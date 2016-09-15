Deplorable Us

Pretty miserable bunch, us Trump supporters, or so Hillary Clinton and her minions in the mainstream media would have you believe.

We are a divided country in so many, many ways, but I don’t know that we have ever heard a frontrunner in a presidential election speak so disrespectfully of so many millions and millions of American citizens in one fell swoop. Gotta give Hillary credit, for a sick old woman, I guess it is important to economize your spoken words.

Washington Post columnist Dana Milbank took a few more words to opine on the Democratic nominee’s diatribe, a statement for which she has since apologized, and that she has officially withdrawn.

Milbank however, doubled down:

“Hillary Clinton may have been unwise to say half of Donald Trump’s supporters are racists and other ‘deplorables.’ But she wasn’t wrong.

If anything, when it comes to Trump’s racist support, she might have low-balled the number… but this isn’t a matter of gratuitous name-calling. This election has proved that there is much more racism in America than many believed. It came out of hiding in opposition to the first African American president, and it has been welcomed into the open by Trump.”

Attempting to assess an entire nation’s attitude towards race is well-meaning guesswork at the very best, and at the very worst (which is far more likely in this case), crass con artistry.

There are many examples of such bigotry from leading liberals in both politics and the mainstream pop culture (media and entertainers), folks who seem on a holy mission to personally attack the motives and intellect of anyone to the right of Sam Nunn. It is not enough for conservatives to simply be “wrong;” conservatives must in fact be filled with hate, fear and incredible “Klan like tendencies” to ever consider a policy or an agenda that does not meet with the approval of the ghosts of Ted Kennedy, Bella Abzug, Andrea Dworkin and Ruth Bader Ginsburg (I know, she is alive, but have you seen her?).

I can start with the one conservative I know best; he has been called “racist,” “chauvinistic,” “xenophobic” and “homophobic” more than any media figure in the history of the Augusta market.

That would be me.

Former Augusta Chronicle editorialist Phil Kent would have probably given me a run for my money in the quest to become Augusta’s most deplorable media figure, but alas, he has been gone long enough to allow my ascension to the throne, unchallenged.

So here I sit.

Keep in mind, I have not been defined (and maligned) by my detractors for any real sins or acts committed in the name of genuine racism, sexism or prejudice, but in fact, because I favor a political agenda that the intellectually lazy like to mistakenly call racist, sexist and prejudicial.

In examining the individual issues, and my clear conscience when it comes to the accusations, I note the almost identical claims being made against many Donald Trump supporters, for many of the exact same reasons.

“You opposed Barack Obama, and now Hillary Clinton for president, so that means you clearly hate blacks and women, and only want white guys to hold the office.”

Not even close. First, I stood as hard as I could against Michael Dukakis, Bill Clinton, Al Gore and John Kerry, four of the whitest white men to ever grace a presidential ticket. Of all the realistic political players in the country, there is one individual who I hope and pray will in fact one day be our president, my dream candidate to the power of 100, and her name is Condoleezza Rice.

Last time I checked, and in today’s transgender flavored, Native American wannabe world that idolizes the likes of Rachel Dolezal, one must check often, Condi Rice was born a real black woman, to real black parents and made a life for herself through education and hard work, not by pretending to be something she isn’t. (Elizabeth Warren, I am talking to YOU!)

Of course we also get called “racist” for daring to support the overwhelming majority of American police officers who do their jobs properly, and refusing to allow the histrionics of the “Black Lives Matter” crowd to distort the true statistics concerning the most serious public safety threat to the lives of inner city youth. Let me share a secret with you, it ain’t the cops who do the most damage, by a long shot. There are “rogue cops” who get out of line and abuse their power, and the system is getting better at reducing that, comparatively speaking, statistically insignificant number every day.

Sadly, and ironically, the continued uproar over a very small number of highly publicized cases such as the Tamir Rice, Michael Brown and Alton Sterling deaths at the hands of police officers who were all cleared by exhaustive investigations, is making life on the streets of America’s inner cities even more dangerous. Threatened and maligned, many municipal police forces have cut back their presence and their aggressive and proactive posture against crime. As a result, we see illegal activity in places like Chicago and Detroit exploding, and life becoming more and more bloody for the young black men who live (and die) there.

I take the same position in this matter that black lawmen like Richard Roundtree and David Clarke have taken. So unless you think the “law and order” philosophy of these two sheriffs is racist, don’t attempt to toss that label my way.

“You support a wall to keep out undocumented immigrants (illegal aliens). Clearly, you hate Mexicans and you are racist!”

I support a wall the same way I support a locking front door at my house. Expected guests are welcome, and I may even share a key with them. Unknown, or unwelcome guests are not allowed in the house, and if they attempt to sneak in, I will have them arrested, because that is what the law demands. So unless you have a “come-on-in” policy at your house, where you allow any and everyone in to play with your kids, eat your food, and poop in your potty, congratulations, you believe in protection against unwanted, trespassing strangers, just like we do.

I couldn’t care less from where the illegals hail, and if we find out tomorrow French-Canadians are swarming the border into Buffalo, NY, we can turn hoses on them from October to March, and then put up a northern wall come spring. But you concentrate the effort where the problem exists, and right now it is on the U.S. southern border.

Oh, and one more thing, “Mexican” is not a race. Read a damn book, will you?

“You do not support ‘freedom of choice,’ so clearly you believe women are second-class citizens and inferior to men.”

Trump has not proposed any anti-abortion initiatives in this campaign. The only noise conservatives are making on this topic is that want to keep public money out of the hands of abortion mills. That doesn’t make them anti-woman, it makes them cheap. And it also gets them off the hook for the moral responsibility of what many of them believe is murder. Equal pay for equal work is already the law, and most gender discrimination of any kind is illegal.

On a personal note, I believe women are in no way inferior to men, particularly within a marriage. Wives control half the money and all of the sex, and that puts them in a position of clear superiority, every day of the week.

“Yeah… well you hate gay people!”

Trump loves the gays. He said so on TV just the other day. Gay activist Chris Barron believes him. “Donald Trump has a long business record of excellence when it comes to gay people, and in the wake of the terrorist attacks in Orlando, Mr. Trump has made an impassioned case for defending the LGBT community from radical Islam,” said Barron. “Hillary Clinton is happy to have gay people serve as an ATM for her campaign, while taking tens of millions from Islamic regimes that brutalize and murder gay people. She is happy to use gay people as political props by marching for a couple of blocks in a pride parade, but refuses to stand up for us in the face of Islamic terror. The bottom line is that Donald Trump is a far better choice for LGBT Americans – and indeed all Americans – than Hillary Clinton.”

Not that there is anything wrong with that.

I have worked within Augusta’s arts community for most of my 51 years. It is cliché to say that I have gay friends and family members, so I won’t say that, but I will say this: There are a whole lot of gay people in this world whom I love dearly. More importantly, there are a whole lot of gay people in this world who love me dearly, and that is a much bigger deal. Because we all know how picky gay people can be.

Conservatives have been dismissed by liberals as racists, chauvinists and homophobes for as long as I can remember. It is overused rhetoric directed at us by a bunch of genuine bigots. I forgive them their bigotry, they know not what they do.

I do not believe most liberals are evil, loathsome, demonic, unpatriotic, or nasty.

When it comes to American politics, I simply believe most liberals are wrong.