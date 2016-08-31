At Odds in Olde Town

When the Knox Foundation donated the former Telfair Inn and about 15 surrounding historic buildings to the United Way in 1996, the plan was to use the properties as a “community service center complex” for local nonprofit organizations.

It was a goodwill donation that was intended to support and strengthen the Olde Town neighborhood.

But now, after more than 20 years, the buildings have caused a legal battle on the block.

At the heart of the dispute is the future of the Peter S. Knox Community Service Center, formerly the Telfair Inn, on Greene Street.

Back in 2007, Heritage Academy, a private Christian school that has been open for more than 15 years, invested almost $2.4 million in the purchase and renovation of the former Houghton School on Greene Street.

For almost a decade, the independent school has thrived in the Olde Town location, providing Christ-centered education to children from low-income families.

The school is currently operating at almost full capacity and wishes to expand to create a preschool and a reading program for dyslexic children.

However, the school finds itself landlocked at its present location.

A few years ago, Linda Tucciarone, the Heritage Academy founder and executive director, and the school’s board of directors became interested in the what they describe as the “often vacant and under- utilized” Peter S. Knox Community Service Center.

“Heritage Academy came into the picture a couple of years ago because the conference center sits right across the street from their building,” explained Ed Enoch, attorney for the school. “They don’t have any room to do anything else in their building. They are almost at capacity and they certainly can’t add any new programing in the school. So, they looked across the street at this conference center and saw it’s basically shuttered and they start asking questions.”

“The nonpro ts who had been down there since the 1990s — the ones who had survived — they had realized long ago that their problem is, they don’t really own the properties.” — Ed Enoch

What Heritage Academy found was a title and several deeds carrying major restrictions and reversionary interests tied to the conference center that, at the time, seemed too much of a risk to pursue, Enoch said. “They realized the title was a mess,” Enoch said. “They found all of these layers of restrictions and reversionary interests and they just said, ‘We are not interested in putting the kind of money that we will have to put in that building, if it’s not going to be ours to own. So they backed away.”

The problem was, Heritage Academy discovered that none of the nonprofit organizations associated with all 15 of the community center properties actually own their buildings because of these reversionary interests in all of the deeds that were created when the Knox Foundation gifted the properties to United Way about 20 years ago.

“Back in 1996, the Knox Foundation gave United Way a clear deed and they deeded all of that property to them,” Enoch said. “What an attorney did for United Way was he created a property owners’ association.”

Basically, the Peter S. Knox Community Services Owners’ Association, Inc. was created with covenants and restrictions similar to a homeowners’ association to govern how the nonprofit organizations could use the property, Enoch said.

“It is very specifically designed to make sure that those properties were used for the purposes that the Knox Foundation intended to be, a kind of hub for nonprofits,” Enoch said. “And, specifically, the conference center was supposed to be a community center for the nonprofits to use to hold board meetings, have events, etc.”

But the legal web of complicated deeds and restrictions didn’t stop there.

Then, the United Way deeded all of the properties to the owners’ association, Enoch said.

“In that deed, there were restrictions that said several things such as if you don’t use it for nonprofit purposes or if you ever try to sell it or if you ever try to finance it, then the property reverts back to the United Way automatically,” Enoch said. “As a result, the owners’ association then deeded out the individual properties, mostly the houses that face Telfair Street, to various organizations such as Comfort House Inc., the CSRA Economic Opportunity Authority and Augusta Partnership for Children. And the conference center stayed with the owners’ association. It was owned by the owners’ association, as is some of the other common areas like the parking lot.”

“It has felt like a hostile takeover of our organizations. We have felt beaten down and battered, but we are going to fight this because what they are doing is not right.” — Cesar Brooks

All of the nonprofit organizations that moved into the properties became members of the owners’ association, while the United Way and the Knox Foundation also remained permanent members.

“The deeds to individual nonprofits had the exact same language in them that the deed to the United Way to the owners’ association had, which said, you can’t finance it, you can’t sell it, and if you are ever not operating as a nonprofit, then it comes back to the owners’ association,” Enoch said.

“That’s just the way it was.”

Over the past 20 years, nonprofit organizations would come and go out of the properties and the deeds would go back to the owners’ association, he said.

“One of the things that was in one of those covenants was, whenever the property is deeded out from the owners’ association, it has to be done with the expressed approval of United Way,” Enoch said. “In other words, United Way had a veto on it. And that was pretty much the way things were done until the mid-2000s. About 2008 or so, the owners’ association basically quit asking United Way and they just started doing things on their own.”

According to Enoch, that’s where the trouble really began with the deeds to the properties.

“The conference center, which had always been owned by the owners’ association, got deeded out to a charity around 2008,” Enoch said. “Now, it said in the covenants that that conference center had to remain available to all of the nonprofits.”

Clearly, the covenants and restrictions established for the Knox owners’ association were not being followed, Enoch said.

As a result, David Steele, a member of Heritage Academy’s board of directors, asked Enoch, who also happens to serve on the board of directors for the United Way of the CSRA, to look into the title and deeds and see if it would be possible for Heritage Academy to eventually own the conference center.

Enoch also pointed out, as a matter of full disclosure, that Steele was Enoch’s campaign manager when he ran for the Augusta Commission in 2012.

“We were just kind of brainstorming,”

Enoch said. “I’m on the United Way board and I have been there for years and years, but I wasn’t on the board when this property donation happened. I came along probably three or four years after that.”

“This is the most jumbled up, ridiculous mess I have ever seen in my entire life.” — Cesar Brooks

As a result of their discussion, Enoch said he reviewed the deeds and came up with a solution.

“When I looked at it, I realized that United Way has this reversionary interest,” he said. “There is a x. I told him, ‘There is a way we can collapse all of those deeds back into United Way and give clear deeds to the nonprofits and straighten out this mess.”

Enoch sincerely believes he is offering the nonprofits a win-win situation for most everyone involved, he said.

“The nonprofits who had been down there since the 1990s — the ones who had survived — they had realized long ago that their problem is, they don’t really own the properties,” Enoch said. “So they have a very hard time convincing their boards to spend money on them to keep them up. It is ne to do maintenance, but if you start talking about putting on a new roof, these are not wealthy nonprofits. These are people who are raising money to do good things, and they don’t have tons of money to put into these buildings. So they realized they had a problem and they didn’t know what to do about it.”

As a result, Heritage Academy approached United Way about the conference center and surrounding properties.

“The United Way told us, ‘We don’t really want to be in the property management business. We don’t want to own all of these properties and we don’t want to go through whatever it is going to take to x this,’” Enoch said. “So, after Heritage Academy and United Way’s board met a few times, they just said, ‘If you want to take it on, we’ll give you our deed and you take it on.’ So, United Way deeded Heritage Academy its original interest in the properties.”

As a result, Heritage Academy called a meeting of the owners’ association to discuss the situation.

“I had pulled the titles on all the properties and we knew that they had not followed the covenants that required them to get approval from the United Way because I was on that board and I knew we hadn’t gotten any requests or had any information about these properties for years,” Enoch said. “I realized a number of deeds had changed hands without approval. So we honestly said, ‘This has not been run right and here is how we think we can x it. We can even really improve the situation for the legitimate title holders down here.’ Well, the folks who have received deeds without United Way’s permission, they were not happy.”

Heritage Academy quickly discovered that those organizations who had received their deeds without United Way’s approval held the majority control in the owners’ association.

“We kind of ended up in a stalemate with them. And we tried negotiating,” Enoch said. “We had a meeting this spring at the conference center with all of the members. I thought we had really worked out an arrangement where everybody could live with this, but it just blew up. The meeting did not go well and we all walked away realizing that we are not going to negotiate a solution.”

As a result, Heritage Academy recently led suit to settle the dispute over whether it legally owns all the property of the owners’ association.

“Heritage Academy had me draw up this quiet title action, but before we led it, we wanted to make sure United Way was good with it and the Knox family was good with it because we knew it was going to generate a bunch of press,” Enoch said. “And Heritage has a great reputation down in Olde Town. The neighborhood loves them. They didn’t want to do anything that was going to cause any ill will. But, ultimately, it’s not right what is happening down there and it should be corrected. And, there is no doubt about it, Heritage wants the conference center, but they want it to use it for the purposes that the Knox family originally intended, which is for nonprofits.”

Currently, Donnetta Lowe-Killien, the creative director and operations manager of the business, Events on Greene, insists her Georgia nonprofit corporation, One Love Services Inc., has held the deed to the conference center since 2015.

One Love Services, Inc. is a non-profit with the state of Georgia, but the organization has a “pending application” for its 501(c)3 status with the Internal Revenue Service, according to a letter from Lowe-Killien’s attorney, Konny Light.

“One Love is the duly granted fee simple owner of the Peter S. Knox Conference Center located at 326 Greene Street,” Light wrote. “Starting in February and March of 2016, Augusta Heritage Academy, Inc. and members of its leadership team, in conjunction with others, has engaged in tortious interference with One Love’s business and ownership interests in its property. Numerous misrepresentations, threats and intimidation have been deployed through Heritage and its minions to coerce One Love and other members of the Knox Foundation to succumb to the pressures of those misrepresentations, threats and intimidation with a focus of bringing pressure to bear on One Love to surrender its rights, title, owners and investment interests in its property.”

“There is no doubt about it, Heritage wants the conference center, but they want it to use it for the purposes that the Knox family originally intended, which is for nonprofits.” — Ed Enoch

Light, an attorney from Avondale Estates, Ga., stated that the board members of the Heritage Academy were creating an environment of “fear, confusion, chaos and intimidation” upon Lowe-Killien and other members of the owners’ association.

Light specifically states that Lowe-Killien has declined the proposal offered by Heritage Academy regarding the conference center.

“It fails to remotely consider compensation to One Love for the time, money, improvements and emotional investment of Donnetta and the organization,” Light wrote. “One Love would consider a respectful offer for full value of the property and the investment.”

Despite Lowe-Killien’s strong stance on her deed to the property, Enoch insists that the conference center is not operating as a nonprofit.

“If you do down there right now, there is a sign on the door that says Events on Greene,” Enoch said. “There is no mention of any nonprofit activity down there. It is about booking weddings and corporate events.”

Caught in the middle of this dispute over the conference center are organizations housed in the historic buildings on Telfair Street such as Comfort House Inc., the CSRA Economic Opportunity Authority, Augusta Partnership for Children, Imago Dei Community Development, Inc. and Maranatha Tabernacle Church, Inc.

Pastor Cesar Brooks of Maranatha Tabernacle Church of Waynesboro is the current president of the owners’ association. His church holds the deeds to five of the historic buildings on Telfair Street.

Maranatha, along with Imago Dei and One Love Services, has rejected Heritage Academy’s proposal. Therefore, those three organizations are listed on the suit led by Heritage Academy.

“In Heritage Academy’s proposal to us, Imago Dei would lose complete ownership of both of their buildings and Maranatha was slated to lose ownership of four out of the five buildings we hold the deed to,” Brooks said. “And Donnetta, the owner of the conference center, would have to completely walk away from the conference center in exchange for the contents of the owners’ association’s bank account, which was only $3,000. Our feeling at that point was one of complete amazement and betrayal.”

Brooks said the attorney for Heritage Academy is trying to find any loop hole she can to claim that the school is entitled to the conference center and buildings.

“This is the most jumbled up, ridiculous mess I have ever seen in my entire life,” Brooks said. “The Knox family, together with United Way, when they created the complex, used a homeowners’ association template and then added to that restrictive covenants so that the property would never be in a position where people could mortgage their buildings, sell them and make money o of them. They wanted them to be used by volunteer-oriented and community driven organizations basically serving this neighborhood. It says nonprofit, but it does not say nonprofit 501(c)3.”

While he has served as president of the owners’ association for the past several years, Brooks said it was always a challenge to find small, nonprofit organizations that could realistically use the historic buildings.

“These are 100-year-old buildings. There is always something that needs to be fixed,” he said. “They are expensive to keep up, especially if you are just going to have an o ice in the building. There are a lot cheaper places to have an o ice for your nonprofit. So you really have to want to do something for the people in that neighborhood.”

Imago Dei is such an organization, Brooks said.

“Barbara Franklin and her husband, Alvin, have been involved in ministry in Augusta for about 50 to 60 years,” Brooks said. “With Imago Dei, they help at-risk children, provide assistance to seniors and work hard to improve the neighborhood. The work they do has a tremendous impact.”

The same is true for his church, Brooks said.

With the five buildings deeded to Maranatha, Brooks said he created a “caretaker program” that helps house and provide support to people suffering from depression, anxiety and sometimes minor bipolar conditions.

“We say, ‘Look. We will give you a place to live. All we ask as a caretaker is that you take care of your property. You get to paint, clean and maybe x things if you need to x things. And you get all the free counseling and prayer that you need,’” Brooks said, adding he also moved into one of the Knox houses. “I eventually learned that I had to move onto the property to keep up with them because if you give a person who is in that state of mind a home, a lot of times they don’t have boundaries.”

When he and his wife moved into one of the homes to live, it provided the necessary structure for the program, Brooks said.

“If you say, ‘Here is a 3,000-square-foot house, you have one-bedroom upstairs and we have our o ices downstairs,’ well, my church is all the way in Waynesboro and I was living down there when we first started this program,” Brooks said. “And before I knew it, they would have invited six friends to come live with them. So my wife and I moved to Augusta so I could be more hands on with the program.”

But that may all soon come to an end if Heritage Academy has its way, Brooks said.

“We explained to United Way and to Heritage what we do, but they don’t care,” he said. “They just want the buildings.”

Brooks said Enoch is attempting to kick these organizations out of their homes basically because of the covenant that requires United Way’s approval of the deeds. “Buried in the language of our covenants was a statement that in the disbursement of the properties, the United Way should have the ability to give consent or deny it,” Brooks said. “When I received my first building in 1998 and I started attending board meetings, I don’t remember ever hearing any dialogue between organizations that came in or went out about anyone ever consulting United Way about whether they would give their consent or not.”

Brooks believes that is just a tactic that Heritage Academy is using to take control of the buildings.

“It has felt like a hostile takeover of our organizations,” Brooks said. “We have felt beaten down and battered, but we are going to fight this because what they are doing is not right. So, as a matter of principle, if I lose everything, I lose everything.”