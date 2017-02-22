Columbia County’s Smoke Screen

Earlier this month, Columbia County announced that Deputy Fire Chief Jeremy Wallen had been promoted to interim fire chief following the recent retirement of Columbia County Fire Rescue Chief Doug Cooper.

Moving into that slot means a lot of additional responsibilities for Wallen.

One such responsibility is continuing to address the unanswered questions regarding the June 2, 2015, fire at the Marshall Square retirement community that killed 91-year-old resident Dorothy Carpenter and displaced more than 80 senior residents.

Back in 2015, Wallen served as an administration chief for Columbia County Fire Rescue and the public information officer during the Marshall Square fire.

The public may recall that Wallen was the spokesperson for the fire department during the county’s press conference on the day of the fire.

On June 2, 2015, Wallen told the public that the conditions inside Marshall Square were much worse than what firefighters originally expected when they arrived on the scene.

“The fire was larger than it appeared on arrival because it was throughout the attic already,” Wallen explained on June 2, 2015. “It takes time for that to come out and be actually visible. But there was much more fire from the very beginning than it appeared from the outside.”

Upon arrival, Wallen told the public that the fire department immediately began assisting with the evacuation of the Marshall Square residents with the help of the sheriff’s office and Gold Cross EMS.

“We also began staging an accountability system, to determine how many persons had come out of the building,” he said. “I believe most of the residents were out within the first hour.”

Unfortunately, not everyone made it out of the building during that first hour.

Former Marshall Square resident Rhetta Cadle somehow survived after being trapped in her third-floor apartment for almost seven hours with the ceiling crashing down around her, while Carpenter lost her life in the early morning blaze.

Over the past year, local attorneys have taken several depositions in the civil cases against the owners and some of the employees of the former $27 million Marshall Square retirement community, as well as depositions involving employees of the Columbia County Fire Rescue.

One such deposition taken last July was of Wallen and his account of the Marshall Square fire.

Now that Wallen is serving as the interim fire chief for Columbia County, the Metro Spirit thought local residents might be interested in Wallen’s views regarding one of the most devastating fires in the history of the county.

Wallen, who first began with the fire department back in January 1994, told attorneys involved in the Marshall Square case that he started his career as a dispatcher in the department after working at the West Lake County County’s golf pro shop for many years.

He also went through training to be a volunteer firefighter and eventually began driving a fire truck for approximately two years, Wallen said.

“And that would have been the end of the fire part in my career,” Wallen said during his July 19, 2016, deposition. “Then, I went over to an administrative job. So I did the books, the accounting, and some minor IT work at that time.”

In addition, Wallen said he served as the public information officer for the fire department during the Marshall Square fire.

According to Wallen’s testimony, he arrived on the scene of the Marshall Square fire at 4:07 a.m. after a dispatcher contacted him that morning. By the time he reached Marshall Square, he said the fire was already coming out of the roof.

“When I first got there, I looked for the incident commander. I can’t remember who that was at the moment. But I always go to the incident commander to let them know that I’m there for accountability, so they know that I’m there,” Wallen said. “I don’t have protective clothing, so I don’t pull people out or something like that. So I’m letting him know that I’m there and asking if there’s something that I can do, would be the standard function I would serve.”

Wallen said his main role that day was to provide the media a “single point of contact” and try to address some of the reporters’ questions.

He said the main questions asked that day related to the inspection of the building and the investigation of the fire, but because Columbia County Fire Rescue wasn’t responsible for those two items, Wallen referred those questions to county officials and the Georgia State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Staten Bitting, an attorney representing Marshall Square Retirement Community, LLC, asked Wallen if he had talked to anyone from the State Fire Marshal’s Office on the day of the fire.

“Oh, yes, sir,” Wallen said, adding that he had spoken to Michael Crosby, a fire investigator for the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

“Do you recall what information he gave you?” Bitting asked.

Wallen appeared surprised by the question.

“That he gave me?” Wallen asked. “Ultimately, he gave me their spokesman’s name. That’s about it — other than friendly, you know, banter, that was about it.”

Bitting asked whether Crosby offered any information about the fire.

“Oh, goodness, no. No, absolutely not,” Wallen said. “That’s not something I’m going to — I don’t want to know that. So I won’t — I’m not going to ask him.”

Bitting seemed perplexed by Wallen’s response.

“You don’t want to know what the State Fire Marshal’s Office is finding?”

Bitting asked, pointing out that Wallen was serving as the fire department’s public information officer.

“Am I going to ask him what his investigation is?” Wallen asked. “Absolutely not. I’m not going to be the person that’s asking him about an active investigation. No, I don’t want to be that person.”

Bitting then began asking Wallen about how information was collected for the incident report regarding the Marshall Square fire.

“Were you involved in any way in the preparation of the incident report?” Bitting asked.

“I was in the room when they were discussing some of these pieces, but as far as creating it, so to speak, no, sir,” Wallen said.

Wallen explained that he attended a meeting with Fire Chief Doug Cooper, Columbia County Fire Rescue Operations Chief Danny Kuhlmann, Battalion Chief Jimmie Paschal and Captain Gary Griffith shortly after the fire to prepare the incident report.

One of the questions surrounding the Marshall Square case has been who decided to manually shut off the sprinklers inside the retirement community during the morning of the fire.

Marshall Square Property Manager Chris Bryde had previously stated that he turned off the sprinkler system, but only after he was specifically directed to do so by a firefighter with Columbia County Fire Rescue shortly after an engine arrived on the scene around 3:30 a.m.

“Was there any discussion in that meeting about whether any officer of Columbia County Fire Rescue had made a decision to shut down the sprinkler system?” Bitting asked.

“No, sir. Not that I recall,” Wallen responded.

“Was there any discussion in there as to whether there were issues being raised about whether the search was done — whether there was a search done properly at the time of the response to the fire?” Bitting asked.

“Not that I recall,” Wallen repeated.

Bitting seemed amazed that during a meeting to prepare an incident report regarding the fire that none of those topics were even raised.

“Well, what was discussed?” Bitting asked.

“It was mainly about milestones is really what I remember,” Wallen said. “You know, identifying what pieces needed to be in a narrative, the report narrative.”

Bitting then asked specifically about some of the wording in the incident report.

“In the incident report we have a sentence that says, ‘While fire crews began searching for the source of the fire, additional crews began evacuations from the facility on the third floor,’” Bitting pointed out to Wallen. “Do you recall who would have discussed the searching that was referred to in that incident report?”

“No, sir,” Wallen said.

“No recollection at all?” Bitting asked.

“No, sir,” Wallen said once again.

But Wallen wasn’t let off the hook that easily.

Rob Braithwaite, attorney for Resort Lifestyle Communities, Inc. — the Nebraska-based company that owned Marshall Square — asked Wallen if he had recorded or taken any notes of the meeting between those involved in the Marshall Square fire, considering he was the public information officer.

Wallen said he had not taken any notes.

“You would agree with me this is the biggest, most significant fire that y’all have fought in many years?” Braithwaite asked.

“Yes, sir,” Wallen said.

“All right. So you would agree that this would be a meeting of some significance?” Braithwaite asked.

Wallen again agreed.

“So did anybody transcribe or make notes or prepare minutes of what y’all discussed?” Braithwaite asked.

“Not that I recall,” Wallen said.

Braithwaite then turned to an audio recording of radio communications between the firefighters during the early morning hours of June 2, 2015.

On the recording, a male voice can be heard saying, “All right. Let’s shut off the sprinkler system as soon as we can.”

“Did you recognize the voice?” Braithwaite asked Wallen.

“Yes,” Wallen said. “I believe it was Chief Kuhlmann.”

Braithwaite then asked what were Wallen’s thoughts about the recording.

“I really don’t have an opinion on it,” Wallen said.

Braithwaite asked Wallen if he had talked to Kuhlmann about the recording.

Wallen admitted that he had spoken to Kuhlmann.

“All right, sir. And tell me how that conversation went,” Braithwaite asked.

“I don’t remember, you know, specifics of the conversation,” Wallen said.

Braithwaite asked Wallen about another audio recording that occurred almost one minute later at 3:44 a.m. inside the retirement community.

On this recording, a male voice can be heard saying, “I’ve got Engine 3 on their way. We’re by the sprinkler system control valve.”

“Did that sound like Chief Kuhlmann also?” Braithwaite asked.

“Yes, sir,” Wallen said.

Braithwaite again asked Wallen if he recalled discussing those audio files with Kuhlmann, but Wallen insisted that he didn’t remember specifics about the discussion.

“Did he admit to those being his voice — or do you remember that?” Braithwaite asked.

Wallen said he did not recall.

Braithwaite then asked Wallen if he remembered Fire Chief Doug Cooper ever having a conversation with the firefighters regarding the sprinklers being turned off.

During Cooper’s deposition in the case, the chief said he specifically told the firefighters, “If anybody cut that sprinkler system off, they better own up and let me know.”

Cooper said no one came forward and admitted to turning off the sprinklers.

The fire chief insisted that, while the sprinkler system may not have been able to totally extinguish the fire, it definitely would have helped suppress it.

Cooper said turning off the sprinklers was “detrimental” to the situation and, if a firefighter had turned them off, it would be a “career-ending move.”

“Okay. If he had said that at the meeting, do you think it was something you would have remembered?” Braithwaite asked Wallen.

“I don’t know,” Wallen replied.

Realizing he was getting nowhere fast, Braithwaite then turned to details included in the incident report.

He asked Wallen about the time that the report stated he arrived on the scene.

“It indicates that Jeremy Norman Wallen arrived — well, he was dispatched at 3:56:22, and that he arrived at 4:07:52,” Braithwaite said. “How did you get there?”

Wallen said he drove his own car close to the scene and then got a ride with a member of the fire department to Marshall Square.

“I’m just looking here. You weren’t with Chief Cooper, though, right?” Braithwaite asked.

“No, sir,” Wallen replied.

“But his time for arriving is exactly the same as yours, correct?” Braithwaite asked.

“Yes, sir,” Wallen said.

“And also Robert Rosier’s time is the same as yours; is that right?” Braithwaite continued. “And then Brent Willis, Chief Willis’ time for arriving is the same as yours; is that correct?”

Wallen acknowledged that was correct.

“And I mean to the second, right?” Braithwaite asked, as Wallen agreed. “Okay. I’m just trying to figure this out. You guys didn’t ride together?”

Wallen said they had not.

“Okay. So do you know why they have you guys being notified and arriving all at 4:07:52?” Braithwaite asked.

“I do not,” Wallen stated.

This line of questioning still wasn’t over for Wallen.

Tom Mazziotti, an attorney representing Goodman Company, which manufactured the packaged terminal air conditioner that was located in Marshall Square’s billiard room, began by asking if Wallen was familiar with the Goodman Company.

“No, sir, I’m not familiar,” Wallen said.

Somewhat surprised, Mazziotti asked if Wallen knew anything about the PTAC unit located in Marshall Square’s billiard room.

“No, sir,” Wallen said.

So, the public information officer for the fire department didn’t know anything about the PTAC unit located in the billiard room where the fire began?

“I take it you haven’t done any type of investigation into the cause of the fire?” Mazziotti asked.

Wallen said he had not.

Mazziotti then referred back to Wallen’s discussion with Kuhlmann regarding the sprinklers.

“Tell me how it came about that you spoke to him,” Mazziotti asked, but Wallen insisted that he couldn’t remember.

But Mazziotti didn’t back down.

“You don’t remember why you would have talked to him?” Mazziotti asked.

Wallen continued to say he didn’t have any idea.

“Do you know if anybody else was present?” Mazziotti asked.

“I don’t know,” Wallen said.

“You don’t know what y’all talked about?” Mazziotti asked one last time.

“No, sir,” Wallen said.

At that point, Mazziotti wanted to spell out the seriousness of Wallen’s testimony in this case.

“You know what an oath is, right?” Mazziotti asked Wallen. “To tell the truth?”

Wallen said he understood.

“Okay. And you’re telling us here today you have no recollection whatsoever as to what the two of you talked about after listening to this recording?” Mazziotti asked.

“No, I do not,” Wallen said. “I’m telling you, I don’t remember when specifically and what exactly we talked about. I just do not remember.”

Mazziotti found it hard to believe that Wallen didn’t remember anything about his conversation with Kuhlmann.

“And you don’t remember if he said, ‘I did not turn off the sprinkler,’” Mazziotti asked. “Do you remember if he even said that?”

Wallen said he did not recall.

“Do you remember if he said, ‘I did not instruct anybody to turn off the sprinkler?’” Mazziotti asked.

Wallen said he couldn’t remember.

“Okay. How do you even remember that you had a conversation with Chief Kuhlmann, then?” Mazziotti asked.

All Wallen would say was that he remembered people in the department talking about the sprinkler system being turned off on the morning of the fire, but he didn’t recall specifics.

“It’s been talked about in front of me,” Wallen said.

“Tell me about it. How many times — how many discussions, at least the ones you can remember, tell us what you remember,” Mazziotti asked, practically begging.

But Wallen said he couldn’t offer any details other than he heard that Chris Bryde had turned off the sprinklers.

“Has anybody in the Columbia County Fire Department denied instructing someone at Marshall Square to turn off the sprinklers?” Mazziotti asked.

“Denied to who?” Wallen asked.

Mazziotti’s patience was clearly running thin.

“To anybody,” Mazziotti said. “During these discussions, has anybody said nobody at the Columbia County Fire Department ever instructed this person to turn off the sprinklers?”

Wallen insisted that Columbia County firefighters would not instruct someone to turn off the sprinklers.

“And, to your knowledge, Chief Kuhlmann has not said to you that he asked (Chris Bryde) to turn off the sprinklers?” Mazziotti asked.

Wallen said he had not.

“Has Chief Kuhlmann denied in front of you instructing someone to turn off the water sprinklers?” Mazziotti asked. “Aren’t you curious?”

Wallen seemed offended by the question.

“Am I curious?” Wallen asked. “I don’t believe that he did it. I mean, I don’t have to accuse him or relate to that. I don’t believe that he did it.”

But Mazziotti asked Wallen, if Kuhlmann did instruct Bryde to turn off the sprinkler, what would that mean.

“To have someone turn off the sprinkler system in these circumstances would be a gross dereliction in duty?” Mazziotti asked Wallen. “Correct?”

“Yes,” Wallen replied.

“Have you ever heard of anybody being reprimanded or disciplined as a result of any actions on June 2nd, 2015?” Mazziotti asked.

“No, sir,” Wallen said.

Before Wallen could call it a day, attorney Harry Revell — whose law firm is representing the Carpenter family, as well as Rhetta Cadle — wanted to ask the fire department’s public information officer a few questions.

“As the public information officer for the Columbia County Fire Rescue Department, do you believe that the public has the right to know what happened in this fire?” Revell asked Wallen.

“Yes,” Wallen replied.

“And do you believe Columbia County Fire Rescue Department can benefit from an after-event meeting to sort out what happened so they can do different or better next time?” Revell asked.

Wallen didn’t want to answer that question.

“I think I would refer that to the operational folks to determine how they would make those decisions,” Wallen said.

However, Revell didn’t give up. He wanted real answers from Wallen.

“What is the reason to have the meeting if not to use it as a learning event or a teaching moment?” Revell asked.

Wallen said the purpose of the meeting was to put together the incident report.

“But every fire does not warrant an after-event meeting to prepare the incident report, correct?” Revell asked. “So what we have here is — what I understand is the largest fire that anybody in the fire department can remember, correct?”

Wallen said that was true.

“And we have a woman, Ms. Dot Carpenter, who died in the fire, right?” Revell asked.

“Yes, sir,” Wallen said.

“And we have another woman, Rhetta Cadle, who survived for some six or seven hours before she was found, correct?” Revell asked.

“Yes, sir,” Wallen said.

“And we have a situation where the primary search that’s called for under the Columbia County Fire Rescue policy was not initiated in this incident, right?” Revell asked.

Wallen denied being aware of that fact that there was no primary search conducted by the fire department at the Marshall Square fire.

A primary search includes evacuating those apartments that are closest to the fire and then expanding outwards from there.

In the case of the Marshall Square fire, the apartments of Rhetta Cadle and Dorothy Carpenter were located right next to the third-floor billiard room, where the fire is believed to have originated.

However, their apartments were never searched by the fire department in the first hour of that fire.

“You’re not aware of that?” Revell asked Wallen. “Nobody’s ever told you that?

“No, sir,” Wallen replied.

Astonished, Revell asked if Wallen was aware that there were serious questions surrounding the sprinkler system being cut off.

Wallen said he was aware of that fact.

“And you just listened to two audiotapes of Chief Kuhlmann transmitting a radio message that he was at the sprinklers and was thinking about turning them off, or words to that effect,” Revell asked. “Do you remember that?”

Wallen agreed that he had heard the recordings.

“How do you interpret his radio transmission as to the message he was relaying that you just listened to within the last hour?” Revell asked.

“Exactly how he said it,” Wallen replied.

“All right,” Revell said. “What does it mean to you?

Wallen seemed confused by the question.

“I don’t know,” Wallen said. “I don’t know what he specifically means by radio transmission in a room that I wasn’t in and an incident that I wasn’t watching.”

But Revell continued to press Wallen.

“Well, you heard the words, sir,” Revell said. “You understand the English language?”

“Of course I do,” Wallen replied.

Again, Revell asked Wallen what he thought Kuhlmann was trying to say in the two recordings.

“I’m telling you that I don’t know what someone in a room that I’m not in, under conditions that I don’t know, I have no idea what he’s attempting to do,” Wallen said.

Revell told Wallen that wasn’t his question.

“Let’s try one more time,” Revell said. “What do you think he said?”

Finally, Wallen said that he didn’t want to “speak for someone” else and that the recordings of Kuhlmann should speak for themselves.

Revell then discussed a deposition taken of Resort Lifestyle Communities CEO Breck Collingsworth, who stated that representatives from Marshall Square had informed the State Fire Marshal’s Office and Columbia County Fire Rescue that Bryde had been instructed by fire personnel to turn off the sprinklers.

“Are you aware of that?” Revell asked Wallen.

Wallen said he had never heard that information.

“Okay. In this after-event session, did anybody talk about why did Ms. Carpenter die in this fire?” Revell asked.

“No, sir. Not that I recall,” Wallen answered.

“Did anybody talk about why Ms. Cadle was not found and rescued until she was some six or seven hours after the fire started?” Revell asked.

“Not that I recall,” Wallen repeated.

Revell could barely believe what he was hearing.

“Nobody talked about that?” Revell asked. “What in the hell did y’all talk about —

if not that? Aren’t those the most burning questions that you, as a public information officer, would expect the public and these families to want to know?”

Wallen said he simply didn’t recall those items being discussed at the meeting.

“Well, aren’t those fair questions for the public to ask? Why did Dot Carpenter die in this fire?” Revell asked. “And why was Rhetta Cadle left for six or seven hours before she was rescued in this fire?”

“Yes,” Wallen replied.

“Aren’t those fair questions for the public?” Revell asked. “Aren’t those fair questions for their families?”

“Yes,” Wallen said again.

“And you, as a public information officer, did nothing to try to find answers to those questions,” Revell stated.

Wallen said he is not an investigator, so that wasn’t part of his duties

“You’re a public information officer,” Revell said. “So I’m asking you as a public information officer, do I understand you to say you personally did nothing to find out answers to those two questions?”

Wallen insisted that he presented the information that he was given to the public.

“No one asked me those two questions,” Wallen added. “The questions were never asked to me. So I did not provide that information to someone.”

Revell insisted there was no time like the present.

“Well, I’ll ask you right now,” Revell said. “Why did Dot Carpenter die in this fire?”

“I don’t know,” Wallen replied.

“Why did Rhetta Cadle have to sit in her condition five or six hours before she was rescued?” Revell asked.

“I do not know,” Wallen replied.

“Why was the sprinkler system cut off?” Revell asked.

“I do not know,” Wallen said one last time.

“No further questions,” Revell said.

The two-hour deposition of Wallen was over.

As a result, the attorneys involved in the Marshall Square case left with very little new information courtesy of Wallen, the fire department’s public information officer.