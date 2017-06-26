Top Posts
Breaking News: Arson at Twin Peaks Restaurant

written by Stacey Eidson June 26, 2017

Arson is suspected to be the cause of the fire at the Twin Peaks Restaurant located at 277 Robert C. Daniel Pkwy.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, deputies discovered that a possible ex-employee of the business attempted to crash his vehicle into the building. Upon exiting the vehicle, the suspect, Evan Rolland, set the restaurant on fire.

A unnamed private citizen detained the suspect at gunpoint. Richmond County deputies then tackled the suspect, eventually taking him into custody.

Witnesses to this incident are requested to contact RCSO’s Criminal Investigators at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1000.

The suspect will be charged with arson while more charges are pending. This investigation is in the very early stages.

