Don’t Miss This One!

Other than the main attraction, Masters Week in Augusta has come to be known as Major Rager week. And this year’s concert will be one for the record books.
Rogue One: “Empire” Good?
I surprised even myself with how long it took for the words “Star Wars” to appear on this site. I’ve been a super fan of the series since my uncle gave me the original trilogy on VHS as a kid. My mom figured I would grow out of it eventually, but here I am writing […]
Keeping It Fresh
When you’ve been in business as long as Fat Man’s Mill Café has, it can sometimes be difficult to keep things fresh. Havird and Brad Usry, however, are starting the New Year with plans they hope will do exactly that. Long-time fans of the family owned restaurant shouldn’t worry, however; none
Treat Yo Self
The Augusta area has seen its fair share of bakeries and specialty cake shops. Cake shops haven’t lasted too long, and let’s face it; many of the best cakes we get are from local restaurants. Cupcakes have also had their moments, and pie is ubiquitously omnipresent thanks to Publix, Huddle
Hero Worship
Dih-NI Vihl-Nuhv. As far as pronunciation, that’s the best I can do for you there. What I can do with a little more eloquence is tell you about this director and what his challenging and affecting films are all about. I’ll go ahead and say now that while I’m going to be talking about several
An Evening with The Lady Chablis
It’s hard to believe that more than 15 years have passed since John Berendt’s novel of Savannah intrigue, “Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil,” first propelled an unlikely candidate to international stardom. For the past decade, the popularity of The Lady Chablis — the sassy,
Kubo and the Two Strings Just Saved Summer
It’s only August, but 2016 has been an underwhelming year at the theater. Yes, there’s still plenty of time for a late flourish to finish out the year strong (I’ll be seeing “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” at midnight and keep an eye out for “The Accountant” in October) but judging from what
The Indian Queen Continues to Reign After Four Years
It was August of 2012 when Steven Moore, Brandon Mears and Ryan McArdle realized their dream of creating the perfect bar. Four years on, and the Indian Queen is sitting pretty on the corner of Monte Sano and Wrightsboro; its log-cabin exterior enhanced by a large, inviting deck and patio area
Full Spectrum
The members of jam band Umphrey’s McGee believe a live show should involve sight as well as sound. They’ve been committed to giving fans a total sensory experience since the band first formed on the Notre Dame campus in 1997. “We purchased our own intelligent light package and board. It was
This Tuesday! Tedeschi Trucks Band
Tuesday, January 19th at The Bell Auditorium! Tedeschi Trucks Band! Click Here to order your tickets!
Getting By
During the video of the band performing their song “Everybody’s Talkin’”, there’s a furious three minutes where the gradually insistent rhythm radiating from Derek Trucks’ guitar visibly gets the other 11 band members moving. Susan Tedeschi takes a step back and gives the stage to her husband —
The Kenny George Band’s “Live at Sky City” to be released December 25
Last August, the Kenny George Band packed out Sky City on Broad Street for a live show during which they recorded material for their next album. A few months down the line, and “Live at Sky City” is finished and set to be released Friday, December 25. Guitarist and vocalist Scott Rankin said,
Local Couple Goes Nuts Downtown
Tucked away on Jones Street, Watanut offers handcrafted, gourmet nut mixes. Housed in a two-story brick building, the nut shop is a bit of a newcomer to downtown; its just celebrating its two-year anniversary as a brick and mortar store after nearly a year of operating purely online. But this
Pizza and Beer
When Shawn Ledford opened Mellow Mushroom in Augusta, it was all about pizza and beer. In fact, Ledford often found himself in the kitchen helping out. “When I opened downtown, I was in that kitchen cooking, cooking, cooking, all the time. And I did even in Evans,” Ledford said. “And now, it’s
A Ball of a Fundraiser for the Augusta Players
Holiday traditions of the CSRA? Among the many parades and tree lightings sits “A Christmas Carol, the Musical,” performed annually by the Augusta Players. Performing two shows over the course of a single weekend, the Augusta Players lead members of the audience through the transformation of
CCCS Christmas concert features a new face
Brandon Ball didn’t develop a love of singing until high school. Even then, if it weren’t for the teachers who also served as his mentors, he might not be where he is today. “I graduated from Butler High School here in Augusta and I studied there with Ladell Fortune. I didn’t really gain the
World’s Most Active Phish Tribute Band Coming to Augusta
The progressive rock and jam band Phish certainly has its fans. Among them, Runaway Gin — the world’s most active Phish tribute band. A fixture at the Charleston Pour House where they play every Sunday, the band constantly tours the greater southeast region. Runaway Gin has played many Phish
The Jimi Hendrix of Bluegrass
The Larry Keel Experience is coming to Augusta Thursday, October 15, heading our way from their hometown of Lexington, Virginia, courtesy of Steampowered Entertainment for a night at Surrey Tavern with special guests Clyde’s on Fire. An annual fixture at the Aiken Bluegrass Festival, the
Hood-winked
In the 20 years that Athens’ Drive-By Truckers have been in existence, they’ve seen almost the same number of band members come and go. And that’s almost the same as the number of studio albums, live albums, compilations, collaborations and solo albums from Patterson Hood combined. These day,
It’s a Wrap
Arts in the Heart of Augusta, which just wrapped its 35th festival this past weekend, is always on the third weekend in September. The Greater Augusta Arts Council nailed down this date several years ago to better help traveling artists plan their routes. So when planners and patrons alike
A New Tradition
The Snug — the steakhouse on the corner of Davis and Pleasant Home roads — has recently undergone something of a transformation. New owners, a revised menu and a new lunch service have ushered in a period of change for this traditional date-night restaurant. Tom Sparks and his wife, Christine