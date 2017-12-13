Call these people to sound off about the James Brown Arena issue

Mayor Hardie Davis, Jr.

Term 2015 – 2018

Phone: 706-821-1831 (work)

Fax: 706-821-1835

mayordavis@augustaga.gov

For the Regency Mall location and the plan

“This gives us the greatest opportunity to succeed as a city and to equally develop our city as opposed to just focusing on a single area. As mayor, you have got to have vision for the whole city, and that’s what this is about.” — Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis

District 1

William (Bill) Fennoy

Term 2017 – 2020

1027 Dugas Street

Augusta, GA 30901

Phone: 706-726-4014 (cell)

fennoy@augustaga.gov

For the Regency Mall location, concerns about the deal

“I think it is important for my colleagues and I to see what they are proposing and to have some discussions around what is being proposed and see if it is something that we as commissioners can live with. I don’t like quick decisions, and I don’t support a quick decision because a $120 million arena should not be a decision that is made quickly. It should be given some thought and some careful consideration and that’s what I’m going to do before I cast my vote because I still like the location.” — Bill Fennoy

“I lived in south Augusta for almost 30 years. I’ve been downtown for about 15 years. I represent downtown. It is a part of my district. I want to see downtown grow and prosper, but I also want to see Augusta as a whole grow and prosper. That’s why I support the Regency Mall location if we can get a fair deal.” — Bill Fennoy

District 2

Dennis Williams

Term 2015 – 2018

2590 Richmond Hill Road

Augusta, Georgia 30906

Phone: 706-564-2969

Fax: 706-821-1838

denniswilliams@augustaga.gov

For the Regency Mall location, against the deal

“Right now, I still don’t believe that it’s a good situation for the city. And that’s what we have to be absolutely sure in our evaluation as to which way to vote that is good for the city, overall. And we don’t want to have an arena out there on somebody else’s property just for the mere sake of having it out there.” — Dennis Williams

District 3

Mary Davis

Term 2017 – 2020

813 Windsor Court

Augusta, GA 30909

Phone: 706-910-2574 (cell)

Fax: 706-821-1838

mfdavis@augustaga.gov

Mary Davis

Against both the Regency Mall location and the deal

“Personally, I don’t have faith that the negotiations will move in a positive way for the city as it pertains to the arena (at Regency Mall). That’s my personal opinion… We all want something to be developed in a positive fashion there. Personally, I just don’t believe that it’s taking the arena from one place and putting it in that location.” — Mary Davis

District 4

Sammie Sias

Term 2015 – 2018

3839 Crest Drive

Hephzibah, GA 30815

Phone: 706-564-9436

Fax: 706-821-1838

ssias@augustaga.gov

For the Regency Mall location, against the deal

“This deal that is presently on the table is not a good deal. It is not a good deal for the city of Augusta. I was very excited about the opportunity of something coming to south Augusta. I represent Augusta and I live in south Augusta and I am a proud Augustan. But this is not a good deal.”

District 5

Andrew Jefferson

Term 2017 – 2020

2653 Portsmouth Place

Hephzibah, GA 30815

Phone: 706-798-7828 (home)

Phone: 706-834-7523 (cell)

Fax: 706-821-1838

ajefferson@augustaga.gov

For the Regency Mall location, concerns about the deal

“We need all the tax revenue we can get, so basically we need to do something that’s in the best interest of the city of Augusta, not necessarily the seller.” — Andrew Jefferson, according to WJBF

District 6

Ben Hasan

Term 2015 – 2018

3529 Monte Carlo Drive

Augusta, GA 30906

Phone: 706-564-9370

Fax: 706-821-1838

bhasan@augustaga.gov

For the Regency Mall location, against the deal

“I’m somewhat still leery of it because all of it goes back to my initial sit-down with the Cardinale family a couple of months ago. Back then, I didn’t see where they were looking to make an actual investment in Augusta. And I am still getting the feeling that they are not willing to make a hard investment like they are expecting our local government will do.” — Ben Hasan

District 7

Sean Frantom

Term 2017 – 2020

642 Canterbury Drive

Augusta, GA 30909

Phone: 706-564-1663

Fax: 706-821-1838

sfrantom@augustaga.gov

Against both the Regency Mall location and the deal

“What has happened is, because this is the mayor’s initiative and the mayor wanted to get it done, now we have pitted south Augusta against the entire Augusta area, and that’s not good for this community. Not at all.” — Sean Frantom

District 8

Wayne Guilfoyle

Term 2015 – 2018

4940 Windsor Spring Rd.

Hephzibah, GA 30815

Phone: 706-592-2385 (home)

Phone: 706-796-3444 (work)

Fax: 706-821-1838

CWayneGuilfoyle@augustaga.gov

Against the deal

“I needed numbers to proceed. I don’t understand why there are no numbers, and if there (are), where are they?” — Wayne Guilfoyle, according to The Augusta Chronicle

District 9

Marion Williams

Term 2017 – 2020

1941 Kratha Drive

Augusta, GA

Phone: 706-910-2582 (cell)

Fax: 706-821-1838

mfwilliams@augustaga.gov

For the Regency Mall location, concerns about the deal

“I think the mayor is being secretive about it. I put on the agenda a few weeks to go ahead and talk about eminent domain regarding Regency Mall to hopefully get a conversation started. He said to me that I should have come to him before I put it on the agenda. Well, he didn’t come to us before he made his proposal. We ought to be working together on this thing, but the right hand don’t let the left hand know what it’s doing. It takes the mayor and the commission as a team to make things happen. He keeps talking about one team; we ought to be together and on the same page. I have always been honest with him. I have never tricked him or lied to him. I think we have to work as a team, but it has to go both ways.” — Marion Williams

District 10

Grady Smith

Term 2015 – 2018

810 Quail Ct.

Augusta, GA 30909

Phone: 706-825-9473 (cell)

Phone: 706-733-9473 (work)

Fax: 706-821-1838

cgradysmith@augustaga.gov

Against both the Regency Mall location and the deal

“I’m with Mary Davis, Sean Frantom, Wayne Guilfoyle, Ben Hasan and Sammie Sias. I don’t want it down there, and neither does half the county.” — Grady Smith as quoted by The Augusta Chronicle

Coliseum Authority members: Darren Smith, Bonita Jenkins, Booker T. Robertson, Linda Edney-Wiley, Brad Usry, John Kelley and Cedric Johnson.