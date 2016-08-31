A new beginning for low-income housing in Augusta?

When motorists drive past the former Cherry Tree Crossing site on 15th Street in downtown Augusta, it’s hard to believe the violence and tragedy that was once rampant in the neighborhood.

More than five years ago, Cherry Tree Crossing was at a crossroads.

Violent crimes were a regular occurrence within the community, which was filled with frightened families who taught their small children to always be on guard.

The local media would frequently cover the crimes, but rarely the community and its personal struggles.

The stories often read, “shots rang out in Cherry Tree Crossing around 4 a.m.” or “a 13-year-old girl was severely beaten in the public housing development by four other females, ages ranging from 13 to 30,” and most Augustans would just shake their heads in disbelief.

It seemed like a hopeless situation because the crimes were so senseless.

Back in 2009, a 21-year-old was stabbed to death by an 18-year-old girl at 3 p.m. in a home at Cherry Tree Crossing just two days before Christmas.

“She had multiple stab wounds on the left side of her body,” the deputy corner told The Augusta Chronicle on Dec. 23, 2009.

Instead of Christmas lights lining the house, the children of Cherry Tree Crossing got to see yellow crime tape… again.

And, of course, many Augustans still remember when more than 200 people, including members of the New Black Panthers Party with shotguns, marched through the public housing development protesting the 2008 shooting of 23-year-old Justin Elmore.

Cherry Tree Crossing had a terrible history.

But now the Augusta Housing Authority, along with Walton Communities, has a chance to begin again and help build up the community, instead of tear it down.

The old structures of the former Cherry Tree Crossing have long been demolished and a new development is scheduled to break ground in the coming weeks called The Legacy at Walton Green.

Yes, it sounds fancy and it should.

The first phase of this community will offer 80 apartment homes designed exclusively for active adults, ages 55 and older. The community will feature both one- and two-bedroom apartment homes and will offer a blend of both market rate and affordable programs in partnership with the Augusta Housing Authority.

Phase two is scheduled to include 90 units with one, two and three bedroom apartments for low-income families.

In total, the plan includes approximately 320 apartments in a gated community developed and constructed with low-income tax credits allocated by the Georgia Department of Community Affairs.

The new complex is planned to resemble the Walton Oaks apartments on Sand Bar Ferry Road in East Augusta.

Walton Oaks has definitely changed the way some residents view affordable apartment communities in Georgia.

Walton Oaks is a distinctive neighborhood that provides a variety of amenities like a private fitness center, neighborhood grills, a legacy center with complimentary Wi-Fi, beautifully landscaped gazeboes, a lending library, a kid-friendly adventure park, planned community activities, community laundry facilities and a controlled access community with a gate.

This is no longer public housing; this is proper living for all people.

It’s a second chance for a former neighborhood that saw this city at its worst.

The new Walton Green community at the former Cherry Tree Crossing location is expected to be ready for new tenants by the fall of 2017.

If done right, it will be a welcomed addition to the downtown area.