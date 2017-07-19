Antiques Road Trip

For many people, hunting antiques is literally like looking for lost treasure across uncharted lands. You jump in the car and you never know exactly what you’ll find or where you’ll end up, but half the fun is in the adventure.

While the Augusta area is filled with excellent antique shops such as Mema Had One on Washington Road and Midtown Market on Kings Way, there are hundreds of antique and secondhand stores all across Georgia that can’t be missed.

So, whether you are headed to the beach, the mountains or the big city of Atlanta this summer, don’t forget to enjoy the ride and do some exploring along the way at some of these fine antique shops across the Peach State.

Aunt Tique and Uncle Junk’s in Thomson

Located a short 45-minute drive from Augusta, Aunt Tique and Uncle Junk’s is one of those truly unique shops that cleverly combines a whole store full of wall-to-wall antiques, stained glass, used furniture and iron fencing with original folk art and modern touches that would fit perfectly in anyone’s home. Originally opened in December 2000, Uncle Junk’s is located at 210 First Ave. and it is a wonderful surprise for those venturing into downtown Thomson.

210 First Ave

Thomson, Ga.

706-595-2296

facebook.com/unclejunksthomson

Red Hound Antique Market in Commerce

With a 30,000-square-foot mall filled with more than 40 vendors offering antiques, repurposed furniture, home decor, hand-crafted merchandise and metal yard art, the Red Hound Antique Market is an easy stop just off Interstate 85 right across from the Tanger Outlet Mall in Commerce. And the prices throughout the store are extremely reasonable. But, of course, who wouldn’t expect to find great deals in a city called Commerce, right?

277 Pottery Factory Dr.

Commerce, Ga.

706-335-3353

Ian Henderson’s Antique Mall in Monroe

First off, any store that claims it’s the “world’s largest antique mall” is definitely worth checking out. And let’s just say, Ian Henderson’s is absolutely enormous with almost 100,000 square feet of space that includes more than 500 dealer booths offering everything from antique furniture to model trains to vintage vinyl. Located in Monroe, Ga.’s historic Walton Cotton Mill, which dates back to 1899, it is the perfect atmosphere for any serious antique shopper. The booths are literally crammed with some of the finest antiques, vintage and estate liquidation items you’ll find in the Peach State.

It has taken the Henderson family more than 50 years and three generations to create this antique emporium and it’s worth the drive to Monroe.

600 South Broad St.

Monroe, Ga.

770-266-6696

ianhendersonsantiquemall.com

Vintage Revival Antiques in Monroe

Located literally right next door to Ian Henderson’s Antique Mall is Vintage Revival Antiques in the Monroe Cotton Mill, which dates back to 1895. A local family bought the shuttered mill from Avondale Mills back in 2008 to save it from demolition. Since that time, the mill has undergone extensive renovations, restorations and rehabilitation to turn the property into a functional mixed-use modern facility. With a 55,000-square-foot store, Vintage Revival focuses on the sale and consignment of vintage, eclectic, repurposed and antique goods of all shapes and sizes.

601 South Madison Ave., Suite 100

Monroe, Ga.

678-635-7533

vintagerevivalantiques.com

Main Street Market Antique Mall in Swainsboro

This is a very unusual antique store because the Main Street Market Antique Mall is actually a venture of the Downtown Development Authority of Swainsboro. The mall not only offers 12,000 square feet of retail space with more than 60 individual booths selling antiques, but it also includes the Swainsboro Museum of Coca-Cola Advertisement which features hundreds of rare, vintage Coca-Cola Items. The mall claims it is the “best kept secret in Swainsboro.”

215 West Main

Swainsboro, Ga.

478-237-0936

mainstreetmarketswainsboro.com

Lexington Vintage in Athens

While Athens might be viewed as more of a college town known for its music scene, the city also offers some pretty cool stores including Lexington Vintage. Opened since 2014, this multi-vendor marketplace focuses on vintage and antiques items as well as architectural salvage, up-cycled pieces, local art and revamped furniture with an artistic twist. The store welcomes all “funky junk lovers” to come and explore its treasures. Just look for “Rocket the Rooster,” the store’s giant 10-foot rooster on the post out front of the shop. “Rocket” weighs in at 300 pounds, so you can’t miss him.

1743 Lexington Rd.

Athens, Ga.

706-227-6867

lexingtonvintageathens.com

Junk in the Trunk in Athens

Also located in Athens is the family-owned antique store, Junk in the Trunk, that first opened its doors in 2011. The 10,000-square-foot store was voted Athens’ Best Kept Secret Shop by readers of <>The Athens Banner-Herald<> in 2015 and offers antique furniture, vintage clothing, collectibles and home decor. It’s a great way to spend the day and the prices are unbelievable.

590 Olympic Dr.

Athens, Ga.

706-548-3036

junkinthetrunkathensga.com

Kudzu Antiques in Decatur and Sandy Springs

When it comes to antique shops in the Atlanta area, there are definitely a lot of choices, but one store absolutely cannot be missed: Kudzu Antiques. This family-owned business has been operating for more than 35 years and now offers the Atlanta area two locations: a 25,000-square-foot store only a few miles from downtown Decatur and a 24,000-square-foot store in Sandy Springs. Kudzu is known for importing finds from around the world and creating an eclectic mix of old and new throughout its stores. Over the years, Kudzu has been featured on several television shows and networks, such as American Pickers, HGTV and Good Morning Atlanta. It has also consistently been voted “Atlanta’s Best” antique store by readers of <>Atlanta Magazine<> since 1979. In fact, the store is said to be extremely popular among some celebrities, including Grammy award-winning singer Jennifer Nettles, who reportedly said Kudzu was her “favorite store to shop.”

2928 East Ponce de Leon Ave.

Decatur, Ga.

404-373-6498

and

6450 Roswell Rd.

Sandy Springs, Ga.

404-255-2548

kudzuantiques.com

Scott Antique Markets in Atlanta

This isn’t your ordinary antique market. For more than two decades, Don Scott, founder of the Scott Antique Markets, made a living buying and selling antiques. He traveled the country along with several family members, finding antiques and selling them at various antique shows. But after being a longtime exhibitor, Scott decided he wanted to start his own show and he began his first market in Atlanta almost 30 years ago. Since that time, it has become a huge success. Now, with four generations of Scotts working the show, the Scott Antique Markets are stronger than ever. But guests must plan their visit carefully. The Scott Antique Markets in Atlanta are only held the second weekend of every month at the Atlanta Expo Centers, so mark your calendar.

3650 Jonesboro Rd., SE

Atlanta, Ga.

404-361-2000

scottantiquemarket.com

Woodstock Market in Acworth

The Woodstock Market in Acworth is also an unusual antique store because, while it provides a permanent shop with more than 125 dealers selling both vintage and handcrafted pieces, it also offers “market days” on on the first weekend of the month. On these “market days,” vendors set up shop outdoors on the first Saturday and Sunday of each month, so “pickers” can easily browse the unique items while enjoying Atlanta’s weather. The Woodstock Market also holds a “junk day” about six times a year that the owners like to call a “swap meet on steroids.” Guests joke that the only rule on junk day is vendors can “sell anything that’s legal.”

5500 Bells Ferry Rd.

Acworth, Ga.

770-517-7771

woodstockmarket.com

Red Baron’s Antiques in Sandy Springs

When it comes to antiques, stores in the Atlanta area go big or go home and Red Baron’s Antiques in Sandy Springs is no different. Red Baron’s bills itself as the “world’s best antique store” and it definitely has a huge inventory. Customers can browse everything from historic pub bars to classic cars to antique firearms to exquisite stained glass windows. The store even regularly offers the “Red Baron Auction Extravaganza,” that allows guests to bid for items in a fun, exciting atmosphere.

8655 Roswell Rd.

Sandy Springs, Ga.

770-640-4604

rbantiques.com

The Rustic Rooster at Dahlonega

After living in Jacksonville, Fla., for many years, married couple and business partners Marianne and Mark Quigg moved to Dahlonega in May of 2015. Once they settled into their new rural life, they opened The Rustic Rooster in a quaint red barn about five miles outside of Dahlonega on Highway 52. The Rustic Rooster specialize in antiques, re-purposed furniture, rustic items, jewelry and handmade gifts. But this antique store also takes great pride in the local economy and carries several locally made products such as candles, farmhouse herbals and handmade signs that naturally fit in with the owners’ vision for the store.

5256-B Highway 52 East

Dahlonega, Ga.

706-482-0507

rusticroosterda.com

Old School House Antiques & More Mall in Murrayville

Located in a historic former school house in the north Georgia mountains between Dahlonega and Cleveland, The Old School House Antiques is more than just an antique mall. It’s a step back in time. There is more than 13,000 square feet of antiques, furniture, collectibles and jewelry situated in the former school’s spacious hallways. As visitors browse the antiques, the store pumps oldies music throughout the former school to bring back some found memories of the past.

6519 Highway 52

Murrayville, Ga.

706-867-8604

oldschoolhousemall.com/index.html

Yesterday’s Antique Market in Macon

With more than 150 vendors offering thousands of items from classic Americana to antique furniture in a 25,000-square-foot store, Yesterday’s Antiques Market is an easy and fun stop off Interstate 75 at exit 171 in Macon. As one of the newest and largest climate-controlled indoor markets in middle Georgia, Yesterday’s also features an eight-acre parking lot to host monthly yard sales, car shows and auctions. And if the kids get bored while the parents shop, Yesterday’s also offers a flat-screen television, a sample of some goodies and plush couches for their enjoyment.

4821 Sheraton Dr.

Macon, Ga.

478-474-1566

yesterdaysantiquemarket.com

Soul Sisters Antiques & Home Decor in Dawsonville

Just last fall, Soul Sisters Antiques moved from its original location in downtown Dawsonville to a new, much larger 9,000-square-foot shop located off Highway 53 in the State Farm Plaza, less than a mile from GA 400. Soul Sisters and partners, Sandy Alexander, Kelly Edwards and Linda Dinsmore, wanted to create a fun, convenient place for shoppers to enjoy and love all things old. This new store includes more than 20 artists, antique dealers and professional decorators to help customers find that perfect item for their home.

40 Hightower Parkway

Dawsonville, Ga.

770-871-1631

soulsistersantiques.com

Antique Theatre in Perry

Located in downtown Perry, this antique shop is housed in the town’s former movie theater that was built back in 1949. The historic theater, constructed by the Muse family and opened in 1950, quickly became an extremely popular hangout in town. The theater is still in the hearts and memories of many Perry residents, but the theater officially closed down in the late 1970s and remained vacant until 2012. Today, the former movie theater is now filled with antiques, vintage furniture, linens, glassware, books, jewelry and eclectic items. The first floor has more than 4,000 square feet of showroom space with the balcony and the upstairs lobby holding an additional 2,000 square feet. The Antique Theatre is also easily accessible to newcomers because it’s located just one mile off of Interstate 75 at exit 136.

806 Commerce St.

Perry, Ga.

perryantiquetheatre.com

Wright Square Antique Mall in Savannah

Even though there are dozens of incredible antique stores throughout the Savannah area, many “pickers” are particularly fond of the Wright Square Antique Mall located in the heart of downtown Savannah on State Street. With more than 30 local dealer booths, this antique store which opened in 2010 is known for its diverse collections that offer customers everything from upscale furnishings to funky fashions at reasonable prices. And while another popular Savannah antique store, The Universe Trading Company on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard (known for its outrageously giant dinosaur and dragon statues on display throughout the shop), is currently being renovated this year, many new customers are now finding their way to Wright Square and they like what they see.

14 West State St.

Savannah, Ga.

912-234-6700

wsantiquemall.wixsite.com/wsam