A Mecca of Music

The Godfather of Soul James Brown once said, “When I’m on stage, I’m trying to do one thing: bring people joy.”

Over the next several months, Augustans will have a lot to smile about when it comes to music festivals and live entertainment coming to town.

Whether you are looking to celebrate bluesman Blind Willie McTell this spring in his hometown of Thomson, Ga., or treating the entire family to Papa Joe’s Banjo-B-Que & Music Festival for fabulous bluegrass music and down-home barbecue, your options are endless.

Make sure not to miss out on all of the live music and festivals coming to the Augusta area over the spring and summer months.

ParTee On the Green

Friday, April 28

5-9 p.m.

The Augusta Common

Due to severe weather during Masters Week, this year’s ParTee On the Green had to be rescheduled from April 3 to this Friday, April 28. This block party captures the spirit of the late Godfather of Soul James Brown by having JAMP (James Brown Academy of Musik Pupils) headlining the event. Other scheduled performers include Drum Circle Augusta, Dancing Through the Skirt, The ZFIT Crew, Grindhouse Training Studios, The Soul Sliders of Augusta and the Eastern Star Dance Theatre.

Along with high energy music, ParTee On the Green has been described as a dance party that resembles “American Bandstand meets Soul Train meets Shag City meets Teen Town.” This block party combines a variety of music genres including soul, pop, jazz, house, reggae and funk.

Benderdinker

Saturday, April 29

10 a.m.

Betty’s Branch at 4431 Hardy McManus Road

benderdinker.com

While Benderdinker might be an unusual name for a festival involving live music, hundreds of kayaks and a relaxing paddle down the Savannah River, once you attend, you’ll be hooked. Benderdinker involves paddling down six miles of the river (at each participant’s own pace) with several stops along the way for live music and food. Check in begins on Friday, April 28, from 5:30-7 p.m. and Saturday, April 29, from 8-10 a.m. Participants can bring their own boats and select a launch zone. On-site security will be available overnight. Some of the musicians that will be featured this year will be Me & Molly, McKenna Hydrick and local artist Nick Brown. The average person is able to complete the paddling event in 2.5 hours. The paddle portion of the event is over at 3 p.m.

The 24th Annual Blind Willie McTell Blues Festival

Saturday, May 6

Noon

Festival Site, Thomson (one mile north of Interstate 20, Exit 172)

blindwillie.com

Thomson native Blind Willie McTell has become known as one of the country’s most influential bluesmen, inspiring famous musicians across the globe including Bob Dylan and the Allman Brothers. With a style called Piedmont Blues, McTell stood out from other blues artists by the fact that he played a 12-string guitar and was known for writing well-crafted songs with a touch of humor.

For more than two decades, this blues festival in Thomson has celebrated McTell’s life, his music and his impact on the blues.

The 24th edition of this festival features musicians from all over North America, including the Nashville-based Americana band The Wood Brothers; the soulful music of Mingo Fishtrap from Austin, Texas; the electric blues of Sugar Ray and The Bluetones from Boston; country blues artist Alvin Youngblood Hart of Oakland, Calif.; and Canadian singer, songwriter and guitarist Joey Landreth and his Trio.

The entire festival will be kicked off by the Marcus King Band from Greenville, S.C., whose new album was produced by legendary guitarist Warren Haynes.

The Riverwalk Revival featuring Lil Uzi Vert

Tuesday, May 9

Doors open at 7 p.m., show begins at 8 p.m.

Jessye Norman Amphitheater

fwbpro.com

Friends With Benefits, the same production company that recently brought the dynamic Flaming Lips to the Major Rager in downtown Augusta during Masters Week, is once again offering music lovers an enormous treat with its next show in the Riverwalk Revival Series at the Jessye Norman Amphitheater.

This show will feature rapper and hip-hop recording artist Lil Uzi Vert, who is being recognized as one of the biggest faces in the new age of rap music. Known for his rapid-fire delivery in his songs, this Philadelphia native is only 22 years old, but he is

getting a lot of attention as being a charismatic entertainer who has been influenced by a wide range of artists including Marilyn Manson, Kanye West and Lil Wayne.

Lil Uzi Vert is guaranteed to wake up that lazy Savannah River and get it grooving and moving.

Aiken Bluegrass Festival

Friday and Saturday, May 12-13

Gates open at noon on both days

Aiken Fairgrounds

aikenbluegrassfestival.org

For the 13th annual Aiken Bluegrass Festival, there will be a great lineup of bluegrass musicians featured in the two-day festival, including artists such as The Infamous Stringdusters, Billy Strings, Larry Keel and Vince Herman, as well as the hugely popular Portland, Oregon-based band Fruition.

This year’s festival is also encouraging several bluegrass artists to collaborate on stage for unique performances. Some of the musicians involved will include Allie Kral of Yonder Mountain, Andy Thorn of Leftover Salmon, Jay Starling of Love Canon and Lindsay Lou.

Along with the incredible bluegrass music, the festival also offers unique craft and food vendors, on-site camping, kid’s activities and concessions featuring products from New Belgium Brewing and Carolina Moon Distillery.

The O’Jays with The Temptations Review featuring Dennis Edwards

Friday, May 12

Gates open at 6 p.m. with music starting at 8 p.m.

Evans Towne Center Park

evanstownecenterpark.com

Promoted as the “ultimate Mother’s Day weekend,” this outdoor concert will feature the soulful sounds and electrifying energy of the 1960s band The O’Jays, which still has its original lead singers Eddie Levert and Walter Williams. Throughout the band’s career, The O’Jays have earned 10 gold albums, nine platinum albums and had 10 No.1 hits such as “Love Train” and “Backstabbers.”

The O’Jays will be joined by The Temptations Review, featuring Dennis Edwards singing the Motown group’s popular hits such as “My Girl,” “Just My Imagination” and “Stay.”

Thunder Over Evans

Saturday, May 20

11 a.m.

Evans Towne Center Park

thunderoveraugusta.com

Each year, Thunder Over Evans continues to leave local audiences completely speechless over the enormous talent and incredible entertainment showcased at the Evans Towne Center Park in just one day.

And this year will be no different.

As the largest privately funded Armed Forces Day celebration in the country, Thunder Over Evans is the brainchild of three local businessmen — Donnie Thompson, Andy Jones and the late Dale Phelon — who wanted to give something back to the men and women who serve our country.

It is the perfect opportunity to bring together the public and the military for a fun-filled day of events and a tribute to those who serve.

And perhaps the most impressive fact about the day’s entertainment on Saturday, May 20, is that all of the shows are free to the public.

During last year’s celebration, the audience was dazzled by Thunder Over Evans’ extreme fireworks display choreographed by local pyrotechnician Craig Butler.

It’s easily the state’s largest fireworks show.

“Due to the closeness of this show to the audience, we can’t shoot large caliber shells, but we shoot just hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of caliber shells,” Butler explained. “There are probably more shells shot in this show than in any show in Georgia or South Carolina. Period.”

The 2016 firework finale included 8,000 shells in one minute, Butler said.

“This year’s Thunder Over Evans is on Saturday, May 20, and we’ve already gotten the talent lined up,” said Shane Thompson of Windsor Jewelers, who helps organize the event. “It is a great cover band called The Salamanders from Salt Lake City, Utah. They are all about knocking it out of the park. We are excited about them. We like to choose bands that everybody can enjoy. And they are going to be really good this year.”

Described as a “high-energy, party band,” The Salamanders are known for their world-class musicians that smoothly jump from one music genre to another.

“The Salamanders create an exciting and unforgettable experience,” Thompson said. “And this year, we are also doing a high-energy circus that is going to be there. That should be a lot of fun.”

Papa Joe’s Banjo-B-Que & Music Festival

Friday and Saturday, May 26-27

Evans Town Center Park

banjobque.com

Ever since Cathy Varnadore came up with the idea of Papa Joe’s Banjo-B-Que & Music Festival eight years ago to honor the legacy of her late father, Joe Pond, it has been huge success each and every year.

Varnadore and her dedicated team at A.B. Beverage Company have created a festival that not only showcases her dad’s love of live bluegrass music and down-home barbecue cooking, but, most importantly, the love of family.

This year, Banjo-B-Que is proud to welcome back as the festival’s headliner The Avett Brothers.

While the Avett Brothers may be from Concord, N.C., the band has long been a local favorite ever since their earliest days playing at Stillwater Taproom in downtown Augusta.

The Avett Brothers are known for high-energy shows and playing intense gigs featuring sibling musicians Scott and Seth Avett.

Other bands featured in this year’s festival include Greensky Bluegrass, Banditos, The Defibulators, Natchez Tracers, Cicada Rhythm, Hog Slop String Band, Harvest Thieves, Niles Foley, Kyshona Armstrong, Little Roy & Lizzie, Sailing to Denver, The Mason Jars, The Ramblin’ Fevers, Delta Cane, Royal Johnson, The High Divers, Laney Jones & the Spirits, Villain Family, Porter Oaks and West King String Band.

With such an incredible line-up, this festival is worth every penny.

Umphrey’s McGee with special guest The Marcus King Band

Thursday, June 1

6:30-11 p.m.

The Augusta Common

fwbpro.com

After about two decades of performing more than 100 concerts each year, there is no question that Umphrey’s McGee knows how to put on a fabulous show. Ever since forming on the Notre Dame campus back in 1997, this group has continued to push the envelope and surprise its audiences every year.

But Umphrey’s McGee really began earning devoted followers not long after its appearance at the first-ever Bonnaroo in Tennessee in 2002. Shortly after, the band’s 2007 double album, “Live at the Murat,” earned a four-star review in Rolling Stone and a Jammy for Best Live Album, according to the band’s website.

Many fans believe the popularity of Umphrey’s McGee comes from the band’s ability to include its audience in every show and make them feel as if they are part of something larger than life.

Following Umphrey’s McGee’s concert at The Augusta Common, there will be an after party at Sky City on Broad Street with the band Human Beans, featuring members of Funk You, Dank and Butter. Doors at Sky City open at 10 p.m. and the show will begin at 11 p.m.

Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers

Thursday, June 15

6 p.m.

Columbia County Amphitheater, Evans

fwbpro.com

Singer and keyboardist Bruce Hornsby, who won the 1987 Grammy Award for Best New Artist and is known for such 1980s hits as “Mandolin Rain” and “The Way It Is,” will be performing in June at the Columbia County Amphitheatre with his touring band The Noisemakers.

But Hornsby isn’t just a popular singer from the 1980s. He is talented musician who performed more than 100 shows with the Grateful Dead prior to Jerry Garcia’s death in 1995. He has also collaborated with several other legendary artists, including Don Henley, Bonnie Raitt, Stevie Nicks, Ricky Skaggs, Phil Collins, Branford Marsalis and Bob Dylan.

Hornsby is an extremely diverse musician who also won the 1990 Grammy Award for Best Bluegrass Album and the 1994 Grammy for Best Pop Instrumental Performance.

The Riverwalk Revival featuring Gov’t Mule with Galactic

Tuesday, Aug. 1

Doors open at 6 p.m., the show starts at 7 p.m.

Jessye Norman Amphitheater

fwbpro.com

Back in 2015, Warren Haynes, the legendary guitarist and founding member of the Southern rock jam band Gov’t Mule, captivated the crowd in Augusta at the Major Rager during Masters Week.

Rolling Stone Senior Editor David Fricke once named Haynes one of the top 100 greatest guitarists of all time.

“Haynes is possibly the hardest-working guitarist on the planet,” Fricke wrote. “Displaying controlled intensity, he’s a meaty and masterful slide player, as well as a soulful singer and songwriter. Steeped in the uncut blues of Muddy Waters and Elmore James, and especially bitten by the heavy rock-trio sound of Cream and Mountain, Haynes has kept the blues-rock burning brightly since falling in with the Allman Brothers’ camp in the 80s.”

Back in 1989, he joined the Allman Brothers Band after being recruited by former guitarist Dickey Betts to join the band for a reunion tour.

For almost 25 years, Haynes remained an active member with the Allman Brothers Band until a few years ago when he announced he was leaving the band to pursue other projects.

Along with the Allman Brothers Band and Gov’t Mule (the band he started more than 20 years ago), Haynes has also performed with the Grateful Dead, Phil Lesh & Friends, Bob Dylan, John Lee Hooker, Eric Clapton, Dave Matthews and the King of Blues himself, B.B. King.

“In a band like the Allman Brothers or Gov’t Mule or even the Grateful Dead, which is very experimental, there is a balance that you strive for between the songs and the exploration,” Haynes told the Metro Spirit in 2015. “One without the other, I don’t think is nearly as exciting and enriching.”

Being able to incorporate both of those aspects of the music together in a 2 1/2 hour show creates a “roller coaster ride” for audiences, he said.

“When I go to a show, if I feel like I am hearing something or I’m experiencing something that is never going to happen that way exactly ever again, then I feel like I was a part of a special thing,” Haynes said. “A true experience. That’s part of what we are trying to give people as well when we take the stage.”

The following is a list of more live music coming to the Augusta area. While these aren’t outdoor concerts or festivals, they are shows that shouldn’t be missed this year:

Pops! Presents Steep Canyon Rangers

Thursday, April 27

Doors open at 6:30 p.m., show begins at 7:30 p.m.

The Bell Auditorium

augustaentertainmentcomplex.com

Dega, featuring Kalen Nash from Ponderosa with special guest Mechanical River

Thursday, April 27

Doors open at 8 p.m., show begins at 10 p.m.

Sky City

skycityaugusta.com

Freddy Rosario

Saturday, April 29

7 p.m.

The Imperial Theatre

imperialtheatre.com

Simo with special guest The Phillip Lee Band

Saturday, April 29

Doors open at 8 p.m., show begins at 10 p.m.

Sky City

skycityaugusta.com

Alice Cooper

Sunday, April 30

8 p.m.

The Bell Auditorium

georgialinatix.com

Billy Currington

Friday, May 5

7:30 p.m.

The Bell Auditorium

georgialinatix.com

Mann’s World Family Tour featuring Tamela Mann & David Mann

Saturday, May 6

7 p.m.

The Bell Auditorium

georgialinatix.com

Lucero with special guest The Phillip Lee Band

Tuesday, May 9

Doors open at 8 p.m., show begins at 8:30 p.m.

Sky City

skycityaugusta.com

Just Neighbors with special guests SubuTech and Sunwell

Thursday, May 11

8 p.m.

Sky City

skycityaugusta.com

Charlie Wilson

Saturday, May 13

8 p.m.

The Bell Auditorium

georgialinatix.com

Aaron Lewis

Thursday, May 18

Doors open at 7 p.m., show starts at 10 p.m.

The Country Club

augustacountry.com

Little Tybee

Friday, May 19

8 p.m.

Sky City

skycityaugusta.com

An Intimate Evening with Scotty McCreery

Saturday, May 20

8 p.m.

The Imperial Theatre

imperialtheatre.com

Aaron Watson

Friday, June 9

Doors open at 7 p.m., show starts at 10 p.m.

The Country Club

augustacountry.com

Tedeschi Trucks Band

Tuesday, June 13

Doors open at 7 p.m., show starts at 8 p.m.

The Bell Auditorium

georgialinatix.com

Hank Williams Jr.

Friday, June 16

8 p.m.

James Brown Arena

georgialinatix.com

JT Hodges

Friday, June 23

Doors open at 7 p.m., show starts at 10 p.m.

The Country Club

augustacountry.com

Corey Smith

Saturday, Aug. 12

Doors open at 7 p.m., show starts at 8 p.m.

The Bell Auditorium

georgialinatix.com