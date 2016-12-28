Change is coming to Richmond County

There is no doubt about it, change is extremely difficult for some people.

When it comes to Augusta-Richmond County’s government, change can even be painful.

Come 2017, three longtime Augusta elected officials will be moving on: Augusta Superior Court Judge Carlisle Overstreet, Richmond County Clerk of Courts Elaine Johnson and Richmond County Marshal Steve Smith.

While Overstreet and Johnson are both retiring, Richmond County voters elected Ramone Lamkin to replace Smith, who has been marshal for almost three decades.

Over the past few weeks, some employees in the city’s Marble Palace have noticed tension mounting on the seventh floor where the marshal’s office is located.

Change is definitely coming and it can be felt throughout the building.

As promised during his campaign, Lamkin is planning on shaking up the marshal’s office when he takes over next week.

But no one should be surprised by Lamkin’s actions. He was very honest about his feelings regarding some of the current employees of the marshal’s office during this year’s election.

“I’ve heard complaints of people being promoted in the marshal’s office just because of who they know or what they can offer,” Lamkin told the Metro Spirit earlier this year. “But it should be based on your merits and how well you do your job and how well you know your job. It shouldn’t be who you know.”

During the campaign, Lamkin promised to “change the culture” on the seventh floor.

Lamkin is replacing longtime Marshal’s Chief Deputy Teresa Russell, who is also the wife of former City Administrator Fred Russell, with Richmond County Sheriff’s Maj. Scott Peebles.

Peebles, a former candidate for Richmond County sheriff, is extremely popular in the city, but Teresa Russell had some obvious political power over the years in the Municipal Building, so the move was definitely controversial.

Lamkin is also replacing two other employees within the marshal’s department with FBI National Academy graduate Nikema Butts and Capt. Eugene Brantley of the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

All of this comes as Smith is preparing to leave a position he has held for almost 30 years.

That’s not easy for anyone, but it’s particularly painful when an exit comes as a result of losing an election.

“This position has been a big part of my life,” Smith told the Metro Spirit earlier this year. “Next to my faith and my family, it has been 28 years of my life and I love my job.”

Good luck to Lamkin and his new transition team. Hopefully, once they’re on board, they’ll be able to unite all the employees in the marshal’s office.

While most everyone is thrilled that Richmond County State Court Judge John Flythe won the election to fill the seat currently held by Superior Court Judge Carlisle Overstreet, some people in the local law community are having definite concerns over Hattie Holmes-Sullivan, who is Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree’s administrative assistant, taking over as clerk of court.

When Richmond County Clerk of Courts Elaine Johnson announced she was retiring this year after four decades of working in the clerk’s office, it wasn’t a huge surprise.

After all, Johnson’s husband, Maj. Gene Johnson of the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, decided to retire in 2014 after serving this county for almost 50 years.

If two people in Augusta deserve some rest and relaxation, it’s definitely Elaine and Gene Johnson.

But Elaine Johnson has served as clerk of court for almost 25 years.

Prior to becoming the clerk in 1993, Johnson was the chief deputy clerk for the office from 1988-1992 and has been employed by the clerk of court since 1973.

Now, that’s a legacy.

Change will be tough for a lot of the judges, attorneys and staff who have relied on Elaine Johnson’s efficiency over the years.

While Elaine Johnson was clerk, the office digitized most all of the county’s court records for juvenile court, state court and superior court.

In Richmond County Superior Court, the court has exclusive constitutional authority over felony cases, cases regarding title to land and equity, declaratory judgments, habeas corpus, mandamus, adoptions, name changes, divorces, child custody and child support enforcement.

The clerk of courts is responsible for handling all those types of cases.

In addition, the clerk is responsible for recording deeds and maintaining the chain of title to all property in the county.

Those duties impact everyone in Richmond County.

The clerk of courts is also charged with the responsibility of attending all court sessions for superior, state and juvenile courts, and to file and maintain accurate records of the proceedings.

Needless to say, after Elaine Johnson’s almost 25 years as clerk of courts, her office is a well-oiled machine.

Some are worried that things won’t run very smoothly under Holmes-Sullivan.

Now, Holmes-Sullivan has experience in the clerk’s office.

She started working in the clerk’s office back in 1978, but left in 2005 to become an assistant to State Court Judge David Watkins.

She even ran against her former colleague Elaine Johnson back in 2012, but was handily defeated.

But now it is her turn to take over the clerk of courts’ office.

All eyes are watching to see how Holmes-Sullivan handles taking over the wheel.