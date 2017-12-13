Call these people to sound off about the James Brown Arena issue

Mayor Hardie Davis, Jr.
Term 2015 – 2018
Phone: 706-821-1831 (work)
Fax: 706-821-1835
mayordavis@augustaga.gov
For the Regency Mall location and the plan
“This gives us the greatest opportunity to succeed as a city and to equally develop our city as opposed to just focusing on a single area. As mayor, you have got to have vision for the whole city, and that’s what this is about.” — Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis
District 1
William (Bill) Fennoy
Term 2017 – 2020
1027 Dugas Street
Augusta, GA 30901
Phone: 706-726-4014 (cell)
fennoy@augustaga.gov
For the Regency Mall location, concerns about the deal
“I think it is important for my colleagues and I to see what they are proposing and to have some discussions around what is being proposed and see if it is something that we as commissioners can live with. I don’t like quick decisions, and I don’t support a quick decision because a $120 million arena should not be a decision that is made quickly. It should be given some thought and some careful consideration and that’s what I’m going to do before I cast my vote because I still like the location.” — Bill Fennoy
“I lived in south Augusta for almost 30 years. I’ve been downtown for about 15 years. I represent downtown. It is a part of my district. I want to see downtown grow and prosper, but I also want to see Augusta as a whole grow and prosper. That’s why I support the Regency Mall location if we can get a fair deal.” — Bill Fennoy
District 2
Dennis Williams
Term 2015 – 2018
2590 Richmond Hill Road
Augusta, Georgia 30906
Phone: 706-564-2969
Fax: 706-821-1838
denniswilliams@augustaga.gov
For the Regency Mall location, against the deal
“Right now, I still don’t believe that it’s a good situation for the city. And that’s what we have to be absolutely sure in our evaluation as to which way to vote that is good for the city, overall. And we don’t want to have an arena out there on somebody else’s property just for the mere sake of having it out there.” — Dennis Williams
District 3
Mary Davis
Term 2017 – 2020
813 Windsor Court
Augusta, GA 30909
Phone: 706-910-2574 (cell)
Fax: 706-821-1838
mfdavis@augustaga.gov
Mary Davis
Against both the Regency Mall location and the deal
“Personally, I don’t have faith that the negotiations will move in a positive way for the city as it pertains to the arena (at Regency Mall). That’s my personal opinion… We all want something to be developed in a positive fashion there. Personally, I just don’t believe that it’s taking the arena from one place and putting it in that location.” — Mary Davis
District 4
Sammie Sias
Term 2015 – 2018
3839 Crest Drive
Hephzibah, GA 30815
Phone: 706-564-9436
Fax: 706-821-1838
ssias@augustaga.gov
For the Regency Mall location, against the deal
“This deal that is presently on the table is not a good deal. It is not a good deal for the city of Augusta. I was very excited about the opportunity of something coming to south Augusta. I represent Augusta and I live in south Augusta and I am a proud Augustan. But this is not a good deal.”
District 5
Andrew Jefferson
Term 2017 – 2020
2653 Portsmouth Place
Hephzibah, GA 30815
Phone: 706-798-7828 (home)
Phone: 706-834-7523 (cell)
Fax: 706-821-1838
ajefferson@augustaga.gov
For the Regency Mall location, concerns about the deal
“We need all the tax revenue we can get, so basically we need to do something that’s in the best interest of the city of Augusta, not necessarily the seller.” — Andrew Jefferson, according to WJBF
District 6
Ben Hasan
Term 2015 – 2018
3529 Monte Carlo Drive
Augusta, GA 30906
Phone: 706-564-9370
Fax: 706-821-1838
bhasan@augustaga.gov
For the Regency Mall location, against the deal
“I’m somewhat still leery of it because all of it goes back to my initial sit-down with the Cardinale family a couple of months ago. Back then, I didn’t see where they were looking to make an actual investment in Augusta. And I am still getting the feeling that they are not willing to make a hard investment like they are expecting our local government will do.” — Ben Hasan
District 7
Sean Frantom
Term 2017 – 2020
642 Canterbury Drive
Augusta, GA 30909
Phone: 706-564-1663
Fax: 706-821-1838
sfrantom@augustaga.gov
Against both the Regency Mall location and the deal
“What has happened is, because this is the mayor’s initiative and the mayor wanted to get it done, now we have pitted south Augusta against the entire Augusta area, and that’s not good for this community. Not at all.” — Sean Frantom
District 8
Wayne Guilfoyle
Term 2015 – 2018
4940 Windsor Spring Rd.
Hephzibah, GA 30815
Phone: 706-592-2385 (home)
Phone: 706-796-3444 (work)
Fax: 706-821-1838
CWayneGuilfoyle@augustaga.gov
Against the deal
“I needed numbers to proceed. I don’t understand why there are no numbers, and if there (are), where are they?” — Wayne Guilfoyle, according to The Augusta Chronicle
District 9
Marion Williams
Term 2017 – 2020
1941 Kratha Drive
Augusta, GA
Phone: 706-910-2582 (cell)
Fax: 706-821-1838
mfwilliams@augustaga.gov
For the Regency Mall location, concerns about the deal
“I think the mayor is being secretive about it. I put on the agenda a few weeks to go ahead and talk about eminent domain regarding Regency Mall to hopefully get a conversation started. He said to me that I should have come to him before I put it on the agenda. Well, he didn’t come to us before he made his proposal. We ought to be working together on this thing, but the right hand don’t let the left hand know what it’s doing. It takes the mayor and the commission as a team to make things happen. He keeps talking about one team; we ought to be together and on the same page. I have always been honest with him. I have never tricked him or lied to him. I think we have to work as a team, but it has to go both ways.” — Marion Williams
District 10
Grady Smith
Term 2015 – 2018
810 Quail Ct.
Augusta, GA 30909
Phone: 706-825-9473 (cell)
Phone: 706-733-9473 (work)
Fax: 706-821-1838
cgradysmith@augustaga.gov
Against both the Regency Mall location and the deal
“I’m with Mary Davis, Sean Frantom, Wayne Guilfoyle, Ben Hasan and Sammie Sias. I don’t want it down there, and neither does half the county.” — Grady Smith as quoted by The Augusta Chronicle
Coliseum Authority members: Darren Smith, Bonita Jenkins, Booker T. Robertson, Linda Edney-Wiley, Brad Usry, John Kelley and Cedric Johnson.