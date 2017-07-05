Top Posts
15 in 5

Because I love a list. Especially a random list.

written by Jenny Wright July 5, 2017
    1. Looking for local, fresh produce? Visit Good Earth on Davis Road. Everything is as local as possible, including peaches from S.C. Also, try a jar of green tomato pickles, homemade candies, peach bread or local honey. You’ll be glad you did! They have butter, cheese and meat, too. My kids love a bottled Nehi while we shop!
    2. Summer gives us the best food. Don’t get me wrong. I love soup. My family loves soup. We also love tomatoes, fresh corn and watermelon.
    3. There’s almost nothing better than a fresh tomato pie. It might take a minute to find one that suits you best, but I’ve settled on pre-baked deep dish pie crust, ripe tomatoes (drained on paper towels), and a mixture of mayo, fresh basil, parmesan cheese, garlic and mozzarella, layered until the pie crust is overflowing.
    4. The only thing better than a fresh tomato pie is a fresh tomato sandwich. Mayo, toasted bread, salt, pepper, tomato. Don’t mess with it and add anything else.
    5. There’s a debate on the best mayo. I know, I know. I hear y’all already. I grew up on Hellman’s. Twenty years ago, when I moved to Augusta, I learned about Duke’s, and I was a loyal mayonaiser until recently. I did a taste test. Fee free to judge, but I like Hellman’s better.
    6. I know there are a ton of you who hate mayo, period. Doesn’t matter if it’s this mayo or that mayo.
    7. The only mayo I don’t like is the stuff in that huge plastic jar at Costco. No matter what, you’re going get mayo on your hands, when you try to use it, and that’s where I draw the line.
    8. Actually, I take that back. There are two ways you wouldn’t get mayo on your hands: one, you’d need a really long spoon. Two, you’d have to dump the jar out, and that’ll produce the nastiest sound, so I don’t recommend it. I once saw a lady do that at church. There was so much mayo in the bowl and, after the noise it made leaving the jar, I don’t think anyone ate it.
    9. How many of you hate mayo now? If you hate mayo, does that mean you also hate ranch dressing? What about sour cream? They aren’t the same, you know.
    10. The Girl loves sour cream. When she was littler, she’d use a chip as a spoon with which to eat sour cream. She discovered the spoon not long after that. It was pretty nasty watching our three-year-old devour a bowl of sour cream whenever she got the chance. We eventually took the spoon away. It took her about three trips to the restaurant to try a straw. It didn’t go well. I’d liken it to trying to drink a super thick milkshake through a straw. Might as well be cement.
    11. We had an earthquake in Augusta a couple of weeks ago. I know it wasn’t anything impressive to those who’ve felt a real earthquake, but it had us all talking.
    12. I know everyone complains about fireworks around the holidays, because of pets, but my dog doesn’t even notice them. He noticed the earthquake, though. He barked at the ground for a solid three minutes.
    13. I have firework earrings to wear on Independence Day. They’re so ugly they’re cute.

cheeseball

  • I made a bald eagle cheese ball for Memorial Day, and I’m trying to figure out how to one up myself for the 4th.
  • Happy Independence Day! God Bless the USA, y’all!

 

