Georgians Going Gaga Over Gosling

It’s no secret that Georgia is quickly becoming the destination for filmmakers and their movie stars, considering the Peach State was recently named the No. 1 filming location worldwide.

More top 100 feature films released at the domestic box office in 2016 were made in Georgia than any other place, according to a new industry study by a Los Angeles film office called FilmL.A.

Georgia actually outranked popular states such as California, New York, North Carolina and Louisiana.

“The rapid growth of the film and television industry in Georgia and the state’s steadfast commitment to its support is remarkable,” FilmL.A. stated in its 2017 report. “With 17 projects in 2016, the first-ranked Peach State hosted nearly three times as many feature films as fifth-place New York and Louisiana.”

Due to Georgia’s generous use of tax credits, which are worth hundreds of millions of dollars, the state has managed to lure both movie and TV productions here.

The mega movie stars who are now headed to Georgia are making some residents swoon.

Many Augustans are hoping some of these blockbuster films will soon make their way to the Garden City.

Just last month, “First Man,” a biopic about astronaut Neil Armstrong starring the extremely sexy Ryan Gosling in the lead role announced auditions for extras in Atlanta. The movie — which is based on the book “First Man: A Life of Neil A. Armstrong” by James Hansen — is being directed by Oscar winner Damien Chazelle, who also directed Gosling in “La La Land.”

Filming in Atlanta is expected to begin later this month and continue through January.

While fans of Gosling submitted their info to the casting calls for extras hoping to simply be in the same room as the Hollywood hunk, many Georgians were surprised about how specific the producers were for each audition.

Producers were seeking actors to play astronauts, nurses, doctors, reporters, secretaries, couples, construction workers, engineers, pilots and kids. Because the film is a period piece, the casting directors wanted to specifically see each actors’ hairstyle, and women auditioning were not allowed to have highlights, fake nails or visible tattoos. Men had to be willing to cut their hair short and be clean shaven.

None of that sounded too difficult, but some of the roles needed genuine experience.

For example, the movie needed actual flight controllers, engineers, pilots, astronomers, airplane mechanics, physicists and those with prior military experience.

Specifically, the director did not want actors with experience playing military personnel, but people who actually spent time in the service.

However, some of the required experience wasn’t so demanding. For instance, the movie was looking for actors who were current or past smokers. The film was also looking for “fun-loving hippies” from the 1960s and NASA lovers and historians.

“Please give us as much detail in your email to explain your love/history with the skies above,” the casting call requested.

The movie also needed classic cars that were 1966 and older for filming from October through January.

But one of the more humorous requests was for an actual priest.

“Seeking a REAL Priest — Former or Active,” the casting call stated.

But Atlanta isn’t the only city looking for movie extras.

Savannah announced this week that they are looking for extras to play roles in the movie “The Front Runner,” starring Hugh Jackman, and the film “Killerman,” starring Liam Hemsworth.

“The Front Runner,” which will begin filming in Savannah in November, is a movie about the 1988 failed election run by Democratic presidential candidate Gary Hart.

Since this also is a period piece, extras are required to possibly change their hairstyle and facial hair.

The film will also need “lots of Italian, Hispanic, Indian, African-American” extras.

Georgians are definitely getting a taste of what’s required for filming.

In the beginning of November, “The Front Runner” will be shooting a pier scene where the actors will need to play “Miami” locals and “Miami tourists” as well as “Bimini” and “Bahama locals.”

“Need all ethnicities, but especially black and Hispanic for this day,” the casting call stated.

There also will be a yacht scene where the movie will need guests who are “very upscale men and women, all ethnicities” between the ages of 20 through 60.

Even though the movie “Killerman” is set in New York City, Savannah is being used for hospital and club scenes.

Therefore, the movie is seeking EMTs, nurses, and “attractive model types as well as punk types with tattoos and piercings — the look and feel of this club is anything goes.”

Sounds like a pretty fun way to make a few extra bucks and possibly meet some sexy Hollywood stars in the process.

Not a bad gig.