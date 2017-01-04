2016: Year in Random Review

Because I love a list. Especially a random list

  1. I think men can do more than one thing at once, but maybe they’d rather not. Ask my husband what he talks about when he plays golf. They talk about golf. He’s played with our priest a couple of times. I was sure they had an enlightening and inspiring conversation about God and such. Nope. Golf. They talk about God at church or maybe around the campfire. (January 2016)
  2. I have an irrational fear of the dark. I’m a nearly 40-year-old woman who will openly admit to being scared of the dark. Nothing bad has happened to me in the dark. Bad things have happened to all those ladies on Lifetime, though. (February 2016)
  3. The new Berckmans Road is pretty. Did y’all see the lampposts? It’s landscaped, too, with pretty stone walls. I’m glad to have my cut through back. We’re spoiled in Augusta. If we have to travel more than 10 minutes or so, it’s a hassle. When Berckmans Road was closed, it took me longer than that to get to Publix. (March 2016)
  4. Only one Masters-related arrest made the news. Some drunk dude went under the ropes and into the bunker. Sadly, he probably won’t have a vivid memory of his only trip to the National. Did his friends leave with him? I hope not. I wonder where he went after he was kicked out? What a dumb story to tell. (April 2016)
  5. Do you ever feel like your email must be broken? I feel like there’s a holding cell out there somewhere, where urgent emails are kept prisoner until past the applicable date of need. That’s the only explanation. It’s not that people just aren’t replying. (May 2016)
  6. To the lady in the drive thru ordering at least one of each thing, comprising at least three separate orders. Let’s consider getting out of the big red truck and walking in to order, rather than holding up the usually fast-moving line. To her kid, who opened the back window of the big truck and mouthed “sorry,” to everyone waiting: It’s okay, kiddo. The good news? You won’t ever act this way, so I consider this an indirect teaching moment. In that case, maybe I should pat your mom on the back. “Good job showing your kid how not to act!” (May 2016)
  7. I just read the most disturbing Facebook post. A woman, with two children, just posted that she basically doesn’t drink so she doesn’t get raped. That might be the most messed up thing I’ve ever read, and I haven’t been raped. Can you imagine, as a victim of rape, seeing that and thinking, “Gosh, is it really my fault, because I had two glasses of wine?” It is never the victim’s fault. Nope, there aren’t any exceptions. I don’t care how drunk the victim is or what he or she was wearing. The fault lies with the power hungry rapist who violated another human. That’s it. If you argue that, you are part of the problem. (June 2016)
  8. Regarding the shooting during the July 4th fireworks downtown: there’s no way we’ll have a 100 percent crime free city. Rarely do scary things happen in downtown Augusta, though. All in all, it’s a pretty safe place to be, with your family, enjoying the local businesses. Don’t give up! We’ve come so far. (July 2016)
  9. If we survive this election season without killing each other, it’ll be a miracle. I should rephrase that. If y’all survive this election season without killing each other, it’ll be a miracle. As a general and well-followed rule, I don’t discuss politics. Period. (August 2016)
  10. If you’re having bad experiences at restaurants more often than not, here’s a tip: check the common denominator. No, you aren’t unlucky. You’re an a-hole. (September 2016)
  11. Tip your servers. Tip them well. If you don’t want to tip, stay home. They’re providing a service, which, if we’re talking frankly, is a luxury. Someone cooks, brings you the food, and cleans up after you leave. If you can’t afford to tip, you can’t afford to eat out. Tip your servers. (September 2016)
  12. I’m so thankful for the time I had with Mom. When she died, she died peacefully, on good terms with all three of her children. I can’t imagine my grief, had we not been together in the end. It would be a whole different ball game. Play yours intentionally. Give up being right. The end matters, and you never know when that might be. (October 2016)
  13. Grief is a lonely process. (November 2016)
  14. My boy won a contest. His artwork was chosen by Mayor Hardie Davis’ office, to be used on the front of their card. He was their guest of honor at the Christmas parade downtown, riding on the float with Mayor Davis. When they lit the city’s tree that night, Mayor Davis and his staff brought The Boy on stage and unveiled his drawing to the big crowd on The Common. It was a pretty big deal. The Mayor’s office made my son feel like a million bucks. I don’t know who all gets the Mayor’s card each year. I’ve never gotten one. If you do, you’re welcome to say you know the artist. He won’t mind a bit. (December 2016)
  15. To a happy and healthy 2017. Maybe 2016 wasn’t as bad as you thought. Chin up, buttercup. You have people. Love your people, people. Cheers!

