A Decade Without James Brown

For many in Augusta, it’s hard to believe that it has been 10 years since the death of the “Godfather of Soul” James Brown.

Brown, who was easily one of the most influential musicians of the past 50 years, died on Christmas day 2006 in a hospital in Atlanta after suffering from pneumonia.

At 73, he had truly lived a lifetime.

His music changed the world and influenced generations of musicians from rock to rap with classic singles including “Papa’s Got a Brand New Bag,” “(Get Up I Feel Like Being a) Sex Machine,” “I Got You (I Feel Good)” and “Say It Loud – I’m Black and I’m Proud.”

“He was an innovator, he was an emancipator, he was an originator,” singer and Georgia native Little Richard reportedly said following Brown’s death. “Rap music, all that stuff came from James Brown.”

The Godfather of Soul also helped change the country’s attitude about African Americans.

“I clearly remember we were calling ourselves colored, and after the song (‘Say It Loud – I’m Black and I’m Proud’), we were calling ourselves black,” Brown told The Associated Press in 2003. “The song showed even people to that day that lyrics and music and a song can change society.”

Brown won a Grammy for lifetime achievement in 1992 and he was one of the initial musicians inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1986, along with Elvis Presley and Chuck Berry.

“I went in with Elvis, Chuck Berry, Ray Charles, Fats Domino, the Everly Brothers, Bill Haley, Buddy Holly, Jerry Lee Lewis and Little Richard,” Brown wrote in his 1986 autobiography, “James Brown: The Godfather of Soul,” that he co-wrote with Bruce Tucker. “I’ve never been a rock ‘n’ roll singer, but I was glad to be honored with all those other great people.”

The honor meant the world to Brown because it felt like a new door had opened for him and he was truly accepted throughout the music industry, he wrote.

“That night, while I was being inducted, I think I felt for the first time that the struggle was over,” Brown wrote. “I was being enshrined for posterity, and I had a record going into the top of the chart on the same night.”

As most Augustans know, Brown’s life wasn’t easy.

He was born on May 3, 1933, in a one-room shack in Barnwell, S.C.

As he would later tell it, midwives thought he was stillborn, but his body stayed warm and he was miraculously revived, <<IT>>The New York Times<<IT>> reported.

A few years later, he was left in the care of his aunt, Honey, who ran a brothel in Augusta and, as a small child, Brown earned pennies buck-dancing for soldiers and shining shoes.

But not long after he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Brown recalled sitting in a restaurant with a white friend one day and another white man came up to him and said, “Elvis was the greatest, and you’re next.”

“Then a black girl came up and said to my white friend, ‘The black people love him — y’all like him — but he’s still ours,’” Brown wrote in his 1986 autobiography. “Between those two people, I bridged the gap. Elvis was American as apple pie. Years ago, I couldn’t be American as apple pie. It took me four generations to be apple pie.”

Even though the Godfather of Soul had some major ups and downs over the years, including being incarcerated in 1988, he was extremely proud of his accomplishments and the impact his music had on society.

“People realize now they got to go the whole trip — all cultures — to enjoy life,” Brown wrote in 1986. “When I play a show and there are ten thousand people, seven thousand of ‘em are white. The reason is education. Unless they were well educated, Afro-Americans never knew what they really had right in their own community. Now I think they’re going to know.”

Looking back over his life, Brown recognized his struggles, but felt blessed for what he had achieved during his time on earth.

“I don’t consider myself better than anyone. I consider myself luckier than most,” Brown wrote in 1986. “People say I have a big ego, but I had to have an ego to make anything of myself in the first place. I had to have an ego to stay out there and continue to work no matter what, and I have to have one now to say, ‘Yes, I’m James Brown, and it’s still happening for me.’ Because it doesn’t just happen. You have to make it happen.”

However, even with all the success that Brown’s life brought him, the Godfather of Soul knew the hardships of living in America.

But through his powerful music, Brown was able to change the world for the better.

“Honors and gold records and all aren’t what I’m proudest of,” Brown wrote in his 1986 autobiography. “I’m proudest of what I have become, as opposed to what I could have become, and I’d like to be remembered as someone who brought people together.”

God bless you, Mr. Brown.

Augusta will always love you.