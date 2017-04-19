Conservatives Not Abandoning Trump

I am writing this column at a bit of a disadvantage, going out on a limb because its premise is inspired by an election that will not close until a few hours after my deadline, but, no guts, no glory!

Democrat Jon Ossoff is not going to win this week’s Georgia congressional race outright, and he will easily be beaten in a June runoff, hopefully, by my old friend (and former Georgia Secretary of State) Republican Karen Handel.

Many in the national press have predicted (and some have called for) an Ossoff upset in the race to replace District 6 Congressman Tom Price, but I don’t see it happening.

I understand that living in one of the “reddest” counties in one of the country’s “reddest” states means I come to the discussion with a bit of hometown bias in my observations, but, folks, I am being as honest as I can be when I tell you that around these parts there may not be rapt support for every move the president makes, but I see no evidence of any mass voter mutiny among those of us who voted for Donald Trump.

There is outrage, protest and anger, no doubt, but it is showing up only among the left wing faithful who always vote liberal, and that without a doubt did not support Trump last November. I have been on the air every single work day since Trump took office and, to date, I have not heard from one single solitary Trump voter who would change their vote if they could today, or who hopes he will be removed from office before the end of his term.

I attempted to explore the point further Tuesday afternoon. In the middle of my drive time radio show, I asked for any voters who would change their November vote for Trump today if they could, to call in and tell us about it. I tried for 15 solid minutes to get any Trump voters with regrets to step up and tell the tale.

From 4:45 until 5 p.m., I had no one take me up on my offer.

Anecdotal to be sure, but my daily interaction with both pro-Trump and anti-Trump voters seems to indicate the same trend, folks on both sides of his presidency are doing very little migrating, and a whole lot of “digging in.”

I predicted this phenomenon a few months before the election, but I admit I had no idea the trend would continue so strongly after the election was long over:

From this very column, last July:

Those of us on the right can’t complain about being steadfast, we are stuck with Trump because we are so deathly afraid, not of the individuals on the Democratic ticket, but of what they intend to do.

I am one of those people.

Hillary says she is afraid of what Trump will do with the nuclear codes. She said that this week to Charlie Rose. Kinda scary to think someone with her access (past and present) thinks the president can singlehandedly launch nukes. Can’t happen. Not without a slew of other folks checking off on the decision. Not sure what TV shows she has been watching, but there is way more than one human that stands between us and a nuclear launch.

But she does know that, of course she does. But she can’t scare you about Trump if she doesn’t make him out to be Martin Sheen’s crazy character from “The Dead Zone” movie.

On the other hand, we are one Supreme Court Justice away from the Second Amendment being gutted, and the federal government issuing “ding dong” inspection rules for elementary school student bathroom use. The president can and will instantly affect our stand on terrorism, illegal immigration, support for police in our cities and climate policy for God knows how long. I can stomach Trump’s silliness over Hillary’s stand on those topics any day of the week.

Barring something just this side of verified demonic possession or treason, I am going to ride this Trump wagon, possibly off the rails, if need be. I do that because I believe in a political sense, Hillary’s wagon has been off the rails, over the cliff and plunging toward the rocks since day one.

This election is about political philosophy, and as long as I have the hope of conservative viewpoints prevailing, I ain’t budging.

I know the other side won’t either. They never, ever have.

Romney, Palin, Bush, the left said they were all the devil.

Trump? Wait. Trump is the Double Dog Dastardly Devil. With a triple twist.

And this time, they mean it.

They ain’t budging.

The mainstream media is investing their full might in making us believe the shotgun marriage between conservatives and Trump is over, but I am here to say it is not. Not by a long shot!