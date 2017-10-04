Congratulations to Metro’s Best 2017 Winners

It has been 10 years since the readers of the Metro Spirit first began voting for Metro’s Best, and the competition always proves to be even more exciting than the previous year.

This year, our readers let all of Augusta know that they have very good taste.

Whether it was the selection of Frog Hollow Tavern as Metro’s Best Restaurant Overall or the choice of Andy Jordan’s Bicycle Warehouse as Metro’s Best Bicycle Shop for its 10th year in a row or the announcement of first-time winner Savannah River Brewing Company as Metro’s Best Local Brewery, it is always a blast to celebrate the winners.

And one local business that needs no introduction is the Metro’s Best sponsor and longtime winner of Metro’s Best Jewelry Store, Windsor Fine Jewelers.

Windsor has been a Metro’s Best winner for the past 10 years and always celebrates with a landslide victory.

Serving its customers since 1975, Windsor owner Donnie Thompson has spent more than 40 years establishing an outstanding reputation as one of the best in the business.

These days, Windsor Jewelers’ little green box has come to represent some of the finest jewelry offered across this country.

The Metro Spirit wants to deeply thank Mr. Thompson and his staff at Windsor Fine Jewelers for their support and incredible service to this community.

Congratulations to all of the Metro’s Best winners!