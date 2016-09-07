Augusta’s “private dancer” gets bounced

Local dancer Sharon Bush Ellison finally got a chance to plead her case before the Augusta Commission this week, and let’s just say, things didn’t go very well.

Ellison went before the commission regarding her request for what she was calling an “adult entertainment independent contractor license” that would allow her to dance at private parties.

She began by reading a prepared statement about her request that included several quotes from Augusta’s Deputy Planning Director Rob Sherman that were featured in the Metro Spirit’s cover story, “Private Dancer,” that ran several weeks ago.

Ellison apparently took exception to the manner in which Sherman described her request.

“Sharon Bush Ellison is not now, nor has she ever been, an exotic dancer,” Ellison said, speaking in the third person. “Sharon Bush Ellison has applied for a license to do private parties. The city of Augusta has no ordinance which will allow private parties.”

Ellison also did not appreciate the Metro Spirit’s cover that included a stripper pole.

“Sharon Bush Ellison has not now, nor has she ever, danced on a pole as a stripper,” she said. “Sharon Bush Ellison has not ever informed director Sherman that she wants to go to private houses for the purpose of stripping. She has informed the director that she wants to receive a license to do private parties.”

For the past several months, city officials have tried to explain to Ellison that, in order for her to legally work as an “adult entertainment” dancer in Augusta, she is required to be licensed to dance at one of the permitted adult entertainment establishments in downtown, such as the Discotheque Lounge, Fantasy’s Showgirls or Vegas Show Girls.

If “adult entertainment” dancers were allowed to receive independent licenses and perform in private residences, the city would be unable to properly monitor their activities, Sherman tried to explained.

But Ellison said it is “illegal and unconstitutional” for the city to require her to get a license that would only allow her to work at one of the permitted adult entertainment establishments.

She insisted it was a form of “indentured servitude or indentured labor,” to have such a requirement.

When it was finally Sherman’s turn to speak, he told the commission that the city has an adult entertainment ordinance and that covers “adult bookstores, adult movie stores and adult dance establishments.”

“A person who wants to have a dance club, he or she has to comply with the zoning requirements just like an alcohol license,” Sherman told the commission. “We have to bring it to you. You have to approve it. Once it is approved, it is a permitted premises. Now, if you are going to dance at the permitted premises, you are required to have a bar card. The bar card is issued because the applicant has to go through a background check to see if they have any crimes of a felony nature that have to do with sexual misconduct or dealing in drugs. If the background check is approved, the bar card is issued.”

But a bar card must be associated with a permitted adult entertainment establishment, Sherman said.

“She was wanting to dance at private homes,” he said, which is not allowed under the city’s ordinance. “By our current ordinance, she cannot do what she would like to do. Therefore, the sheriff’s department denied it and the planning and development department denied it.”

Finally, it was the commission’s turn to ask Ellison some questions.

Mayor Pro Tem Grady Smith wanted to know exactly what kind of experience Ellison had as a “dancer.”

“I was just wondering, you are applying for a contractor’s license,” Smith said. “What experience have you already had in your knowledge of dance?”

Suddenly, Ellison seemed clearly irritated by the question.

“Well, it’s not about that,” she said.

“Oh, it’s not?” Smith asked.

Ellison insisted that she has “the right to work.”

“You don’t have the right if it’s not in our ordinance,” Smith quickly replied.

With that, Ellison said she didn’t believe the city had the right to prevent her from dancing at private parties.

“It’s not obscene. It’s not obscene,” Ellison repeated. “The ones down on Broad Street where you get total buck naked is completely absurd to me.”

She insisted dancing at private parties should be a licensed business in Augusta.

“Doing a private party is not unheard of,” she said. “People have bachelorette parties and bachelor parties, but because I want to do it and I want to be on my own and be independent in doing it, something has got to be wrong with it?”

As the commission continued to debate the issue, Ellison became more and more frustrated.

“We finished? You finished?” Ellison asked Mayor Hardie Davis while he was conducting the meeting. “Because I’m about finished. I’m real tired. I’m well done.”

In the end, the commission agreed with Sherman that approving Ellison’s request could result in a very “slippery slope” in adult entertainment licenses in Augusta. Commissioners voted 9-1 to deny Ellison’s appeal with only Augusta Commissioner Bill Lockett supporting her request.