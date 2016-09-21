As You Wish

The great thing about Craft & Vine is that you can make the experience there anything you want it to be — the menu of snacks, charcuterie, small plates, pizzas and desserts lends itself just as well to a fine-dining date night out as it does to an early evening of sharing happy hour snacks with friends.

The third in Chef Sean Wight’s restaurant empire, Craft & Vine bridges the gap between the upscale Frog Hollow Tavern and the casual Farmhaus Burger. It looks like a fine-dining restaurant, swanky and sophisticated, and has a metal-topped bar that is a cocktail lover’s dream. But it is also relaxed, casual and welcoming. Those who walk in have been known to utter a contented sigh even before being seated.

And though the bar almost runs the length of the restaurant itself and boasts a wine preservation system that allows them to offer 40 wines by the glass, as well as bartenders who know their way around craft cocktails, the food is where Craft & Vine really shines.

The toppings on their deviled farm eggs change every week (a spinach, sundried tomato pesto and parmesan crisp was a recent favorite), the offerings for their charcuterie and cheese boards make it difficult to limit yourself to just five (although don’t forget to include the chorizo and the Asher Blue), their grilled strip steak and potato pommes aligot won’t make you feel like you ate an entire cow. These, and many more, are all worth ordering.

Whatever your likes or dislikes, however, you really should try one of Craft & Vines pizzas. Possessing one of the only wood-fired pizza ovens in the area, Craft & Vines’ pies have a delicately thin crust that is pleasantly flame-charred. They currently have 11 varieties on the menu, but The Titan is where it’s at. With peach puree made from locally grown fruit standing in for the normal tomato sauce, it is topped with speck, basil and buffalo mozzarella. Salty, creamy and only slightly sweet, it’s difficult to resist eating the entire pie.

You should save room for dessert, though, especially if the blood orange pot de crème with hibiscus sauce is on the menu. One of Craft & Vines lovely desserts, served with their French Press coffee service, is the perfect end to the meal.

So no matter what you’re in the mood for, Craft & Vine is where you will get exactly what you want.

Craft & Vine

1204B Broad Street, downtown Augusta

5 p.m.-midnight, Wednesday-Thursday

5 p.m.-1 a.m., Friday-Saturday

706-496-8442

craftandvine.com