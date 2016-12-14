Columbia County Commissioner Ron Cross has some nerve

After four terms in office, is anyone ever really surprised by some of the stuff that comes out of Columbia County Commission Chairman Ron Cross’ mouth?

This is the same guy who recently sent out a county insert this fall in the water bill that actually talked about the national debate over transgender bathrooms.

Don’t believe us?

This is what Cross wrote under the tagline “Political Correctness:”

“Can you believe that we have reached a point where we must have direction on which restroom to use? It seems to me it is very simple: you go to the restroom that matches the equipment that God gave you. Regardless of how I may feel, nature has already made a determination.”

What the Insider can’t believe is that the chairman of the Columbia County Board of Commissioners actually thought that was an appropriate public message to include in a government water bill.

As more and more new residents move into Columbia County from all across the country, Cross may want to think twice before he starts preaching his beliefs in a county newsletter.

While that jab against political correctness got a few residents hot under their collars, there were statements Cross made at another public hearing that rubbed one of his colleagues the wrong way.

During a meeting this fall to discuss several million dollars worth of projects that will be funded by a General Obligation Bond, the subject of the proposed 2,000-to 2,500-seat Cultural Arts Center was brought up.

The Cultural Arts Center is planned to be included in the public-private development called “Towne Center” in Evans that will be built with Meybohm Realty.

For several years now, there has been a discussion as to what would be the appropriate size of the Cultural Arts Center, also sometimes referred to as the performing arts and cultural center.

Well, apparently, that debate took an ugly turn a few months ago when Cross and his fellow commissioner, Bill Morris, began discussing the facility.

When Morris simply suggested that the county should really study what size of a facility would best fit the ever-growing Columbia County community, Cross stunned many in the audiences by smugly suggesting that Morris shouldn’t worry because the Cultural Arts Center would have enough space for his wife’s paintings.

What?!?

Now, for those in the Augusta area who aren’t familiar with Bill Morris’ wife, Lillie Morris, she is an extremely talented local artist and musician.

Over the years, Lillie Morris has had several solo exhibitions at Sacred Heart Cultural Center, Gertrude Herbert Art Institute, Aiken Center for The Arts, The Morris Museum of Art Education Gallery and the Olive Stack Gallery in County Kerry, Ireland.

She has won state and regional awards at a number of shows including the Georgia National Fair Juried Fine Art Competition, the Pecan Orchard Gallery Annual Art Show in Greensboro, Ga., the Union County Arts Council Annual Juried Show, the Atlanta Collage Society, the Columbia County Columbus Day Juried Art Competitions and the South Carolina Watermedia Society.

Many of her collage paintings, as well as her landscapes, are absolutely breathtaking.

Needless to say, Lillie Morris is no wallflower waiting for her husband to “build” her a Cultural Arts Center in Columbia County.

Lillie Morris is doing just fine on her own.

In fact, Bill Morris was actually looking out for the county. He doesn’t want to put millions of dollars into a facility that the community will quickly outgrown in a few short years.

As most residents can imagine, Cross’ comments did not go over well.

Bill Morris was visibly angry and he quickly called for the end of the meeting.

It is one thing for Cross to be disrespectful to a fellow commissioner, but it is an entirely new low for Cross to publicly insult the commissioner’s wife of more than 40 years.

The most ironic aspect of the entire situation was that Bill Morris is probably one of the best stewards of public funds in the entire state of Georgia.

Does the Insider have to remind Cross about Columbia County’s trip to Savannah last year?

In April 2015, the Columbia County Board of Commissioners along with the county’s department directors and many of their spouses enjoyed a night out on the town which included a $3,571 dinner tab at Ruth’s Chris Steak House.

The meal was charged to Columbia County taxpayers using County Administrator Scott Johnson’s county credit card.

Along with the dinner, many of the Columbia County commissioners stayed at The Westin Savannah Harbor Golf Resort & Spa directly on the Savannah River, while the majority of the department directors spent the night at the Hyatt Regency Savannah on River Street.

In the end, taxpayers coughed up more than $13,000 for one trip to Savannah so that

the commissioners could attend a state conference and they could hold a “planning advance” workshop that lasted approximately three hours.

Of course, Cross claimed the trip was necessary and the $3,500 dinner was a “fair use of the taxpayer money.”

However, guess which Columbia County commissioner had some concerns about the expensive trip?

None other than Bill Morris.

He was the only commissioner at the time who did not attend the dinner at Ruth’s Chris Steak House and did not spend the night in an extravagant hotel in Savannah.

In fact, Bill Morris was shocked when he heard the final tab for dinner was $3,500.

But that wasn’t the only trip involving Cross that included some excessive expenses.

In June 2015, a handful of Columbia County commissioners, county staff and their spouses spent more than $10,000 on a three-night trip to New York City for a bond rating meeting.

After hearing about the commission’s expenses in New York, Bill Morris, once again, was the only commissioner who felt officials should be more careful with their traveling expenses. HYPERLINK “http://2kdda41a533r27gnow20hp6whvn.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/07/liberty.jpg”

“Initially, they talked about all five of us commissioners going to New York and I questioned that, asking, ‘Why is that necessary?’” Morris said. “Once I got myself out of it, I just trusted that they would take who they deemed necessary to go. As for me, I just try to do the right thing that I believe we should do as public servants.”

It might be time for Cross to consider Bill Morris’ proven track record the next time he decides to open his big mouth.