You may know him from his many Top 40 radio staples such as “The Way It Is” or “Mandolin Rain,” but Bruce Hornsby might be a little cooler than you think.

Hornsby has long been sought after for his session work and as a guest musician, but it was his special friendship with Jerry Garcia that many critics feel pushed him outside the confines of mainstream pop. Hornsby was a touring member of the Grateful Dead from 1990 to 1992, as well as guesting with the band on occasion before and after the tours.

According to Performing Songwriter Magazine (March/April 2001), Hornsby’s particular style of jazz-fueled improvisation added to the Dead’s repertoire and helped to revitalize and refocus Garcia’s guitar solos in the band’s sound.

Hornsby’s friendship with Garcia continued, both inside and outside the band, as the two challenged each other to expand their musicianship through several other album and live collaborations. Hornsby’s musical versatility and ability to slip in and out of extended freeform jams won over longtime Grateful Dead fans.

Hornsby also has a deep relationship with the Allman Brothers Band, opening for the Southern rock architects in the early 1990s. The piano player has sat in with the group many times over the years, including at their 40th anniversary shows at New York’s Beacon Theatre in 2009.

Friends With Benefits is giving you a chance to see this multiple Grammy award-winning musician in the cozy confines of the Columbia County Amphitheater. (Not the much larger stage across the street at the Lady A).

Bruce Hornsby and the Noisemakers, w/ Scarlet Begonias

Thursday, June 15

Columbia County Amphitheater

6 p.m.

$35 for general admission, $100 VIP Ticket

fwbpro.com