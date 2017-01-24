Don’t Miss This One!

Other than the main attraction, Masters Week in Augusta has come to be known as Major Rager week. And this year’s concert will be one for the record books.

It’s a show you shouldn’t miss, especially since it also features People of the Sun (by Moon Taxi), the Eric Krasno Band and Stop Light Observations.

Tickets go on sale this Friday morning, January 27, at 10 a.m. at themajorrager.com. Don’t wait too long; they’re bound to go fast.

The Major Rager w/ The Flaming Lips

The Augusta Common

Thursday, April 6

themajorrager.com