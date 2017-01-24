Don’t Miss This One!

1/24/17 at 9:59 AM

Other than the main attraction, Masters Week in Augusta has come to be known as Major Rager week. And this year’s concert will be one for the record books.

flaming-lipsThe Flaming Lips will headline the Friends With Benefits show this year on April 6, bringing with them the trippy and elaborate stage shows the band has become known for. Think costumes, crazy lighting, balloons, puppets, video projections and, above all, singer Wayne Coyne’s man-sized plastic bubble which allows him to get right there in the audience.

It’s a show you shouldn’t miss, especially since it also features People of the Sun (by Moon Taxi), the Eric Krasno Band and Stop Light Observations.

Tickets go on sale this Friday morning, January 27, at 10 a.m. at themajorrager.com. Don’t wait too long; they’re bound to go fast.

The Major Rager w/ The Flaming Lips
The Augusta Common
Thursday, April 6
themajorrager.com

