Food Stuff

Bring on the tacos at Taqueria El Patron

My husband and I just moved back home to Augusta after living in East Texas for eight years. Just before we left Texas, I ate at multiple taquerias (and there are plenty out there) because I wasn’t sure what my options would be in the Augusta area. A friend here recommended Taqueria El Patron, at 3107 Washington Road, so I tried it and I wasn’t disappointed. I had the taco special, which was two tacos (I ordered steak tacos), rice and beans for about $6. I’ll have to go back to try some of the rest of their menu. They have almost 200 reviews on Yelp, with a 4.5-star rating. Call 706-210-5678.

Sunshine Bakery a perfect spot for lunch

I needed to meet up with someone in the area, and we were trying to come up with a place to go downtown. There are a lot of places I haven’t eaten downtown — even in the 10 years I lived here before — so I searched online for something local and came up with Sunshine Bakery, at 1209 Broad Street. I ordered a “vegi sandwich,” which they customized for me by putting egg salad on it, and had a cup of potato soup on the side. I tend to like healthier options for lunch, so this was the perfect meal for me. They have a wide variety of sandwiches on their menu, including a reuben. I eyed the case of baked goods as I was leaving, and I’ll have to go back for a cookie or a pastry. Call 706-724-2302, or find them on Facebook. I was pleasantly surprised to learn the restaurant has existed since 1946, with a new owner having taken over in January.