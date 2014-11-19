Former Richmond County Sheriff’s Deputy Talks About Sentinel’s Future

As the governor’s Criminal Justice Reform Council has been busy working on recommendations to improve Georgia’s misdemeanor probation system following an extremely critical state audit, all eyes are on the future of Sentinel Offender Services.

The private probation company, which is currently under contract with the State Court of Richmond County, is feeling the pressure from several different sources.

While the state audit found widespread failures in many courts regarding probation for misdemeanors, Sentinel is also still waiting for a ruling by the Georgia Supreme Court about whether Georgia’s private probation system puts profits before people’s rights.

More than four years ago, Augusta attorneys Jack Long and John Bell began their quest to prove that private probation is unconstitutional in Georgia due to the fact that companies such as Sentinel are using warrants and the jail system as a means of collecting fees.

The attorneys now represent more than a dozen former probationers alleging that the private probation company has violated people’s constitutional rights.

According to Long, the problem is compounded when private probation companies like Sentinel pay their employees with a bonus system that gives them an economic incentive to issue more warrants in order to ensure the fees are collected.

Georgia passed a law in 2000 transferring state probation services to the counties and opening the door for local courts to contract with private companies for misdemeanor probation services.

Not long after the new law was passed, Bobby Whitworth, the former head of the state Board of Pardons and Paroles, was imprisoned on public corruption charges for taking payments to help get the legislation passed.

Despite the fact that Whitworth went to prison on charges he took a $75,000 bribe from another private probation company called Detention Management Services (which was later acquired by Sentinel), the practice of privatizing probation services quickly spread across the state of Georgia.

Now, the Peach State uses private probation more than any other state in the country, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The Atlanta newspaper estimates that private probation companies in Georgia collect approximately $40 million a year in supervision fees for low-level misdemeanor offenders, primarily “people who didn’t have the means to pay court fines for offenses.”

All of this attention is bringing back some very disturbing memories for one former deputy of the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

This former deputy, who asked to remain anonymous while speaking to the Metro Spirit, worked for the sheriff’s office from 2000 to 2010. Half of that time was spent in the civil/bailiff division working closely with Richmond County Superior, State and Juvenile courts.

Since his time in Richmond County, he has moved out of state, but he still vividly recalls some of he questionable events that occurred while working with Sentinel staff.

In his capacity in the bailiff division, the former deputy had close dealings with assistant district attorneys, the Richmond County Solicitor’s Office, prosecutors, defense attorneys, local judges and Sentinel’s probation employees.

“Most of the deputies’ involvement in a case or arrest ended when the subject was committed to the Richmond County Jail,” the former deputy stated. “Most cases get resolved before trial.”

But, while working in the bailiff division, the former deputy said he witnessed some very disturbing behavior.

“There were many, many questionable incidents that I witnessed,” he said. “For example, as part of my duties, I was called upon to make my way to the Sentinel offices located nearby and take into custody subjects that had a warrant.

“Upon my arrival, often the subject was sitting down on a chair unaware of my pending arrival and, once they saw me, they were surprised to see a sheriff’s deputy there. Needless to say, they became upset when I informed them they were being taken into custody at the request of the Sentinel employee. When I asked for a copy of warrant or a reason, the Sentinel employees simply told me it was due to a ‘failure to pay fines.’”

This happened time and time again, the former deputy stated.

“Most if not all of the Sentinel probationers are indigent and unable to pay sometimes their fines and fees,” the former deputy stated. “They do comply with all other regulations like urine analysis and community services, but that’s not good enough for Sentinel.”

According to the former deputy, it is all about the money.

“First and foremost, they want to see the money from the probationer,” he said. “Everything else, like the community services, seems to me secondary and inconsequential to Sentinel.”

It was terrible to witness, he said.

“These are employees that, as part of their duties, are supposed to go out into the community once in a while and keep track of the probationer’s whereabouts, employment status and so on,” the former deputy said. “They don’t. I’ve never seen or heard any Sentinel employee go out to find a probationer. The extend of their ‘search’ is a quick phone call to whatever number they have on file. The first words to the probationer over the phone is more or less, ‘Where’s the money?’ and ‘By the way, bring proof of community service if you have it. If you don’t have it, don’t worry about it. Do the community service later but come down to the office and bring the money.’”

These probationers obviously couldn’t afford to pay the fees, he said.

“These are barely above minimum wage public sector employees that have, in a real way, a probationer’s life in their hands. If no money is handed over, a threat of jail time is their next course of action,” the former deputy said. “If no probationer is contacted by phone, after two or three months, a warrant is issued by the employee.”

A warrant is Sentinel’s way to collect cash, he said.

“The Sentinel employee makes no attempt to go out and contact a family member, a neighbor, known associates, nobody,” he said. “If a couple of phone calls doesn’t do the trick, a warrant is quickly issued.”

When someone has money, the situation is entirely different, the former deputy said.

“I remember this particular probationer that showed up at the Sentinel office after six months of not reporting,” he said. “He had no proof of community service, or anything else but he had with him the monies that was owed for the last six months. He was given a stern lecture about reporting but after taking his money, he was released and told to come back next month.”

The probationer was reminded to make sure to have that month’s fee in hand when he returned, the former deputy said.

“There was always a line of people outside Sentinel’s front door just about every day,” he said. “No shortage of fines and fees.”

Another duty the former deputy had was to perform security inside the courtroom while court was in session and assist judges, prosecutors and defense attorneys.

“Often the lawyers, Sentinel employees, the clerk of court and the judge stayed inside the courtroom after the court session had ended and there were no civilians inside the courtroom, to perform last-minute administrative tasks and sign different types of orders and paperwork,” the former deputy said. “There was one such time when the Sentinel employee assigned to the courtroom that particular day handed the judge a stack of paperwork.”

When he asked the Sentinel employee the purpose of all the papers, she told him they were warrants.

“I then asked her, ‘Why are you taking out so many warrants?’ She proceeded to state, ‘Different reasons. And besides I don’t issue the warrants, the judge signs them all. He’s the one issuing the warrants,’” the former deputy said. “At that point, some of the warrants were signed after being examined by the judge and handed back to the Sentinel employee without so much as the Sentinel employee explaining to the judge at least a brief circumstance as to why these warrants are being asked to be signed.”

It was as if there was no concern about issuing warrants on these probationers, he said.

“This was done matter-of-factly,” he said. “Sentinel never attempts to discuss the warrants. They just print them out in mass hoping all get signed. Normal procedure calls for the deputy or law enforcement officer to give the judge a brief explanation as to why the warrant was written up and then the judge signs it if he agrees with the deputy.”

In most cases, Sentinel didn’t have to say one word, he said.

That silence was extremely disturbing because every single one of those warrants signed represented a person who was now facing an arrest, the former deputy said.

“Sentinel just expects all warrants to be signed so they can have leverage when they do make contact with the subject to ask for their fees,” the former deputy said. “If the fees are paid, they will withdraw the warrant. That’s how they operate.”

Sentinel’s new slogan should be: Profit before people.