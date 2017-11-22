- We get to celebrate Thanksgiving twice this year. I’m thankful for that, because I like my family, and I like the food. I love mashed potatoes and cornbread dressing, drowned in giblet gravy. I’m also thankful that we don’t have to celebrate twice in one day. The second wouldn’t ever taste as good as the first.
- Costco, thank you. I’m a mashed potato snob, and you make the only mashed potatoes that taste as good as mine. It’s the butter, I know. I’m thankful for butter, too.
- I need reading glasses all the time. I can’t read the church bulletin anymore. My blindness rock bottom was not being able to read the menu at Abel Brown a couple of weeks ago. I’m not quite ready for readers on a chain around my neck, and I know that’s nothing but pure denial. Instead, I got progressive lenses. Yeah, I know. They’re bifocals. I’m thankful that I’ve made it to 40 without needing glasses every day.
- Big thanks to the people at Casella Eye Center downtown. They say things like “you’re not old,” and “those glasses are super cute,” and “your eyes aren’t that bad at all.” Whether they’re telling the truth or not, I believe them. I not only bought more expensive glasses, but I left there feeling at least 38.
- I’m thankful for the server at Abel Brown who brought me a couple of lobster rolls, when he thought they were out. I’d already eaten dinner, but they made a lovely breakfast. Every day should begin with lobster.
- I’m thankful for lobster.
- I’m thankful for the fact that our budget doesn’t allow me to eat lobster very often, so it’s that good every time.
- Four friends have had babies in the past month. Who isn’t thankful for new babies?
- My kids make their own breakfast on school days. They can also make grilled cheese and quesadillas. They know how to start the laundry, iron their clothes, and do the dishes. Thankfully, they aren’t useless or helpless.
- They still need me. I suppose they’ll always be my babies. I’m thankful they come to me with questions. I’m not always thankful for their jokes, but we take the good with the bad.
- I’m thankful for my husband. I’m even more thankful for his patience when I do things like lose my keys for two hours and find them in the kitchen sink.
- Even with whatever problems we may have around here, I’m thankful for my city. Augusta, you’re not so bad after all, despite my first impression of you twenty years ago.
- I’m thankful for the arts community here. Pay attention, y’all. From visual to performing arts and everything in between, Augusta is pretty damn vibrant.
- I’m thankful for everyone who reads this mess every week. At almost seven years in, you’ve put up with a lot of words, strange stories, and endless lists like these. Thank you for letting me keep rambling.
- I love my people. You know who you are. If you think you are, I’m thankful for you. Happy Thanksgiving, y’all!
15 in 5
Because I love a list. Especially a random list.