- Did you know you can get groceries delivered to your house? I’ve known of such a thing and envied it when my big city friends talked about it. We have Instacart now. Just this week, Jayson and Tina brought my groceries to my door. I used to love grocery shopping. This is a game changer.
- You can get things delivered from Publix, PetSmart, and Costco. They do not deliver wine. Yet.
- More than 80,000 people braved the heat for the 2017 Arts in the Heart of Augusta Festival. Were you there? I saw a lot of you! I’ve gone every year since I moved here. Each year brings improvements. This year, I most appreciated the $1 Koozies designed to fit a beer cup.
- To my new friend Susan in Waynesboro: I’ll try to make it for lunch soon.
- A year ago, I was caring for my mom most days. This year is a stark contrast.
- The next time I do one of these lists, I will have 100,000 unread emails in my inbox. I can’t wait to see how many people get mad.
- I have two house plants that have been alive for a week now. I haven’t watered them yet, and I’m not sure when I should. The last plant I had lasted about five years, and I think I watered it about once a year.
- I’m glad I’m better at caring for my children.
- Did you know that pre-teen girls are very sensitive? They cry easily.
- Bravo to The Augusta Players for a show well done! “Oliver!” had almost 30 kids on stage at one time. If you’ve ever herded cats before, you know how the director felt.
- Westobou is in full swing this weekend. Get out and enjoy the fall-ish weather. The festival has something for almost everyone. If you aren’t sure there’s something for you, why not try something new? You might be surprised.
- It’s like we tell our kids when asking them to try to foods: One bite to be polite, because the next time you might like it. Just try.
- Did you know that the City of Augusta gives $72,000 to disburse to local arts organizations? Seventeen organizations benefited this year receiving checks from Mayor Davis and the Arts Council Board President, Mary Jones, at this week’s commission meeting. Pretty cool stuff.
- Did you know that I haven’t even mentioned everything going on in Augusta these days? Pay attention y’all. Good things are happening. This is the time of year when I’m entertained by the people who say there’s “nothing to do” in the CSRA. It’s funny.
- Prayers to those affected by the shootings in Las Vegas. It’s time to make something happen, y’all. Too many innocent lives lost in these senseless tragedies. Let’s get it done.
15 in 5
Because I love a list. Especially a random list.