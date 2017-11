24 hours ago

A nerd with personality!! #metrosbest2017 @lisahallnorth is the owner of Computer One, located across from Applebees on Washington Road, which is as much a directional beacon as it is a restaurant. Much like Hooters. Ask your granny where Hooters is. She'll tell you. Anyway, congratulations Lisa! Computer One specializes in B>B support, so if you own a small business and need IT help and don't want the aggravation of aggravating people, they are a good fit.