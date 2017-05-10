Burke County is Crazy Like a Fox

THE BURKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE made news this week when one of its officers, Deputy Misti May, was bitten in the leg and thigh by a fox that witnesses said was “acting strangely.”

May had been called out to River Creek Road near NextEra Energy around 2 p.m. on Monday.

A NextEra Energy employee named Michael Hale witnessed the wild fox acting unusual after briefly stepping outside.

“The fox then approached him and bit him on the leg,” according to a press release from Chief Deputy Lewis Blanchard of the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Blanchard stated that Hale was not injured because he was wearing safety boots.

Deputies arrived on the scene prior to the Department of Natural Resources.

When Deputy Misti May approached the fox, she attempted to use pepper spray to subdue the animal, but it didn’t work.

The fox quickly became agitated and attacked May, biting her twice on the leg.

By then, Lt. Willie Burley and Deputy Gary Jenkins arrived on the scene and got the fox away from May and killed the animal.

Afterwards, Steven Murray of the Burke County Health Department sent the animal to the Department of Public Health in Atlanta to be tested for rabies.

The results are expected by 4 p.m. on Thursday.

As for May, she received treatment and shots at the Burke County Hospital and is expected to be out of work for approximately 10 days.

Fortunately, there have not been any other reports of aggressively acting wild animals in Burke County, according to Blanchard.

“Working in a rural county, you encounter all kinds of calls for assistance, including dangerous animals,” Blanchard said. “Sheriff (Alfonzo) Williams and I are glad Deputy May was not more seriously injured.”

While no one was seriously injured in this incident, it does once again bring up the problem of Burke County not having an animal services department.

This issue first arose when a homeowner in Burke County was facing foreclosure in 2014, so the homeowner packed up, moved out and left fi ve dogs chained up in the front lawn.

These poor dogs were left without any food or water.

They were malnourished and one of the dogs had a collar that had grown into the skin of its neck, according to The Augusta Chronicle.

Thankfully, neighbors discovered the dogs and called a local animal rescue group to transport them to a veterinarian.

Since that incident, several local residents have insisted that Burke County, which is one of Georgia’s largest counties, needs to form an animal services department.

It’s definitely a problem.

In 2014, Sgt. Dan Lowe of the Burke County Sheriff’s Office told the Chronicle that the sheriff’s office is “by default called for cruelty cases, stray dog complaints and other animal-related issues.”

However, he said the deputies “do not have the training, equipment or facility to confiscate dangerous or abused animals.”

Clearly, Lowe was correct considering the recent incident involving the wild fox.

The lack of animal services in Burke County has also impacted Augusta-Richmond County.

Sharon Broady, director of the Augusta Animal Services, has frequently told the Augusta Commission that they receive abandoned animals from several area counties, including Burke County.

“It is a revolving door,” Broady told the Metro Spirit a few years ago. “While I know we’ve got to make some changes as a department, the changes have to got come from the pet owners as well as us. Animals don’t need to be looked at as disposable.”

Unlike some area shelters, Broady said Augusta Animal Services accepts all unwanted animals.

“There are some shelters that simply don’t take in any animals once they are full. They’ll say, ‘We can’t take them,’” Broady said. “So, as a result, we get animals from all over, including neighboring counties and even from across the bridge in South Carolina. But our train of thought is that if we turn down their request to take the animal, and we’ve seen this happen, they’ll go around the corner and just let the animal out and then we have to chase them. So I’d rather take them in the door than spend hours chasing an animal that

someone has just let loose.”

It’s time for Burke County to take responsibility for its animal population and establish an animal services department.

Not just for the deputies’ safety, but for the safety of the public and their pets.

After all, if you don’t have an animal services department or certified law enforcement officers assigned to handle such issues, more animals could possibly be exposed to diseases like rabies or Burke County could face more cases of serious animal neglect.

After all, without any enforcement, abuse cases can go completely unnoticed.

Especially in a rural community like Burke County.

It’s time for a change.

