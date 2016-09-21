So, how many of you figured out that a new iPhone came out last week?

In case you missed it, it wasn’t for lack of trying on Apple’s part. Apple executed their complete script. The technology media dutifully covered the release event. The bloggers wrote hundreds of pages of reviews and opinions.

In the end, it was just, well… anti-climactic.

For me, I’m pretty much over the whole new iPhone thing. This might be the case for most other folks as well. It’s been nearly 10 years since the release of the first iPhone. Up to that point, a phone was just a phone. No social media. No Apple Pay. No mobile revolution.

The next few generations of iPhones added more power and more capability. Video, iCloud, Angry Birds — all these features greatly increased the utility of the iPhone. These features also transformed the mobile device from a disruptive technology into an essential part of everyone’s life.

Now, let me say something that is not TPC (“Technology Politically Correct”). The iPhone has become a mature technology. If you look at changes from the last release to now, all the features are substantially the same. Sure, the buttons might be different colors, and we might need to press instead of swipe, but what has changed, really?

The improvements found in the iPhone 7 (and, yes, they are improvements) are more indicative of incremental growth of a mature platform. Water resistance, better camera, longer battery life… you get the picture.

Here’s the problem for Apple and, really, all companies purporting to sell disruptive technology — nothing kills the buzz surrounding a new product better than the phrase “mature technology.”

Hopefully, that’s something that Apple can figure out. The latest rumors indicate that Apple is preparing something special for the 10th Anniversary iPhone (to be released next year). In the meantime, we have a decision to make — upgrade to the iPhone 7 or not.

The iPhone 7 provides a number of compelling features that might prompt folks to upgrade.

The iPhone 7 possesses an IP67 water resistance rating. This rating means the phone can tolerate total submersion in water at 1-meter depth for 30 minutes. According to the CNET reviewer, the iPhone easily passed several ad hoc tests (i.e., fish tank drops).

The iPhone 7 cameras are significantly improved. Both the iPhone 7 and the iPhone 7 Plus cameras utilize Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) to reduce hand motion and shake when taking a picture. Also, the camera aperture is larger, allowing 50 percent more light and greatly improving pictures in low light conditions. The iPhone 7 Plus possess a second portrait lens that provides 2X optical zoom. No more shoving your phone in someone’s face for a close-up.

Of course, we can’t have a new iPhone without a major operating system upgrade. The new iOS 10 also provides a couple of new features.

The most intriguing feature is the new Home app. The Home app integrates all HomeKit-enabled Smart Home devices. It’s one spot to find all your smart lights, surveillance cameras and thermostats. This one sounds like fun. More to come…

Finally, if you’ve heard anything about the new iPhone, it’s probably the new Messaging App. You can animate the message bubbles. You can send handwritten notes. You can hide messages with invisible ink. You can put stickers on message. You can access video and other apps directly from Messages. And most importantly, you can shower message recipients with confetti!

I’m pretty sure it’s not the most disruptive technology, but it sure is fun!

@gregory_a_baker