cheese ball for Memorial Day, and I’m trying to figure out how to one up myself for the 4th.
- Happy Independence Day! God Bless the USA, y’all!