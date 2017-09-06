- What’d y’all think about the eclipse? I was in Atlanta, and it was still pretty neat. I was impressed.
- I’ve heard plenty of people say they were not impressed by what they saw. Is that because you weren’t in the Zone of Totality? Or maybe you didn’t have glasses? Or maybe you just need to loosen up? Science is cool. Sorry it didn’t “last long enough” or “get dark enough.”
- I’ve had some crazy customer service run-ins lately. I don’t typically get visibly upset in such situations, because we never really know who’s to blame. It’s not typically the person in front of you during the issue. They’re just the messenger.
- To the lady at the big bank with the red, white and blue logo: you helped your bank live up to its horrible reputation. When I walked in, after being hastily greeted, and showed you the document with the word “deceased” at the top, that would’ve been a great time for compassion. It goes a long way. Your staff could use a lesson, too.
- In the spirit of full disclosure, the next day I went to a different branch of the same big bank with the red, white and blue logo, and Cara was incredibly helpful and sincere. She answered all of my questions and made sure I left there comfortable with the situation.
- I’m incredibly thankful for my small, local bank. Crystal at Queensborough gets a big shoutout for her patience, sense of humor and diligence. And she’s always that way. When I walk in there, it’s like they want me to bank there. Imagine that.
- Managing an estate, while it’s in Probate, is no small task. It’s a full-time job.
- Get your will updated. Even if it’s notarized, a will circa 1987 causes a migraine-sized headache. Don’t do it to your family members. It’s relatively cheap and easy to obtain a current will. Your people will thank you.
- Fortunately, my brothers and I get along really well. Peace be with y’all who’ve navigated a will and Probate Court with disjointed families.
- Every night, I ask my kids if they’ve done their homework, packed up their book bags, and laid out their clothes for school. I don’t really care what they wear to school, as long as there isn’t any “I don’t have socks!” or “My jeans are dirty!” at 6:30 a.m. There’s not enough coffee in the world for that.
- Do you pack your kids’ lunches? I don’t. He doesn’t take his. She takes hers every day. I make sure she has everything she needs and easy things to pack, but it’s all her. I don’t feel like a mean mom.
- I felt like a mean mom this morning, when The Girl realized she’d lost a big homework assignment and I told her I was sorry. That’s all I did. She looked and looked, and it was nowhere to be found. I hugged her and told her I loved her. Then I told her she should’ve packed up her book bag the night before like I asked.
- I’m playing in a tennis match on Friday. Lord help me. I haven’t played in a few years. We shall see how this goes. Stay tuned.
- Blessings to everyone affected by the storms in Texas. Blessings to those dropping everything to help. Blessings to those sending water and relief funds. Humans treating other humans with kindness. It’s nice.
- The cooler weather makes for easier mornings. The (very) slight chill puts most everyone in a good mood. Lay out your clothes the night before and check your book bags!
15 in 5
Because I love a list. Especially a random list.