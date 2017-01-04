2016: Year in Random Review

- I think men can do more than one thing at once, but maybe they’d rather not. Ask my husband what he talks about when he plays golf. They talk about golf. He’s played with our priest a couple of times. I was sure they had an enlightening and inspiring conversation about God and such. Nope. Golf. They talk about God at church or maybe around the campfire. (January 2016)
- I have an irrational fear of the dark. I’m a nearly 40-year-old woman who will openly admit to being scared of the dark. Nothing bad has happened to me in the dark. Bad things have happened to all those ladies on Lifetime, though. (February 2016)
- The new Berckmans Road is pretty. Did y’all see the lampposts? It’s landscaped, too, with pretty stone walls. I’m glad to have my cut through back. We’re spoiled in Augusta. If we have to travel more than 10 minutes or so, it’s a hassle. When Berckmans Road was closed, it took me longer than that to get to Publix. (March 2016)
- Only one Masters-related arrest made the news. Some drunk dude went under the ropes and into the bunker. Sadly, he probably won’t have a vivid memory of his only trip to the National. Did his friends leave with him? I hope not. I wonder where he went after he was kicked out? What a dumb story to tell. (April 2016)
- Do you ever feel like your email must be broken? I feel like there’s a holding cell out there somewhere, where urgent emails are kept prisoner until past the applicable date of need. That’s the only explanation. It’s not that people just aren’t replying. (May 2016)
- To the lady in the drive thru ordering at least one of each thing, comprising at least three separate orders. Let’s consider getting out of the big red truck and walking in to order, rather than holding up the usually fast-moving line. To her kid, who opened the back window of the big truck and mouthed “sorry,” to everyone waiting: It’s okay, kiddo. The good news? You won’t ever act this way, so I consider this an indirect teaching moment. In that case, maybe I should pat your mom on the back. “Good job showing your kid how not to act!” (May 2016)
- I just read the most disturbing Facebook post. A woman, with two children, just posted that she basically doesn’t drink so she doesn’t get raped. That might be the most messed up thing I’ve ever read, and I haven’t been raped. Can you imagine, as a victim of rape, seeing that and thinking, “Gosh, is it really my fault, because I had two glasses of wine?” It is never the victim’s fault. Nope, there aren’t any exceptions. I don’t care how drunk the victim is or what he or she was wearing. The fault lies with the power hungry rapist who violated another human. That’s it. If you argue that, you are part of the problem. (June 2016)
- Regarding the shooting during the July 4th fireworks downtown: there’s no way we’ll have a 100 percent crime free city. Rarely do scary things happen in downtown Augusta, though. All in all, it’s a pretty safe place to be, with your family, enjoying the local businesses. Don’t give up! We’ve come so far. (July 2016)
- If we survive this election season without killing each other, it’ll be a miracle. I should rephrase that. If y’all survive this election season without killing each other, it’ll be a miracle. As a general and well-followed rule, I don’t discuss politics. Period. (August 2016)
- If you’re having bad experiences at restaurants more often than not, here’s a tip: check the common denominator. No, you aren’t unlucky. You’re an a-hole. (September 2016)
- Tip your servers. Tip them well. If you don’t want to tip, stay home. They’re providing a service, which, if we’re talking frankly, is a luxury. Someone cooks, brings you the food, and cleans up after you leave. If you can’t afford to tip, you can’t afford to eat out. Tip your servers. (September 2016)
- I’m so thankful for the time I had with Mom. When she died, she died peacefully, on good terms with all three of her children. I can’t imagine my grief, had we not been together in the end. It would be a whole different ball game. Play yours intentionally. Give up being right. The end matters, and you never know when that might be. (October 2016)
- Grief is a lonely process. (November 2016)
- My boy won a contest. His artwork was chosen by Mayor Hardie Davis’ office, to be used on the front of their card. He was their guest of honor at the Christmas parade downtown, riding on the float with Mayor Davis. When they lit the city’s tree that night, Mayor Davis and his staff brought The Boy on stage and unveiled his drawing to the big crowd on The Common. It was a pretty big deal. The Mayor’s office made my son feel like a million bucks. I don’t know who all gets the Mayor’s card each year. I’ve never gotten one. If you do, you’re welcome to say you know the artist. He won’t mind a bit. (December 2016)
- To a happy and healthy 2017. Maybe 2016 wasn’t as bad as you thought. Chin up, buttercup. You have people. Love your people, people. Cheers!
It’s Like Looking In a Mirror
Raising teenagers ain’t all it’s cracked up to be. Actually, come to think of it, it’s exactly what it’s cracked up to be. Everything that I’ve been told about raising teenagers is coming true. It’s hell. It’s frustrating. It’s agonizing. And my parents are getting their wish: I’m raising a
Celebrating 50 Golden Years on Inspiration
Just as I am sitting down to transfer this week’s column into pixels, the bulletin hit my laptop like a blaster hitting a womp rat: “Carrie Fisher… Dead at 60.” Just damn. It may be time for me to find that life-sized cutout of Princess Leia in her slave girl outfit I
Finally!
We did finally get a tree up. We put all 800 or so lights on it and, yes, I tested the lights first, only for several strands to crap out once all connected. My husband ran out and bought all new lights. Nice guy, right? He brought back 800 LED lights. I know, I know. […]
Making Memories
Every Christmas since we’ve had kids has made me reflect on Christmases of my own childhood. So many memories. The year that my brother and I got our Nintendo was a great one. There was also the year that we got up a little too early and had to wait until all the presents were […]
Merry Christmas, Y’all!
The stockings were hung by the chimney with care… Ha. No they weren’t. I say “weren’t,” because, hopefully, by the time you read this, they will be. We are always behind this time of year. That’s not new. What’s new is the fact that Christmas is less than one week away, and my tree isn’t […]
To Make an End Is To Make a Beginning
2016 has been a strange year. We’ve all seen what’s been going on. Probably the most glaring thing is that we’ve been losing our legends: Muhammed Ali, David Bowie, Arnold Palmer, Alan Rickman, Alan Thicke, Prince… Friggin’ Prince! The list goes on and on; so many iconic legends in all
I Can’t Weight
I turned 39 at the beginning of this month. Some people are cool with getting older. I’m not one of them. I was told by someone that “40 is the new 20.” Uhh, no. You might be able to get away with 30 being the new 20 but, 40 is 40. Always has been, always […]
The Ghost of Christmas Past
I cannot account for many of the Christmas Eves in the life of Bobby Brewer, but I can tell you where he was for about a half dozen of them about 35 years ago: The Rhodes Family Christmas Eve Parties at 1206 Oakdale Road, Augusta, Georgia. From 1966 through 1994 those parties were an annual
Santa’s got a brand-new bag
SantaCon may be a nation-wide phenomenon, but Augusta decided to put its own spin on the tradition when organizers first held the event five years ago. Begun in 1994 in San Francisco, SantaCon is a chance for participants to spread some holiday cheer by dressing up in costume and visiting local
Bring the Paine to Local Criminals!
Oh, I like this lady. I like her a lot. Natalie Spires Paine. Augusta area native. Lakeside High School graduate. Wife. Mom. Assistant District Attorney. Five feet, eight inches of “prosecutorial badass” (those exact words from one of my law enforcement buddies).
Happy Birthday To Me!
My birthday was last week. I didn’t really call attention to it because I think I’m not supposed to. My dad was always kind of “meh” about his birthday, so I feel like that’s what I’m supposed to do. Plus, there’s the fact that I’m a grown man and all. We’re supposed to just be […]
Trump Driving the Left Nuts, and We Love It!
The election of Donald Trump is the gift that keeps on giving! Just when I think he can’t top the things he has already publicly said and done to confound pundits, career bureaucrats and the media elite, I’ll be damned if he doesn’t step right up and knock another one over the
‘Tis the Season
When it comes to holiday shopping, do you plan ahead? Wait until the very last minute? I guess I tend to fall somewhere in the middle. I never start before Thanksgiving, but starting on Christmas Eve would make me panic. I don’t even mind braving the crowds in December, on the prowl for the
Let Conservatives Fix Obamacare. It Worked for Gas Prices!
It was just a few years ago when America’s gasoline prices were through the roof, with little hope for the trend to reverse in the foreseeable future. In the summer of 2008, gas prices reached the highest mark in our country’s history, with prices averaging at $4.11 a gallon. That
15 in 5
Cowgirl Sparkly Witch Zombie Harry Potter Kitty took a break this year. It’s a shame, because she was going to add a unicorn horn. She trick or treated as Glam Kitty. Sweet and simple. The Boy insisted on gore. He was Zipperface again. Snapchat filter and emoji costumes were all over the place.
Take a Byte
In the midst of all the Halloween events and celebrations of the weekend ahead, theClubhou.se and Augusta Locally Grown are presenting a two-day event that will explore ways in which sustainability and technology intersect to improve the local food system. Harvest Bytes, which will take place
Food Stuff
It may be called Day of the Dead, but Craft & Vine’s upcoming celebration is just that: a celebration. “Day of the Dead is about honoring friends and family who are no longer with us,” explained Megan Thrash, operations director of the Frog Hollow Restaurant Group, which owns Craft &
I’m Winning!
Thank you, thank you. No congratulations necessary. I don’t exactly want to win. Not this contest, anyway. A few months ago, I wrote about the ongoing Who’s more pathetic? competition going on in my house. I am a fan of all teams Atlanta: The Falcons, the Hawks, the Braves… well, the now Cobb
Chronicle Finally Boots the “Internet Klan”
I don’t know how long ago I first uttered the phrase, but it has been one of my professional mantras since the first time I stumbled across a computer-based “bulletin board” populated by “know-it-alls” spewing venom and bile, consequence-free, mind you, under all
Keep on Truckin’
The weather was just awful last weekend, right? So what kind of bright sparks would go out in search of a food truck in that mess? Yep. We would. I love the food truck concept — portable, affordable, comforting hot lunches on the fly are so awesome. We could really do with many, many more […]