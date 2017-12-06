- Although the cold weather is back this weekend, the late spring-like temps have made it hard to get in the Christmas sprit. Need help? Go down to Augusta on Ice. It’s on the Common. There’s a skating rink, an ice slide, hot chocolate, and pictures with Santa. Also, they have a bar. It’s hard to believe we can ice skate when it’s upwards of 70 degrees, but somehow it works.
- Columbia County has one, too. I don’t know as much about it, and I don’t think there’s ice skating, but it’s at Evans Towne Center Park, and it’s during December.
- Actually, I know they don’t have ice skating in Columbia County, because people have been all mad that Augusta on Ice moved from Evans. People, get over it. Be thankful we have multiple places to celebrate. Remember this when you complain about having nothing to do in the CSRA.
- I can’t imagine the James Brown Arena not being downtown. That doesn’t mean I don’t want development elsewhere. There’s momentum downtown. Let’s not stifle that. Why would we?
- It’s fun to watch the skyline change. We don’t have mega hotels and skyscrapers doing up, but progress is exciting.
- I watched an older man get in some sort of altercation with a younger guy. I can’t be more specific about their ages. They were at an intersection near Bobby Jones by Sam’s Club. I assumed it was a minor fender bender at first, but fortunately I got stopped at the light for prime viewing. The younger guy was in one of those cube-shaped cars. The older guy was out of his car, yelling “get out of the car,” and gesturing at the young guy. He was really mad. I’ll bet he was spitting as he yelled. The young guy had a huge smile on his face, and he wasn’t about to get out of the car. He finally slowly went around the old guy’s car and left him standing there in the street. I wish I knew what led to all that.
- I’m not nosy. I’m curious.
- It seems like everyone is ready for Christmas by now. We don’t have a tree up yet, but we’re getting close.
- I don’t care if you want to put your tree up in July. I think Thanksgiving and Halloween (or Memorial Day, depending on how you like to do things) can be celebrated just as happily with Christmas decorations. What I don’t get is how you’re not ready to get the house back to normal at some point. As much as I love all of my Christmas decor, it’s always so nice to put it away.
- I have this Apple Watch now, and it does lots of cool things, but most importantly it will ping my phone when I lose it. I use that feature at least once a day.
- I need it to ping my keys. I found them in the kitchen sink a couple of weeks ago.
- The person sitting next to me (I don’t know her) uses “like” a lot. She, like, just said it seven times in one sentence, and she like never mentioned a single simile.
- If you’ve forgotten sixth grade grammar, a simile is a comparison using “like” or “as.”
- The Augusta Players present “A Christmas Carol” again this year, and there are still tickets available for the weekend. The Girl has a sweet little solo, and we’d love to see you there. Plus, you’d be supporting the arts in Augusta and a historic theatre in its 100th year of operation.
- Hanukkah is next week, and it’s, like, almost Christmas, y’all! Happy, happy!
15 in 5
Because I love a list. Especially a random list.