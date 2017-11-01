- I know you’ve been on the edge of your seats, waiting to hear about The Girl’s Halloween costume this year. What started when she was 3, as shy kitty, morphed and layered over the years, eventually becoming Sparkly Kitty, then Cowgirl Sparkly Kitty, then Cowgirl Sparkly Witch Kitty, then Cowgirl Sparkly Zombie Witch Kitty, then Cowgirl Sparkly Witch Zombie Harry Potter Kitty. She found herself considering Kitty retirement, because she wanted to be a unicorn. I suggested she dress up as both, and we are pleased to introduce the KittyCorn.
- She said I am the “best mom ever,” for coming up with such an idea.
- KittyCorn involved cat ears and a tail, a unicorn horn, and 6 different colors of hairspray.
- Did you know they have fruit punch flavored pickles at Walmart? As you’d imagine, they are bright red. I didn’t know that was a thing. How did that even become a thing? What’s wrong with pickle-flavored pickles?
- I’ll bet someone has come up with pumpkin spice pickles.
- Speaking of spice, those cinnamon brooms at the front of the grocery stores have got to go.
- The Girl is obsessed with making slime. She has no less than 20 varieties, using all of my Tupperware containers as storage. Rather than be annoyed, I’m marveling at the fact that she found lids to match every container.
- The Boy had the chance to be an extra in “Stranger Things 2.” If you blink, you’ll miss him, but he shows up a few times in the last episode of the season, in the middle school dance scene.
- No, he doesn’t have an agent, and no, he didn’t work on that show as a resume builder. He doesn’t have a resume. It was just for fun.
- It’s pretty cool to see him, albeit barely, in such a popular show.
- Being an extra on a film set is not for the faint of heart. It’s a lot of sitting and waiting. Since “Stranger Things” is an ’80s show, hair and makeup gave him a feathered mullet. It was epic.
- I’m cautiously optimistic about the way the UGA football season is unfolding. I think y’all know what I mean. We’ve been disappointed way too many times to fully believe this is real. If your team is having a crappy season, we feel ya. We’re all waiting on the other shoe to drop.
- I hate to talk about it, for fear of jinxing the team. I’ve found that if I plan a party, wear a UGA shirt (or even the colors), or make a big deal of the game in any way, we will lose. I have a proven track record. It could be the easiest opponent and a guaranteed win, but as soon as I hang our big red flag, the game goes downhill.
- I plan to be the most understated fan ever. I’m acting like I don’t care. You’re welcome.
- Go Dawgs!
15 in 5
Because I love a list. Especially a random list.