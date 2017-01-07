Charles Collins Jr. Strikes Again

Most Augustans will recall local promoter Charles Collins Jr. and his sketchy productions that have been complete disasters.

Well, he’s at it again.

One prime example of Collins’ past disasters was the Rock-N-Country Music Bash at the Columbia County Fairgrounds a few years ago.

Back in 2013, the Rock-N-Country Music Bash attracted a whopping 20 to 30 people during the first evening of performances, and, from there, the numbers kept dropping.

By Saturday night of the “music bash,” Juice Newton performed in front of eight to 12 people.

There was literally more staff on the fairgrounds than concertgoers.

The financial backer from Atlanta who paid for the entire event allegedly lost a quarter of a million dollars.

It was no surprise.

The scale of the operation was mind boggling. It looked as if they were setting up one of the stages for Music Midtown in Atlanta.

A U.S. Foods semi trailer was on hand. The stage was enormous, costing around $25,000 to rent. It actually took more people to set up the stage and then tear it down than the number of folks who came to watch the headliner Saturday night.

It was a complete flop, but people shouldn’t have been shocked.

Just a week prior to the Rock-N-Country Music Bash, the Metro Spirit revealed that Collins had been convicted in 2010 on eight counts of obtaining property by false pretense and one felony count of passing a worthless check in North Carolina.

He was sentenced to 285 days in jail and given four probation sentences of eight to 10 months each and ordered to pay restitution of $11,830.

Back in 2009, Collins apparently claimed that he was going to revive the North Wilkesboro Speedway in North Carolina that had been dormant since 1996, but he never actually paid his vendors and didn’t stage a single race at the speedway, according to the Winston-Salem Journal.

Collins also allegedly claimed that he was developing a reality TV show featuring female race-car drivers, but none of that ever happened.

The newspaper reported that his “legal problems started when one of the female racers who paid him more than $2,200 for a race school that was canceled said that he cheated her.”

Collins provided the woman a refund check, but it bounced.

Following Collins’ arrest in North Carolina, investigators discovered outstanding fugitive warrants for him from Florida and Georgia. The Florida warrant charged him with felony counts of contracting without a license during an emergency and third-degree grand theft. The Georgia fugitive warrant stemmed from a 2002 probation violation that said Collins owed $15,182 in restitution.

After serving his time in prison, Collins made his way to Augusta.

When he first came to town, Collins announced that he planned to have several concerts in south Augusta, but those concerts also never materialized.

He even discussed building an amphitheater on property along Phinizy and Peach Orchard roads, but that never happened.

Then, in 2014, under the name Turn On Your Radio Music Park, Collins announced plans to present the first annual “AugustaPalooza: 19th Hole Music Festival.”

It was to be a seven-day festival.

AugustaPalooza was a ridiculous idea that, fortunately for local concertgoers, also never materialized.

Most people thought that would be the last they’d hear of the name, Charles Collins Jr., here in Augusta.

But it appears that he is taking another crack at staging an event.

This time, Collins has come up a music contest called “Original Artist on the Big Stage.”

According to the contest’s website, originalartistbigstage.com, Collins is seeking musical artists willing to pay to perform.

Get that, the performers pay to register and compete in his contest.

Yep.

Here is the pitch from the Original Artist on the Big Stage’s website:

“Have you tried out for American Idol? Tried Out for The Voice and waited for countless hours to tryout? JUST SIGN UP! PAY THE SUBSCRIBERS FEE AND POST YOUR VIDEO’S ON OUR SITE! INVITE UNLIMITED FRIENDS TO WATCH & VOTE FOR YOU! GET FANS TO LIKE YOUR VIDEO! YOU COULD END UP IN THE TOP 30 ‘LIVE’ ON WEB TV! WATCH IT ‘LIVE’ FROM OUR ‘LIVE’ WEB BROADCASTING! Coming Soon! A Major Network To Be Announced!”

According to the website, this is how it works:

“All users must create the subscribers sign up forms to be in full detail with their information. ‘Artist Only’ Pay a onetime $19.95 Subscribers Fee for a onetime chance to enter the contest. If the Artist does not make the January show he/she may tryout for one of the other shows in the schedule for the remainder of the 2017 series for an additional entry fee of $19.95.”

So, artists have to pay almost $20 to enter the contest and submit an online video audition.

“Each Artist must provide a fully edited 3 minute video,” the website states. “Make the first 1 minute Bio about yourself. No Profanity allowed. Must be properly dressed in video.When you become a Final Top 30 Contestant Age Verification Will Be Required.

All Contestants Will Have Airfare & Accommodations Provided.”

According to the website, no one has entered the majority of the categories for the contest yet. The shows will allegedly include categories such as as rock soloist or band, country soloist or band, teen soloist or band and rap and R&B soloist or band.

But even with so little public interest in the contest, that hasn’t stopped Collins from continuing to push the idea and insist that the first show will occur in March.

“We have created the most unique and fabulous original music artist reality show starting this upcoming new year in 2017. Our first show in March is any genre of music for soloist,” the website states. “If you don’t make the first show, don’t worry; one of the other months will fit your genre. This show is like American Idol and the Voice, only difference about our show which is the best part, is that You as the Artist do your own songs, not cover tunes. It’s a ‘Live’ streaming broadcast on our website and a major network TBA. When you subscribe we give you a 3 day Free trial access to our ‘Live’ streaming. This allows you to promote to your fans and friends and pick up some new fans along the way, interact with them thru ‘live’ bloging, they hear you and text blog to tell you how great you sing! It’s free for Music Fans to sign up and vote for you. Sign Up today and tell your friends and fans to subscribe and vote for You, The Next Big Star!”

What a deal, eh?

Word to the wise, don’t waste even $19.95 entering this contest.

Chances are a competition won’t even happen.

If it does, there definitely won’t be a major network picking it up. If Collins is still claiming in January that a major network is “to be announced” by the first show in March, it’s not going to happen.

Don’t be conned into giving Collins your money. You would be better off standing in line for hours auditioning for The Voice than spending a second developing a three-minute video for this competition.

Collins is trying to cash in on your dreams. Don’t let him.