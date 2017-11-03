Border Bash hips up the Hippodrome

Border Bash outgrew its original location and will be in the rebranded Hippodrome Events Complex in North Augusta tonight.

The 24th annual event will feature musicians Eve 6, Ashley McBryde and local band Black Dawg (headed by Augusta’s own John Kelley), along with the University of Georgia and University of South Carolina cheerleaders and mascots, followed by fireworks at the end of the night.

Tickets will be available at the gate for $20, with a $5 discount with military ID. Kids 12 and under get in free

with an adult.

Gates open at 5 p.m., with Black Dawg kicking off the night at 5:30. Ashley McBryde performs at 7 p.m., and headliners Eve 6 at 8:45. Cheerleaders will do their thing at 6:45 and 8:30, and fireworks will explode in the sky starting at 10 p.m.

Border Bash started as a way to embrace the football rivalry between the two border state schools while supporting CSRA children’s charities and clubs. The Bulldogs take on the Gamecocks this weekend at UGA, with the game airing on CBS at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Head over to borderbash.net for more info.