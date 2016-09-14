Busy, Busy, Busy

I’m insanely busy these days. I’m helping a very ill family member, work is at its height of chaos and my kids, just with homework and their only sorta busy schedule, are keeping me on my toes. Besides that, we have quite a few volunteer obligations to uphold. Everything happens at once.

Isn’t it the truth? It’s feast or famine. I’m better when there’s a lot going on. I wish we were talking about my social life, but alas, it’s just my life life. However sad it is, I’m able to better prioritize things to do when I’ve got more to do. I’m happier with a somewhat full, productive schedule.

Don’t get me wrong. I love a lazy day like everyone else. I’m looking forward to a full day of American Horror Story as soon as I can get it. I’m on season 3 (Coven) right now. Having to watch an episode here and there isn’t quite the same as bingeing on a whole season from start to finish. Have y’all see Making a Murderer? I watched that entire season on New Year’s Day. That’s 13 episodes. It was that good. Okay, let’s be honest. Even a bad show might be good if binge-watched.

I was accused recently of taking on too much and acting like I liked being busy. I was told to take time for myself. I was told there was no way I was happy.

Here’s the deal: I don’t love being overwhelmed. I don’t love wondering if it will all get done, but it usually all gets done. For every really busy day, I have an equally laid-back day. I take time to get pedicures and play a game with my kids. As much as I enjoy relaxing, I enjoy being productive. Checking things off a list makes me way too happy.

Also, doing for others is doing for myself. Taking care of my kids, volunteering in the community and helping at the kids’ schools are all part of me. My kids have learned it’s fun and rewarding to help others. I’m lucky to have a job I’m passionate about. Sure, there are days when it’s demanding and difficult, but for the most part, I like it a lot.

Bad days happen. There are days when things seem busier than usual. There are days I want to complain to someone for a minute about how bad or busy the day was, but it’s not the end of the world. Sometimes we just need to complain. Not to sound like a clichéd jerk, but tomorrow is another day.

Putting all of this aside, I’m sometimes envious of those who come home to a well-shaken cocktail and a chef cooking dinner with freshly ironed sheets on the bed and someone to draw their bath. A relaxing evening sounds lovely, but it’s impractical. My kids will only need rides for so long. Sooner than later, and before I’m ready, they’ll be driving. The Girl baked cookies and bathed the dog while I was out running errands the other day. I was all SHE DOESN’T EVEN NEED ME ANYMORE, but then I got a grip. I may not have someone to draw my bath, but the dog is clean and I’m off the hook.

If you’re busy like me, know it’ll pass. If there’s nothing to do, nothing gets done, so it’s probably for the best. I’m sure there’s a light at the end of the busy little tunnel, and I can wait. I’m happy, though. I hope you are, too. Even on a bad day, and trust me they’re there, we know it’ll get better, even if that’s only visible through two tall glasses of red wine (or tea, or beer, or tequila).

If you don’t believe me, repeat those silly clichés, and take one more sip of wine. Cheers!