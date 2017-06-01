Banjo-B-Que Recap

Seth Avett almost died on the Lady A stage Saturday night.

Not really, but as headlining band The Avett Brothers performed “Head Full of Doubt/Road Full of Promise” during the final moments of the Eighth Annual Papa Joe’s Banjo-B-Que Music Festival, Seth climbed up to what looked like a hundred feet in the air.

There he perched, one leg on an amp, the other on the keyboard his brother Scott played as he sang the final words to the song: “There’s a darkness upon me that’s flooded with light. In the fine print they tell you what’s wrong and what’s right. There’s a darkness upon me that’s flooded in light. And I’m frightened by those who don’t see it.”

One arm on the neck of his guitar and one lifted straight up in the air, Seth’s legs began to shake. The raucous audience, who, up until then had been gleefully singing and dancing along to the band’s hits both old and new, got a little quieter until he not so gracefully jumped down from his perch.

It was a rousing end The Avett Brothers’ set, which began with Soundgarden’s “Black Hole Sun,” a tribute to singer Chris Cornell who died May 18 and with whom they’d work in the past.

It was also a great climax to Papa Joe’s Banjo-B-Que Music Festival, which began Friday afternoon and included constant live music on two stages, a wide selection of craft beer and other beverage, a barbecue contest with $40,000 in prize money on the line, food, family activities including a petting zoo, pig races and a whole lot more.

The crowds packed the Evans Towne Center Park and no one wanted to leave when it was finally over. Missed it? Don’t worry: Papa Joe’s will be back for more fun next Memorial Day weekend.

Until then, enjoy these images from an unforgettable weekend.