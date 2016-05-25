Dream Home or Nightmare?

At the very end of Northridge Circle in Evans, across from a quiet neighborhood playground and within walking distance of the popular Evans Towne Center Park, sits a picturesque, two-story home that radiates pure Southern charm.

Its large front porch with ceiling fans and beautiful outdoor seating seems to be the perfect place to sit back, relax and wash all your worries away.

But for homeowners Stephen and Stephanie Montoya, this seemingly gorgeous dream home has become their own personal nightmare.



More than two years ago, before the Montoyas and their two small children even moved into their home at 450 Northridge Circle, they immediately had some serious concerns about the construction of their brand new house.

As soon as the couple walked into the backyard and saw their retaining wall built only a few feet from their home, the Montoyas said it quickly raised several red flags.

“As you can see, there are multiple cracks in the wall that come all along down the property,” said Stephen Montoya, as he walked along his backyard, pointing at the retaining wall. “This crack was here when we first closed on the house and they just stuccoed over it to cover it up. That was their answer, ‘Hey, let’s put some stucco over it. Problem solved.’”

But, according to the Montoyas, that was only the beginning of their problems with the house that was constructed by local builder Ron Janelle, owner of IDK Homes, Inc.

“When we saw that wall, we immediately went to the county. We contacted them before we closed on the house because we knew something was not right,” said Stephanie Montoya, adding that they were sure that Columbia County’s building and commercial services department would say that the retaining wall was inadequate. “But the director, Paul Scarbary, came out and his answer to us was, ‘It passed our inspection.’ And we were like, ‘Really? How is that possible?’”

When the Montoyas researched the construction of the retaining wall, they discovered the only county documentation on the entire structure relates to paperwork involving their neighbor’s house.

“The retaining wall does not even exist on paper on our property,” Stephanie Montoya said, shaking her head in frustration. “There is no mention of it on our part of the property whatsoever.”

“What is supposed to be a person’s biggest investment has become our biggest liability.” — Stephen Montoya

However, the Montoyas were told there was nothing that the county could do because the retaining wall was inspected and approved by building officials.

“Everybody at the county level has told us, ‘We can’t do anything. Sorry. We can’t help you because it is a civil issue between you and the builder,’” Stephen Montoya said. “But, the thing is, the county had the opportunity to come out, see the problems with the wall and make the builder do the right thing and they didn’t.”

Instead, the county issued the certificate of occupancy indicating that the home was in compliance with applicable building codes and other laws.

“The county’s review of the wall was one of the things that we were holding off for, so we wouldn’t have to close on the house. We told them, ‘This wall is not safe,’” Stephanie Montoya said. “But it was like they forced us into closing. We were counting on that to not close because we knew it was wrong. We didn’t want to close on the house. We wanted out, but the builder threatened us with, ‘We are going to sue you for the price of the house.’”

In fact, Stephanie Montoya insists the builder and his attorney stated that if they did not close on the house, it would be a breach of contract and they would lose their $20,000 of earnest money that they put down on the $365,000 house.

“The builder told us, ‘I will put a For Sale sign in your yard and sell it for a lot more money than I’m getting from you and then I’ll sue you,’” Stephanie Montoya said. “And our real estate agent told us that was true and he could do it. They told us, ‘Oh, we can’t make him give you back your money. You have to sign or you will end up spending even more money fighting it in court.’”

Even during the home inspection prior to closing, only the very last line of the report stated there needed to be further inspection of the condition of wall, Stephanie Montoya said.

“We felt trapped,” she said. “We wanted out. We even came to the house, cried and said goodbye to it, but we were told we couldn’t walk away.”

Despite all of their concerns about the retaining wall and construction of the house, the Montoyas felt like they had no choice but to close on their new home.

They have regretted that decision ever since because of the additional problems they have discovered over the past two years, Stephen Montoya said.



“Because of the inadequate retaining wall, there is about six inches of water underneath the house,” Stephen Montoya said. “And the retaining wall is bowing out and leaning about four inches on our side towards our garage. We’ve been told that our insurance won’t cover any damage if the wall falls.”

The Montoyas said they just happened to discover their insurance company, Nationwide Insurance, wouldn’t cover any damages as a result of the problems with retaining wall about two years ago after the area’s terrible ice storm.

“A tree branch fell on our roof and took out one of our heating and air units, so we called our insurance agent and they came out and they did the adjustment for the roof damage,” Stephen Montoya said. “But while he was on top of the roof, walking around, he asked, ‘Is that your retaining wall?’ And I said, ‘Yes. That’s ours.’ And he said, ‘Well, you know that’s not insurable, right?’ So if that wall falls and damages our home, our garage or our cars, that’s not insurable.”

“It’s not a matter of if the wall falls,” Stephanie Montoya added. “It’s a matter of when.”

A February 2014 letter from Nationwide Insurance agent Jeffery Koleczek stated that the company will not cover loss to property from “pressure or weight of water” on a retaining wall. The letter also stated the insurance company will not be held responsible for any losses due to a “fault, weakness, defect or inadequacy” in design or construction of the retaining wall.

When some of the neighbors began hearing the Montoyas express concern over the retaining wall, they didn’t seem to understand the seriousness of the problems the family was facing, Stephanie Montoya said.

“It is not a matter of getting a nicer yard and stopping the water that is flowing down the hill,” Stephanie Montoya said. “This is about safety. This is about protecting our house and our children’s safety. The wall is clearly not adequate and there is no drainage. Nothing has been designed or in place to catch the water. Therefore, that wall is leaning and threatening our home.”

But according to the builder, Ron Janelle, the retaining wall was built to code and is structurally sound.

“We felt trapped. We wanted out. We even came to the house, cried and said goodbye to it, but we were told we couldn’t walk away.” — Stephanie Montoya

Janelle, who has been in the construction business for more than 28 years and founded IDK Homes in 2005, asked that his attorney, Mark Cleary, speak on behalf of him and his company because of the lawsuit that the Montoyas filed against him in late 2014.

In response to the Montoyas’ lawsuit, Janelle’s attorney filed a motion to compel arbitration, which Superior Court Judge Carl Brown granted last year.

As a result, the Montoyas tried to appeal the trial court’s decision; however, the appellate court ruled this past March that it lacked jurisdiction in the case.

Cleary insists that Janelle has bent over backwards to try and satisfy the some of concerns raised by the Montoyas, but the Montoyas are the ones being difficult.

“I was in the building business as an avocation in addition to being an attorney, so I’ve been building my whole life,” Cleary said. “I have dealt with a lot of homeowners, both rational and irrational homeowners. In this particular case, the county has said nothing is wrong with the wall. The engineer has said nothing is wrong with the wall and it is my client’s position that there is nothing wrong with the wall. It has been there over two years and the wall has not failed and it is not going to fail.”

Specifically, Cleary points to a December 2013 letter from Bo Slaughter, vice president of James G. Swift & Associates, a local consulting engineers firm.

In the letter, Slaughter writes that the Montoyas’ retaining wall was designed by his firm and constructed by IDK Homes.

“I have made two visits to the site since the wall was completed,” Slaughter writes in his Dec. 4, 2013, letter. “Except for one 4” x 4” void at the base of the wall and a few marks on the face of the wall, the wall appears to be structurally sound.”

Cleary insists that wall is not going anywhere.

“We have had significant, significant rain since that wall was constructed,” Cleary said. “The way these retaining walls work is, if it is structurally deficient, when you get the hydraulic pressure behind a wall, which is a build up of water, it is going to find the weak spot and it is going to fail. This one hasn’t. That’s been our position from day one.”

But whenever a resident has any questions or concerns about their new home, Cleary said Janelle is more than willing to discuss those issues over with the homeowner.

A prime example is the Montoyas’ own neighbors right next door, Cleary said.

“The best evidence of what my client does is the neighbors next door to the Montoyas. Their neighbors had some drainage issues that occurred post-construction,” Cleary said. “Whenever you come in and develop neighborhoods, it is the law of unintended consequences, where there maybe 10 houses up the hill where they have a water issue. The contractor comes in and puts in a new berm or puts in a French drain or puts something in which changes or redirects the flow of surface water across the property of another. So you may start having a ripple effect of drainage issues in a subdivision that starts with one house and ends up 10 houses down the hill.”

Such an instance happened with the Montoyas’ neighbors, Cleary said.

“The next-door neighbors contacted my client with concerns about surface water,” Cleary said. “My client came over and was trying to address the issue and the Montoyas contacted the police, got the police out there and were outside screaming at the neighbors, telling them, ‘You can’t do this’ and ‘You can’t do that,’ while my client is over there trying to address a drainage issue on the neighbors’ property.”

“Because of the inadequate retaining wall, there is about six inches of water underneath the house. And the retaining wall is bowing out and leaning about four inches on our side towards our garage.” — Stephen Montoya

Cleary said that the Montoyas were the ones to create a hostile environment.

In fact, he pointed out that the Montoyas even took out a restraining order on Janelle, accusing him of trespassing on their property.

“Mr. Montoya has pissed off every neighbor in the subdivision,” Cleary said. “He tried to prevent the next-door neighbors, whose house my client built, from installing additional drainage work near the wall. But despite Mr. Montoyas’ efforts, my client fixed the neighbors’ problem for them. He did it willingly and he does that on every home. The only way he continues to sell houses is if he has a happy homeowner.”

Cleary also denied that the Montoyas were ever pressured into closing on their home.



“When all of these issues started rising up pre-closing, my client said, ‘Look, if you are not happy with the home, I will be happy for you to not buy it. I will give you your earnest money back and I will sell it to somebody else,’” Cleary said. “Because, the fact is, my client knew that the wall was engineered by a licensed engineer. It was constructed in accordance with the engineer’s drawings and it passed county inspection. The bow that they are referring to is actually a jog in the wall that is there because there was a tree on the hillside that they did not want to remove. The wall is not failing in any respect.”

In fact, Cleary said that Montoyas have yet to present him or his client with any real evidence that there are problems with the retaining wall.

“They haven’t been able to get us an engineer that tells us that this wall is going to fail,” Cleary said. “They’ve just got it in their heads that this wall has not been built correctly.”

However, Joe Rhodes, an attorney representing the Montoyas, said his clients have plenty of evidence that the wall was not constructed properly.

“There are three different reports from experts,” Rhodes said. “The reason Ron Janelle’s attorney said we didn’t have any experts is because he has refused to engage in discovery. My clients spent about $20,000 on these reports.”

Rhodes provided the Metro Spirit with three different reports from Moore and Associates, an engineering and consulting firm in North Augusta, and EMC Engineering Services, Inc. from Evans.

According to a March 11, 2014, report from EMC Engineering Services, Vin Pinkston, a regional manager, EMC performed a “post construction visual inspection” of the retaining wall.

“EMC has noted the following items associated with the wall: 1) specific design parameters were not present, 2) common industry standard construction applications were not utilized, 3) areas of site development activities (post wall construction) have potentially compromised the wall’s structural integrity and 4) there was structural movement and cracking of wall components,” Pinkston wrote in his report.

“It’s not a matter of if the wall falls. It’s a matter of when.” — Stephanie Montoya

According to an Oct. 14, 2014, report from Moore and Associates, Senior Structural Engineer Daniel Rickabaugh found that the Montoyas’ retaining wall is “leaning and has storm water leakage at the base of the wall.”

“The wall appears to be under-reinforced and has a narrow footing that is not consistent with a cantilever retaining wall condition,” Rickabaugh wrote.

Rhodes insists that the Montoyas have more than enough proof that the retaining wall was not properly constructed.

“The Montoyas recently had to go behind the wall and dig a French drain because Ron Janelle had not dug a French drain,” Rhodes said. “We also have video of the water pooling at the bottom and flowing across my client’s property. We literally have video showing it.”

While Cleary points to the manner in which Janelle has helped the Montoyas’ neighbors as an example of his positive relationship with homeowners, Rhodes believes those actions indicate that Janelle knows the retaining wall was not built up to standards.

“Mr. Janelle, through his actions, has basically conceded that, ‘Yeah, the wall is pretty jacked up,’” Rhodes said. “He has repaired the wall on the neighbors’ side, but he has not repaired the wall on my clients’ side. There are a couple of reasons behind that. The first one is my clients’ side of the wall is materially different.”

The retaining wall is located only a few feet from the back of the Montoyas’ garage, while the neighbors’ home is located further away from the wall.

“At some point, you’ve got to say, ‘I’m not tearing that wall down, Mr. Gorbachev,’ especially when there is nothing wrong with it.” — Mark Cleary

“The neighbors could move the wall in, and there is still land on their yard,” Rhodes said. “Now, the neighbors may have an argument for compensation for that land if they had to move the wall further in, but, in the case of the Montoyas, you would have to tear down my clients’ garage and rebuild it somewhere else. In fact, you would basically have to tear 60 percent of the home down and redesign it.”

Reconfiguring the Montoyas’ garage and driveway is “just not feasible,” Rhodes said.

“That’s why Mr. Janelle is treating the neighbors differently than he is my clients because he knows he has screwed my clients in a way that he has not screwed the neighbors,” Rhodes said. “Because the wall is failing right now as we speak.”



According to several private inspections of the wall, Rhodes said that the Montoyas have proof that the retaining wall is leaning.

“The wall is bowing out, but on my clients’ side of the fence, it is also falling over on itself like a wave,” Rhodes said. “It is cresting four inches and it is getting worse over time. When the Montoyas first had it inspected, it had crested one inch. Then, a year later, it was two inches. Now it is four inches. So it is getting exponentially worse.”

In Rhodes’ opinion, there is only one solution to the Montoyas’ concerns about the retaining wall.

“We have discussed various solutions to this problem and, frankly, we can’t find one,” Rhodes said. “The only solution is for Mr. Janelle to pay my clients back the value of the home that they paid him and let them move out and he take the property back. That is the only solution because the retaining wall is a poorly designed structure and they ripped off my clients.”

But Cleary completely disagrees with Rhodes’ assessment of the situation.

“With mediation, they will be just pissing into a fan because we are not doing jack shit on mediation.” — Mark Cleary

Instead, he believes the Montoyas’ own lawyers have steered them in the wrong direction.

“There is an arbitration clause in their contract, and rather than following the arbitration — which is a way to minimize the expense of the parties’ litigants and it is a lot cheaper than a jury trial and it is a lot quicker process — well, they ignored that contract provision because they didn’t like it and they filed a lawsuit,” Cleary said. “I had to file a motion to enforce the arbitration provision and we went to the hearing. Judge Carl Brown ruled in our favor.”

But the Montoyas’ attorneys still didn’t want to go to arbitration, Cleary said

“Their attorney filed an appeal and the appeal that he filed was not done correctly because this is what is known as an interlocutory appeal,” Rhodes said. “In other words, there was no final judgment rendered. They just didn’t like the fact that the judge enforced the arbitration provision so they filed a direct appeal. And that direct appeal was not the correct thing to do. You had to get permission of the trial court to file an interlocutory appeal. So they screwed up and the Court of Appeals dismissed their appeal.”

That brought the Montoyas back to facing arbitration with his client, Cleary said.

“The problem from the Montoyas’ standpoint is, they have spent so much money on the attorneys that they don’t have a choice but to continue with the litigation,” Cleary said. “Word on the street is that they’ve paid about $40,000 in legal fees to get where they are at now, which is back to square one. I’ve charged my client about $2,200 and I’ve won at every step.”

And the Montoyas continue to battle everyone involved in the development of the house, Cleary said.

“That’s why Mr. (Ron) Janelle is treating the neighbors differently than he is my clients, because he knows he has screwed my clients in a way that he has not screwed the neighbors. Because the wall is failing right now as we speak.” — Joe Rhodes

“They’ve gone online and we have all this stuff they posted. We are gathering the evidence for trial,” Cleary said. “They have gone online and basically stated on Facebook that the county is in cahoots with the builders and they can’t get any support from the county. Well, the county inspector, all he does is look at code and look at the engineer’s drawings and make a determination whether it was done correctly. And the county said it was. So now, according to the Montoyas, it is a big conspiracy between all county officials and all the builders in Columbia County. It’s ridiculous.”

According to Paul Scarbary, the director of Columbia County Development Services, the retaining wall was approved by the county in October 2013.

“The inspection was scheduled for the October 24, 2013, and we go out there and completed the inspection and the result was that the wall initially failed,” Scarbary said. “There were some issues with the wall that needed to be addressed, so they got an engineer involved who did their design for the retaining wall. So, the retaining wall failed on October 24 and a re-inspection was generated for the following day.”

Scarbary said an inspector was sent to inspect the wall the very next day.

“We go back out on October 25, 2013, and what the inspector was looking at, at that point, was the foundation and making sure that the rebar that was supposed to be in the footing was there,” Scarbary said. “It was not there during the first inspection. So the inspector goes back out on the 25th to do that inspection. He goes through the inspection and not all of the rebars are in so he comes back that afternoon to finalize the footing inspection. On the second inspection on October 25, the wall passed.”

However, Rhodes believes the county didn’t have proper oversight regarding the construction of the wall.

“It is Mr. Janelle’s position that, because the wall had been approved by a private engineer and Columbia County inspectors, he is unwilling to replace the retaining wall, but there was no oversight by the county,” Rhodes said. “There was absolutely no county oversight. I am more than comfortable saying that statement.”

But, by pursing the litigation against Janelle, all the Montoyas are doing are hurting themselves, Cleary argued.

“I can tell you as a former builder and an attorney who has represented a lot of builders as clients, builders have to go back and make corrections all the time that the inspectors find. They are not immune to making mistakes,” Cleary said. “If you think about it, a builder has to have happy clients. Otherwise, nobody is going to buy his houses. But, at some point, you’ve got to say, ‘I’m not tearing that wall down, Mr. Gorbachev,’ especially when there is nothing wrong with it.”

Cleary believes the Montoyas are continuing to shoot themselves in the foot by claiming there are structural defects in their home.

“As far as the wall being uninsurable, how do you think that pot got stirred?” Cleary asked. “They already had the insurance in place. I don’t know about you, but I’ve owned a home for about 30 years. This is my fourth home and I have never, after I bought a policy of insurance, had an agent come out and look at something to make a determination whether it was insurable.”

It just doesn’t happen that way, Cleary said.

“The only way the agent got out there is because the Montoyas are continuing to stir the pot, looking for some reason to get the wall replaced when it doesn’t need to be replaced,” Cleary said. “Insurance agents just don’t come out to your house and inspect the wall to determine whether it’s insurable. They were called out there because the Montoyas are just trying to find some sort of ammunition to get my client to do something that is unnecessary.”

“Mr. (Ron) Janelle, through his actions, has basically conceded that, ‘Yeah, the wall is pretty jacked up.’” — Joe Rhodes

It has gotten to the point that Cleary says Janelle is done trying to please the Montoyas.

“Ron has been in this business a long time and I’ve helped him on various things through the years,” Cleary said. “He is always willing to go back and make corrections until, at some point, when there is no rational reason for doing something, then you have to say, ‘Enough is enough.’ When the Montoyas insisted that we spend $40,000 building a wall that couldn’t come close to that, even if it was a poured concrete wall, at that point, we just said, ‘We are never going to make these people happy.’”

Arbitration is the only remedy to this situation, Cleary said.

“With mediation, they will be just pissing into a fan because we are not doing jack shit on mediation,” Cleary firmly stated. “We did what we thought was reasonable, with the exception of tearing the entire wall down and replacing it. I mean, we are just not going to do that. So an arbitrator is going to have to order us to pay for that. Otherwise, we aren’t doing it.”

But the Montoyas insist they are not giving up because it is clear to anyone who looks at the retaining wall that it was not properly constructed, Stephen Montoya said.

“What is supposed to be a person’s biggest investment has become our biggest liability,” said Stephen Montoya, standing on his front porch. “It has put our financial security at risk. It has put our kids’ college fund and future at risk. It has put their physical security at risk, all because Ron Janelle cheaped out and he has got this arbitration clause in the contract that lets him do whatever he wants without any recourse.”

While this is an expensive legal battle, Stephen Montoya is confident that his family will prevail in the end.

“My wife is a pharmacist and I’m a nurse. In two years, we’ve got $35,000 tied up in legal fees,” Stephen Montoya said. “That’s about $1,200 to $1,500 a month. That’s no chump change for us. But we are very fortunate to be financially sound and financially secure enough to fight this. That is, until the wall falls and then we are screwed.”

In the Montoyas’ eyes, they have a ticking time bomb in their backyard and they are not going to stop fighting until the situation is resolved to their satisfaction.

“Realistically, what we are doing now is we are treading water and not getting anywhere,” Stephen Montoya said. “What we would like to be able to do is say, ‘Take back the damn house. Give us our money. Make us square and we’ll go away.’ Until then, we aren’t giving up.”