Go Directly To Jail

When Allison walked into Richmond County State Court earlier this year, she knew the seriousness of her situation.

Even though she had been sober for more than a year sitting in the courtroom, she was still facing two charges of driving under the influence of alcohol.

“I’m a single mom and I needed to put that part of my life behind me,” said Allison, who asked to remain anonymous for this story due to the fact that her case is still pending in court.

Allison discussed her options with her attorney and they both agreed that the DUI program offered by the Accountability Court of Richmond County would be her best choice.

“I truly believed this program was going to be a cakewalk for me and so did my attorney,” Allison said. “He told me, ‘If you are sober and you’ve been sober, you are going to have an easy time with this.’ That couldn’t have been further from the truth.”

The Accountability Court of Richmond County, which has been nicknamed the “problem solving court” for those with multiple alcohol and drug offenses, did little to solve Allison’s problems.

In fact, the accountability court created almost nothing but more problems for her.

“I had ideas of grandeur before I went into this program,” Allison said. “I couldn’t have been more wrong.”

The DUI program, which typically runs between 15 to 24 months, requires participants to receive counseling, attend Alcoholics Anonymous meetings, submit to random alcohol and drug screens, complete state required classes for license reinstatement and attend a court session twice a month.

Upon successful completion of the program’s four main phases and an aftercare phase, the court will then consider waiving jail time, community service and fines, according the Richmond Cƒounty State Court’s website.

Participants in the program are also required to pay a monthly court fee of $125 which does not include the cost of treatment and drug screening.

“I started the program back in March,” Allison recalled. “I was sober before I went into the program. In fact, since this past November, I’ve been sober two years. And I did everything this program asked of me.”

During treatment, she was a model participant in the program, Allison said.

“I have never missed a payment. Ever,” she said. “I have never missed a class. I’ve never missed a drug screen. I have never missed a court date. There is no bar they haven’t set that I haven’t met. And, yet, I’ve gone to jail three times in this program.”

So, why exactly was Allison thrown in jail by the judge?

“All of the cases in which I’ve gone to jail were for diluted urine,” Allison said.

Allison, who works in the medical field, says she has been astonished by the results of her urine tests since entering the program.

“Those results are impossible,” she said. “I know myself and my body.”

Basically, when a drug test has detected diluted urine, it often means that the creatinine level, which is protein found in human urine, is abnormally low.

Creatinine is supposed to be present in the body and, according to the U.S. National Library of Medicine, the normal range for women is 11 to 20 mg per kg of body mass per day and 14 to 26 mg per kg of body mass per day for men.

If a person’s creatinine level is much lower than this, his or her test results will stand out to the lab workers.

Those lab workers will likely assume the person has been drinking a lot of water because excess fluid consumption can reduce the concentration of creatinine.

“When we go into that courtroom, the judge will explain terms and he says a dilute means that you are drinking buckets of water to cover something in your urine,” Allison said. “Well, that’s not true.”

In some cases it can be, but not in all cases, she said.

“Can you get a dilute from overdosing on fluids? Absolutely, you can,” Allison said. “But these urine tests are made to where we have to pee on demand. We have to provide a specimen. Not providing one is not an option, so we are all drinking water.”

And, not surprisingly, the majority of her diluted urine results came during summer, she said.

“When I got my dilutes, it was a 110 degrees on the heat index in Augusta and I’m wearing scrubs,” Allison said. “The truth is, women get more dilute results than men do, just based on female’s protein intake and urine output. The numbers are overwhelming.

Out of 10 people who go to jail for dilute results, I’d say easily 7 to 8 of them are all women. Every single time.”

Those numbers alone should raise a red flag for the judges sending these women to jail, Allison said.

But it doesn’t, she says.

“I have asked on several occasions to see my lab results,” Allison said. “I just want to see what labs are doing them. For my peace of mind, if nothing else.”

Unfortunately, the more Allison said she protests her results, the more annoyed the judge seems to become with her requests.

“I became the poster child for why you don’t question the judge,” she said. “But I couldn’t help it. I couldn’t help but uestion the inconsistencies.”

A not so “positive” result

A bigger problem for Allison is the fact that, not only is she receiving a dilute result, but it is also what is called a “positive dilute.”

A positive dilute means that, while the specimen may be diluted with water, it still tests positive for a drug.

Therefore, it is considered that the donor failed the drug test.

“Well, I have a medical issue. Nothing severe or anything, but it is pretty substantial to me,” she said. “Hydration is a really big thing for my renal system. All of a sudden, my kidneys shut down at some point before, so I take a medicine that does show up on my drug screen. I’ve taken it as long as I can remember.”

That prescribed medicine can cause the results to be positive in a drug test, but Allison says the judge is fully aware of her condition.

And, yet, her “positive dilute” result is still considered a failed urine test.

“Honestly, I’m dead sober,” Allison said. “I am as sober as the judge, but it is not enough.”

In accountability court, the first time you receive a dilute result, you get a warning. The second time, the judge will typically give you about 10 hours of community service. On the third occasion, you are thrown in jail for a minimum of 24 hours, Allison said.

“But when you go to jail in accountability court, you are going for the full 24 hours,” she said. “You don’t get out early. Even though the jails are overcrowded and they like to send people home early, well, we are never sent home early. We are hated in there because we are taking up space for other people.”

As soon as you are thrown in jail for accountability court, Allison said you might as well be invisible.

“We are just thrown in the jail and we are lucky if they even remember that we are there,” she said. “We are lucky if we get to eat or make a phone call. We are basically shipped there and dumped until our time comes to get out. I’ve been in jail more times in the nine months that I’ve been this program than I have my entire life.”

After her initial arrest in accountability court, Allison continued to get dilute results.

Finally, she felt like she had no other choice but to talk to her doctor about what was going on with her body.

“At this point, I had to divulge to my doctor that I am in this program, which is highly embarrassing, and it is not where I wanted to be, but I felt like I didn’t have a choice,” Allison said. “And my doctor said, ‘You are a woman. You are not going to put out the same content as a man would.’ My doctor ran labs and everything came up normal.”

Allison asked her physician to write a note to the judge explaining her condition and some reasons the tests might be coming back with a dilute reading.

“I provided doctor’s notes about my condition, but they were completely ignored,” she said.

The next thing she knew, the judge threw her in jail for 72 hours because her results were again diluted.

“I am a single mom now. I’ve been at work all morning. I was expecting to go back to work when I leave the courts and now I’m off to the Phinizy Road jail,” she said. “If it hadn’t been for my care provider at that time, I would have done the full 72 hours. I have to say, my care provider in this program has been the only bright light through all of this for me.

“I feel like he has stuck his neck out on more than one occasion. But, unfortunately, the labs are something that he doesn’t do.”

When her care provider vouched for her, Allison was released from jail and she later headed to her counseling class.

“There, I had to take another drug screen and I can’t tell you how it happened, but I got a positive dilute again,” Allison said. “Now, I’m panicked.”

She quickly headed back to her doctor’s office and asked him to write the judge another, more thorough, note about the possible link between her medical condition and the dilute test results.

“The note was so detailed,” she said. “He was giving more than one reason as to why it would specifically cause this dilution. He offered to divulge anything necessary, and if the judge had any questions, he asked for him to please contact his office.”

At that point, Allison thought for sure the judge would understand.

“So I provide the note,” she said. “The judge dismisses that one yet another time and throws me in jail again for 48 hours. At this point, I’m bawling. I can’t even explain how I felt. Just trapped.”

Praise of the courts

The Metro Spirit attempted to contact Judge David Watkins and Judge Patricia Booker, both of whom preside over the accountability court, but they could not be reached for comment prior to the holidays.

However, in defense of Richmond County’s accountability court, it has received a great deal of praise over the past few years across the state.

Just last year, attorney Tanya Jeffords was named the Accountability Court Hero by the state of Georgia for her work in helping addicts who have gone through drug court.

In fact, drug courts across the states — which are considered part of the larger program of accountability courts — are being recognized for their impressive results.

In a recent series on drug courts by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the newspaper found that there are more than 100 accountability courts in Georgia. That number continues to grow due to the fact that Gov. Nathan Deal quintupled the funding for such courts in 2013.

And it appears a lot of people are benefitting from such programs.

The retention rate for those who entered Georgia’s drug courts was 77.6 percent, according to a 2010 survey by the Administrative Office of the Courts in Atlanta.

A 2010 state audit also found that, while almost 30 percent of state prison inmates with substance-abuse problems committed another crime within two years of release, the results in accountability courts were quite different.

Only 7 percent of drug court graduates committed another crime within two years of being released, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Drug courts are also much cheaper for Georgia with a cost of about $20 a day, compared to $51 a day for a state prison bed.

That’s incredible news for a state that typically ranks in the top 10 in the nation for incarceration rates.

But Georgia is far from alone in its success with accountability and drug courts.

The National Drug Court Institute recently released a report stating that 75 percent of drug court graduates remain arrest-free at least two years after leaving the program.

It also found that drug courts are six times more likely to keep offenders in treatment long enough for them to get better.

Of course, when it comes to such drug courts across the state, not all of the news is good.

In 2012, a chief judge in Brunswick, Ga., named Amanda Williams, who presided over the drug court there, was forced to resign in disgrace.

She was accused of behaving in a “tyrannical manner” and frequently locking defendants up for long periods of time without having any access to their family or an attorney, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

“One woman given an open-ended sentence by Williams in 2008 attempted suicide after two months in jail,” the newspaper reported. “The woman had previously been flagged for having suicidal tendencies. The Judicial Qualifications Commission charges also accused Williams of using ‘rude, abusive and insulting language’ to some of her drug court defendants.”

Considering Williams was presiding over one of the largest drug courts in Georgia, her resignation was quite of a blow to system, but since that time accountability courts have continued to thrive.

Jill’s story

In many ways, the Accountability Court of Richmond County is helping those facing addictions.

Just ask Jill, another defendant currently enrolled in Richmond County’s DUI program offered through the accountability court. She also asked that the Metro Spirit not include her real name in the article because her case is still pending.

“The program has been very helpful for many people and it is has been helpful for me,” she said. “I have gotten to sit down with outstanding professionals in the recovery field that I couldn’t have afforded without the program. I’m now really enjoying the AA meetings. I’m so glad to have stopped that vicious cycle.”

In Jill’s case, she has struggled with alcoholism and addiction her entire life, but she has also experienced long bouts of sobriety.

Unfortunately, after a loved one was killed in a car accident about two years ago, she began drinking again and got two DUI during that time.

“I knew that I needed help,” she said. “If I hadn’t gotten help through the court, I was going to check myself in somewhere because I was just in despair.”

When she was told about the county’s accountability court, she thought it was the prefect situation for her.

That was until she began taking the urine tests.

“In the beginning of the program, I was eating mostly vegetarian,” Jill said, adding that she had some protein in her diet, but hardly any meats. “I did not know I was endangering myself with the food I ate.”

Jill says she is also extremely fair skinned and can overheat easily, so she regularly drinks a lot of water, particularly in the summer.

“I came into the program in the summer and, before I knew it, I had this thing called a dilute,” Jill said. “I didn’t know what that meant. To me, I was drinking the normal amount of water that I was supposed to drink to be a healthy person. But, suddenly, I had a second, a third and a fourth dilute result.”

Jill said she was shocked because she had been completely compliant with the program and had not been drinking at all.

The only medication she was taking was a prescribed drug from her doctor for anxieties.

“So, this was a dilute positive,” Jill said. “Well, of course it is a positive because my medication is showing up in the test result.”

She clearly remembers the day that she received her third dilute result. She, along with Allison, were both thrown in jail for 24 hours.

“I felt like I had been caught up in this loop,” Jill said. “I just didn’t anticipate that being sober I would be put through so many trials. It was like sabotage because it’s something biological that we can’t help.”

Shortly after going to jail, Jill was shocked when she received a forth dilute result.

“The judge decided to put a SCRAM on me for three months to prove that I wasn’t drinking,” Jill said, adding that a SCRAM is an alcohol monitoring device that is strapped to a person’s ankle. “I didn’t have any problem with it because I wasn’t drinking.”

While Jill said she was relieved to prove to the judge that she wasn’t drinking, she admits that wearing the SCRAM monitor around her ankle was not easy.

“Wearing a SCRAM makes work hard because it buzzes constantly,” she said. “You can’t hide it. In fact, I had to take an online class this semester and we had to go in for one of our midterms. Sure enough, it just buzzed in the middle of the exam.”

Determined to try and prevent another positive dilute reading, Jill said she decided to change her diet by eating a lot of carbohydrates before the urine test.

“So I have started to take my tests in the morning and I’ve been drinking Gatorade the night before,” Jill said. “If I don’t carb load and protein load the night before and take my test exactly in the morning, I will get a dilute because I’m just a watery person.”

At least two times a week, Jill says she has to eat a hamburger and drink Gatorade at night in order to pass the urine test. She also must rush to take the urine test first thing in the morning, so the lab will get her “first specimen” of the day.

“People’s metabolism work in different ways. And I have an extreme one,” Jill said. “I just had no choice but to put on weight. And if I exercised too much, it also would trigger a dilute result.”

After a few successful test results, Jill suggested the same technique to Allison, but because Allison has a young child and goes to work early in the mornings, she has no choice but to take her urine tests later in the day.

“So she continues to get a dilute,” Jill said of Allison. “I told her what she is going through is horrific.”

Even though Jill hasn’t had any more trouble with dilute results lately, she worries about when the temperature begins to rise again and she needs to hydrate her body.

To compound that concern, the accountability court recently changed the process in which the drug tests are scheduled.

“Now, we are going to have to call in every day and put in our social security number, and if our social security number comes up that day, we are going to have go in and give a sample,” Jill said. “I’m afraid if I don’t save my first sample of the morning and get in there as quickly as I can and give it to them, that I could easily get a dilute. It’s stressful.”

To test or not to test

In 2004, the National Drug Court Institute released a report recommending that the use of urine drug concentrations be eliminated from the court’s decision-making process in order to “protect client rights and ensure that evidentiary standards are maintained.”

The report insisted that it is not the intention of the National Drug Court Institute to prohibit the interpretation of laboratory data by qualified scientists or to assert that

urine drug levels have no interpretative value.

But it did have some concerns.

“Drug court practitioners are cautioned that the interpretation of urine drug levels is highly complex and even under the best of circumstances provides only limited information regarding a participant’s drug use patterns,” the 2004 report states. “Further, such interpretations can be a matter of disagreement even between experts with the requisite knowledge and training to render such opinions.”

While the report stated using urine tests are common, the National Drug Court Institute stated they may not be wise.

“Because courts rarely have the necessary toxicology expertise, the routine use of urine drug levels by court personnel in formulating drug court decisions is a practice that in most cases would not withstand scientific or judicial scrutiny,” the 2004 report states. “Drug courts are also encouraged to seek expert toxicology advice when necessary and appropriate to assist in the interpretation of testing data associated with challenging cases.”

For Jill, that kind of research should indicate to the judges in the accountability courts that the results from these urine tests aren’t simply a matter of whether someone passes or fails.

“I honestly think the accountability court is working for many people. It is working for me, except for these glitches in the urine tests,” Jill said. “I don’t want to be caught in the system.”

And, of course, whenever she see Allison get called to stand in the courtroom “box” and berated by the judge, Jill knows that there is a major flaw in the system.

“A friend of mine who is in the program who is doing very well, recently asked me, ‘Why is that girl, Allison, always in the box? She seems to really have it together,’” Jill said. “When I told Allison that after court, she almost had tears of joy in her eyes.”

As the two walked out of court together, Allison told Jill that she just reached her two- year mark of being sober.

“She turned to me and said, “Thank you for telling me that, because when I’m in that courtroom, it doesn’t feel like people see that I’m doing well. It feels like I’m against the world,’” Jill said Allison told her. “She doesn’t deserve that kind of treatment.”

But for Allison, she doesn’t have much of a choice.

She has reached Phase Three in the program and has dedicated more than nine months to it, along with a significant amount of money.

Of course, Allison could quit the program and face sentencing on her previous DUI charges, but she would see a very familiar face behind the bench during her court hearing.

“Getting out of the program is not an option. I am still going to have that same judge, but if I quit, he can do whatever he wants to me,” Allison said. “He has free rein. He can toss me in jail up to one year and that’s it. That is what the maximum could be in my scenario.”

The accountability court has impacted every aspect of her life, including her job in the medical field.

In the beginning, Allison tried to keep the program a secret from her boss. But after being unexpectedly thrown in jail on several occasions, she had no choice but to tell her boss the truth.

“The first time I went to jail, it was only 24 hours, so I had taken that next day off from work because I was prepared for that,” Allison said. “The second time I went to jail, I didn’t expect it. I had a note from a doctor. I was baffled when I found myself behind bars. So, when I got back to work, I sat down with my boss and I had to tell him.”

Fortunately, Allison said the people at her workplace have been more than understanding about her situation, but she realizes there is only so much they can accept.

“Everyone can be stretched too thin at times. And even though I know my boss realizes that I’m not doing this with ill will and I’m not some terrible criminal, he can only accept so much before it is even too much for him,” Allison said with a tremble in her voice. “And that’s understandable. Those are my fears. I have a child to support. I’ve been at this job a year and a half and I’m good at what I do. I like it, but I’m afraid it could all come to an end.”

For those reasons, Allison says she has a hard time not being completely frustrated by the way in which accountability court treats some people.

“I don’t need to go to accountability court to be accountable,” she said. “I’ve been sober much longer than I’ve been in this program. And through all of it, I’ve maintained sobriety. God knows, this program makes you want to drink, but I haven’t.”

Allison says she hopes one day the judge will recognize that she is an honest person who has truly turned her life around, but she can’t help but be skeptical.

“It’s a dog and pony show, but what no one realizes is these are real people’s lives,” Allison said. “Sometimes I think this judge wishes to make me the case of ‘I told you so.’ Like, ‘This girl, she seems so smart, but she was just lying.’”

“Well, that is not going to be the case,” Allison added. “My sobriety has nothing to do with him. It never will.”

If she could turn back the clock, Allison admits that she would have never agreed to enter accountability court. For her, it has been a nightmare.

“Obviously, I wouldn’t have done it,” she said. “I have gained nothing, at this point. But I have lost so much.”