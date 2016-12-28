A Year in Review

Whether you feel good, bad or indifferent about this year, 2016 has definitely generated some major headlines, both nationally and locally.
But this year, the Metro Spirit has focused on many local issues making national news.
Whether it is Georgia politics, the slow trend toward the legalization of pot, prostitution or the investigation into the Marshall Square fire, it has been quite a year.
Let’s all hope that 2017 brings great success and cheer to the Garden City.
Pot in the Peach State
One frequent topic this year has been debates over marijuana possession in Georgia. The year began with a discussion initiated by state Sen. Harold Jones II about whether Georgia should eliminate felony marijuana possession charges.
Despite his best efforts, many Georgians simply didn’t understand Jones’ proposal and immediately took it as a call to legalize pot in Peach State.
That was definitely not his intention.
Jones was simply trying to prevent lives from being destroyed as a result of a felony marijuana possession charge.
“What we are looking at is all of the different collateral consequences that happen once you get a felony charge, such as losing the right to vote, losing the right to sit on a jury, and, if you are in school, you can lose scholarship money,” Jones explained in the beginning of 2016. “With a felony charge, you are also totally banned in Georgia from receiving any kind of federal aid like Supplemental Nutrition Assistance, which is old school for food stamps. The federal government allows you be totally barred, if your state wants to, from receiving those kinds of funds.”
But the misunderstanding of Jones’ bill seemed to stall any efforts to get the proposal even discussed in the Georgia Legislature.
The Metro Spirit dedicated a lot of time and effort this year to its coverage of the lawsuits involving the deadly fire at the Marshall Square retirement community in 2015.
It has been extremely important for the newspaper to highlight the many mistakes that occurred during the horrific fire at the Evans retirement complex to ensure that such a deadly tragedy will never occur again.
While the national political scene has generated a lot of attention this year, elections in Augusta area were far from peachy.
Whether it was a local private dancer’s controversial application in Augusta to work as an “adult entertainment independent contractor license” or the recent busts in Columbia County regarding prostitution at two local Asian spas, showing skin is always a hot topic in the CSRA.
Whether it was the federal indictment of 20 local Irish Travellers, the mystery surrounding the Scuttle’s Island water park or the slow moving development of Project Jackson, North Augusta has certainly been in the news this year.
The 45-count indictment states that several of the defendants are also accused of mail fraud, wire fraud, structuring monetary transactions to evade tax reporting requirements and interstate transportation of stolen items.
If found guilty, some of these Irish Travellers could face up to 20 years in prison.
The federal government has already seized about 25 vehicles, and it is currently seeking five properties all located around North Augusta’s Murphy Village.
While these federal charges clearly shook up Murphy Village, actions by the South Carolina Department of Social Services this year also enraged this close-knit community.
In September, the South Carolina Department of Social Services removed six young girls, ages ranging from 6 to 13, from their parents’ custody. The children were allegedly removed during the middle of the school day from Our Lady of Peace Catholic School by DSS.
While DSS said it could not publicly comment on the case involving the children, many local residents believed that the agency is looking into allegations that these young girls were already being groomed for the Irish Travellers’ custom of arranged marriages.
Some have gone further to suggest that the state is looking into allegations of sexual abuse. The Irish Travellers insist such allegations are completely untrue.
The allegations have turned Murphy Village, the home of about 3,000 Irish Travellers in North Augusta, upside down.
Many local residents are now asking: Will these charges against the Irish Travellers be the end of Murphy Village?
Only time will tell, but it may be a long wait.
The trial for Irish Travellers accused in a racketeering scheme out of Murphy Village has been pushed back to April.
No matter how long it takes, North Augusta is committed to sticking to that financial plan, Jones told the Metro Spirit earlier this year.
“That sounds too good to be true to some folks, but most of the opponents that talk about stadiums and minor league teams that are not working, those have projects that they built the stadium and hoped other things would come,” Jones said. “That is not what this project is. This is, we build it together. And part of the latest delay has been on making sure all the pieces to the puzzle fit and the numbers work.”
Regardless of people’s concern over whether Project Jackson will ever materialize, the City of North Augusta is determined to build the project, but to “do it correctly,” he said.
Finally this year, there was very sad news about local legend and North Augusta native Sharon Jones.
On Nov. 18, Jones, the soul and funk singer of the Dap-Kings, died of pancreatic cancer at the age of 60.
The last time the Metro Spirit spoke to Jones was right before the Godfather of Soul’s birthday last May where she truly dazzled the entire Augusta audience.
Jones, who was often called the female James Brown, was always so full of life and kind to everyone she met.
It is hard to believe she is gone.
But, no matter what, Jones will always be near and dear to Augusta’s heart.
While it has been a long year, here’s to positive growth, happiness and good cheer in 2017.
