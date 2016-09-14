Did Goodman’s PTAC unit cause the Marshall Square fire?

While everyone knows that the state’s Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner Ralph Hudgens has ruled that the deadly fire at the Marshall Square retirement community was “accidental,” local attorneys representing the former residents of the building have always wanted to find the specific source and cause of the fire.

For more than a year, speculation has centered around the packaged terminal air conditioner/heater, often referred to as PTAC, that was located in Marshall Square’s billiard room.

“It was an accident. Sure. Nobody intended to start the fire,” Jack Long, who is representing several former Marshall Square residents, told the Metro Spirit earlier this year. “But we think it started with the air conditioner unit. We think they are going to find that it was a bad electrical connection on that particular unit and that caused the fire.”

It appears the Goodman Company has a track record of possibly failing to properly report that some of its PTAC units posed a fire hazard.

Just this week, the U.S. Department of Justice announced that Goodman Company has agreed to pay a $5.55 million civil penalty to settle allegations that it failed to timely inform the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) of a fire risk posed by certain air conditioning and heating units, many of which were installed in hotels, schools and hospitals.

The complaint also alleges that, when Goodman ultimately reported the fire risk to the CPSC, it misrepresented the number of fires that had occurred.

This delay and misrepresentation violated the Consumer Product Safety Act, the government asserted in a complaint filed this past week in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas.

To resolve the complaint, Goodman has agreed to the $5.55 million civil penalty and other terms of a consent decree, which is subject to judicial approval.

“Goodman knew of a fire risk but waited roughly two years to inform the CPSC,” Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Benjamin Mizer, head of the Justice Department’s Civil Division, stated in a press release this week. “Companies must report these safety issues immediately, as the law requires, to protect the public from an unnecessary risk of injury. The Department of Justice will continue to take enforcement action against companies that do not meet their consumer product safety obligations.”

The chairman of the Consumer Product Safety Commission was also dismayed by Goodman’s actions.

“Goodman’s conduct was illegal, dangerous and unacceptable,” CPSC Chairman Elliot Kaye stated in the press release. “Goodman’s decision to hide information about serious fires for years, while continuing to profit from sales, slowed down the announcement of a recall and put the safety of many families at real risk. CPSC will continue to work closely with the Department of Justice to enforce the law and hold violators accountable.”

Specifically, the government’s complaint alleges that Goodman knew in 2008 that certain PTACs it manufactured between January 2007 and April 2008 had improperly crimped power cords that could pose a fire risk.

During that time, the federal government alleged that Goodman had been receiving reports about the Subject PTACs catching fire, smoking and overheating.

And these weren’t just fires during the company’s testing of the PTAC units.

These were actual fires in occupied buildings.

The federal government claims that, in May 2011, Goodman learned of a fire at a lodging facility in New York.

“At that hotel, the complaint alleged that Goodman replaced the control boards and power cords for over 100 Subject PTACs,” the Department of Justice stated. “Goodman made similar large-scale replacements in 2013, replacing the power cords and control boards for more than 335 Subject PTACs at seven hotels, following two hotel fires in Indiana and Idaho. But Goodman did not report the fire risk to the CPSC until Nov. 26, 2013, at least six months after it learned of these fires.”

Finally, when Goodman reported the fires to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the company identified only three reports of overheating.

“In fact, by that time, the complaint alleged that Goodman had received scores of additional reports of overheating, including reports of fire, potentially attributable to the Subject PTACs’ power cord,” the federal government stated in its press release. “After reporting to the CPSC, Goodman learned of additional fires involving the Subject PTACs, but failed to timely report six of them to the CPSC, as set forth in the complaint. At least 10 months passed between when Goodman learned of each of those fires and when the fire was reported to the CPSC.”

While it appears that the federal government has proven that Goodman was less than forthcoming about possible fire hazards involving its PTAC units, in agreeing to settle this matter, Goodman has not admitted that it violated the law.

But, rest assured, the attorneys representing the former residents of Marshall Square aren’t going to give Goodman a pass.

They have conducted an inspection of the PTAC and, have no fear, Goodman is one of the defendants in the Marshall Square civil litigation.

Needless to say, the attorneys representing Dorothy Carpenter, the 91-year-old resident who died in the fire, and some of the 80 senior residents who lost their homes the morning of June 2, 2015, will have a laundry list of questions for Goodman.

They are not going to allow Goodman to simply dismiss any potential dangers associated with the company’s PTAC units.

If Goodman’s PTAC unit caused the fire at Marshall Square, the company won’t be allowed to just walk away.