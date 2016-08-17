Happy Anniversary, Metro Spirit!

Ever since the Metro Spirit began back in 1989, informing Augusta about the latest events and entertainment offered here locally has always been a top priority.

For the past 27 years, the Metro Spirit has been the go-to guide to what is happening across the Augusta area.

But when Metro Spirit publisher Joe White purchased the paper more than five years ago after having started with the paper as an account executive in 1993, he brought his love of music and entertainment back to the forefront of paper’s coverage.

White, along with a couple of business partners including Shawn Ledford of Mellow Mushroom, opened the live-music club, the mission, on Broad Street back in 2004.

The vision for the mission was to provide downtown Augusta with a live-music venue with enough space to attract larger touring acts.

During the years it was open, the mission managed to do just that by hosting a variety of national and local bands including everyone from The Avett Brothers, Drive-By Truckers, Mothers Finest, Leon Russell to the former Athens, Ga.-based band Modern Skirts.

These days, Sky City is now thriving at the same Broad Street location in downtown Augusta under the leadership of owners Coco Rubio, Jayson Rubio and Eric Kinlaw.

While the mission may have closed its doors, White’s love for music never died.

That is clearly evident in the Metro Spirit’s coverage of concerts and shows touring here locally.

And, many times, readers will notice that the byline on those music feature stories is none other than Joe White himself.

That’s not by accident. White thoroughly enjoys interviewing musicians and entertainers and talking to them candidly, not only about their professions, but their day-to-day lives, their hobbies, their families and their futures.

The following are samples from some of the best music and entertainment stories that Metro Spirit has offered over the years. Enjoy.

Drive-By Truckers

When White interviewed Patterson Hood, the co-founder of the Athens, Ga.-based band Drive-By Truckers in September of 2015, they discussed how the band has definitely settled down a bit, both in terms of its lineup and in the members’ personal lives, over the past two decades.

Just prior to the release band’s new album, “It’s Great to Be Alive: DBT Live at the Fillmore,” the Truckers were a part of Friends with Benefits’ Riverwalk Revival concert series at the Jessye Norman Amphitheater last year.

“The band’s in a great spot. We’ve come out the other side, kind of completed our drama and the personnel changes we were going through and landed with this really great lineup,” Hood told White last year, while enjoying a cheesesteak in Philly, no less. “And we’ve been out playing for the last several years. We were touring a little heavy last year behind that record (“English Oceans”) and we’ve been talking for years about doing a live album. We wanted to do a record that captured the band at its highest, best form playing songs from our history.”

When the band realized its tour was going to end with a three-night stand at the Fillmore in San Francisco, which has historically been one of its favorite places to play, it was a perfect setting for a live album, Hood said.

“I think this was the magic point, and we said, ‘Let’s end the year and record it,’” Hood said. “So we had David Barbe fly out and record it and we ended up with 50 takes and we narrowed that down to 35 that kind of tells the story we want to tell with this thing and here we go.”

It was clear that Hood was extremely proud of the live album.

“I think it’s kind of the thing where, when I’m an old, old man, and my grandkids want to know what the old man used to do, I can be like, ‘This is what your grandpa used to do,’” Hood said, laughing. “Put it on and turn it up real loud so they’re like, ‘Ahhh, Grandpa, your music’s too loud! No wonder you’re deaf!’ ‘What?’”

Hood’s fascination with Augusta also shone through during the interview.

“The first time we ever played the Soul Bar we emptied that motherf***er out,” Hood said. “I can’t remember the other band on the bill that night, but we drew a pretty nice sized crowd and then we came in — this was like 1998, probably. Really early days of the Truckers — and we were just loud as hell. We ran everybody in that place out the door in about 20 minutes except for this one table.”

Hood said he’ll never forget that one table.

“This guy had rented a van and driven an entire van-load of people from somewhere up in North Carolina to come see us that night and they were all at that front table. So they stayed and drank and raised hell all night,” Hood said. “We ran everybody else in that room out the goddamn door. It’s gotten better since then. We actually had a real good time every time we’ve been back there.”

Warren Haynes of Gov’t Mule

Back in February of last year, White candidly spoke to Warren Haynes, the legendary guitarist and founding member of the Southern rock jam band Gov’t Mule, about his love for music and his admiration for the Godfather of Soul, James Brown.

“I had two older brothers and most of the records we listened to were mainly soul singers,” Haynes told White in 2015. “Singers like Sam & Dave, Wilson Pickett, the Four Tops, the Temptations and Otis Redding. But James Brown was my first hero.”

For years, there was one of the Godfather of Soul’s records under the King label that captured Haynes’ attention.

“Some of the James Brown singles had pictures of James on the label of the actual record. Not the sleeve, but on the actual label of the record,” Haynes said. “But there was one picture in particular on the King label, back when it was blue, that had a big K on it. And in the big bar of the K, there was a picture of James inside it singing into a microphone. I remember looking at that over and over and over again when I was a kid.”

Haynes said he couldn’t have been more than 7 or 8 years old, but he remembered constantly listening to that record and singing along with Brown.

“I think it’s through James Brown that I, at a young age, discovered what groove meant,” Haynes said. “The kind of groove that James Brown did had never really existed prior to him.”

In April 2015, Haynes along with his band, Gov’t Mule, was the headliner for The Major Rager in the Augusta Common to kick off the 2015 Masters Tournament.

Prior to the concert last year, White stood with Haynes backstage and was stunned Haynes recalled their phone conversation.

In an extremely candid and surreal moment, White witnessed Danny Ray, the former cape man and emcee for music legend James Brown, and Haynes work out the details of whether or not Ray would drape a cape over Haynes shoulders during Gov’t Mule’s performance.

At first, Haynes did not feel it was appropriate because he had too much respect for the Godfather of Soul.

“James Brown created a fresh sound that changed the world as much as The Beatles did,” Haynes said. “To this day, when I’m trying to define the epitome of what groove is, it’s James Brown. To me, there is no question about it. His music, when I listen to it today, it is even better than it was 50 years ago.”

Of course, Haynes is a music legend in his own right.

Back in 1989, he joined the Allman Brothers Band after being recruited by former guitarist Dickey Betts to join the band for a reunion tour. It wasn’t until 2014 that Haynes decided to leave the band to pursue his own career.

Along with the Allman Brothers Band and Gov’t Mule (the band he started 20 years ago), Haynes has also performed with the Grateful Dead, Phil Lesh & Friends, Bob Dylan, John Lee Hooker, Eric Clapton, Bonnie Raitt, Dave Matthews and the “King of Blues” himself, B.B. King.

But had it not been for the early influence of the Godfather of Soul on his understanding of music, Haynes insisted that there’s no telling where he would be today.

“When I listen to ‘Love Power Peace,’ let’s face it, the band that James Brown had, there was no band around that was that type at that time,” Haynes said. “James Brown’s band was as orchestrated as any of the big bands. I mean, the amount of time and energy and rehearsal and concentration that must have gone into making that music the best it could be is unimaginable. But everyone revered that. Everybody that heard James Brown’s band said, ‘That is the best band on the planet.’”

Jason Isbell

While interviewing artists, White enjoys just sitting back and letting the conversation take its natural course. Such was the case during a recent interview with Jason Isbell, a songwriter and former member of the Drive-By Truckers.

During the interview, Isbell opened up about sobriety, his recent marriage and life on the road. It was an extremely frank interview that many readers remember.

While Isbell has been sober for the past four years and has been touted as the brightest star to emerge in years, he has experienced some serious challenges in his life.

Isbell joined the established band the Drive-By Truckers in his early 20s and indulged in the raucous lifestyle being a Trucker afforded.

By all accounts a prodigious drinker, he stayed with the band for most of his 20s before being kicked out in a band shake up five years ago.

He attributes his newfound mainstream success to his decision to stop drinking.

His breakthrough album “Southeastern,” released in 2013, was basically a diary of a man working through his alcoholism and relationships. The album was both a commercial and critical success and put him on the national stage, bringing the Alabama native a whole new audience and level of success one would have thought impossible a scant few years ago.

“The past couple of years haven’t been as busy as they have been on the road,” Isbell told White earlier this year. “We’re probably doing a hundred shows… Last month, I flew about 55,000 miles and I don’t know if I would have been able to do that if I was still drinking. I just don’t think that would have been possible.”

The traveling, he explained, would have been difficult in and of itself. His drinking problem had begun to affect his work in other ways as well.

“It would have been rough,” Isbell admitted. “We went to Australia and had about four flights over there, flew back, then went to England and from there went to Hawaii. Yeah, I just don’t think that would have been possible if I had still been drinking. I don’t even think I would have had the offers, you know, the way my career was going. I had a lot more potential at that point in time. I wasn’t working as hard as I could work. I didn’t get the opportunities that I get now.”

Once he got a handle on his drinking, though, his work also began to improve.

“It definitely gives you more time to work,” he said of being sober. “That’s a big reason my work got better, being more well received just because I had time to focus on the job. I was writing the songs and I didn’t have the urge to go out drinking as soon as the sun went down. When we were touring, the shows got a lot more consistent, more rested, on a regular basis. The long shows were a lot better, I could sing a lot better.”

Things may be getting better on both a personal and professional front, but Isbell says he’s anything but cocky about this upswing.

“I still try and keep in mind that it could change any day. It can creep up on you,” he said. “If you think you’re cured I think you’re underestimating the disease, because it can come back at any time. It’s different for everybody. Some people feel like you can get it over with and never worry about it again, and I think if I ever start thinking I’m not an alcoholic then I might start thinking then I can drink again and start the whole process over.”

Being sober has brought with it lots of changes, but Isbell said he quickly learned his limits.

“That first year was tough. That first year was harder than the last three have been combined, that’s for sure,” he said. “But, you know, for me it had to do more not really with the alcohol itself as it did with the situations that I was in. I learned that I can go out to a bar and watch somebody play, but I can’t stay more than a couple of hours. A couple of hours that’s it for me and then I start getting anxious. I start wanting a drink myself.”

Alcohol wasn’t the only vice that Isbell had to quit, he said.

“I can’t smoke weed anymore because that makes me want a drink. I don’t think there is anything wrong with marijuana in itself, but, for me, it’s a trigger,” Isbell said. “It makes me wish I had a glass of whiskey. As soon as I figured out those things it really helped me a lot. But it took me about a year to learn those things.”

The Avett Brothers

One of White’s all-time favorite shows at the mission was The Avett Brothers, so when he got to talk to Scott Avett in May of 2014 prior to their show at Papa Joe’s Banjo-B-Que, it was like old times.

After all, the Avett Brothers have been an Augusta favorite since their earliest days playing Stillwater Taproom on Broad Street. Even after all these years, Scott Avett still remembered the show at the mission more than a decade ago.

“I think the mission show was in 2006, March… maybe the beginning of March,” Avett said. “Bob (bassist Bob Crawford) crushed my thumb with the bass during that show. I remember that so well. That was our last show (of the tour) and we capped it off with my thumb getting crushed and my fingernail coming off. I had to step out back and pull myself together because it was painful. At Stillwater, we were determined to sit down when we played there and the limitation of sitting down forced us to become better musicians.”

But the interview wasn’t all about the Avett Brothers’ music, it also featured Scott Avett’s art.

“It seems like there’s a parallel between making music and the art you create, especially with the prints that you sometimes make for shows: You create the original, which is the first piece, then you do the relief, so that’s the second piece, and the prints are the third piece,” White said. “It seems the same with music: you write and record, so that’s the first piece, and then you recreate it every time you perform. Do you see the similarities?”

Avett said there are definitely parallels between the two art forms.

“That’s a great comparison,” Avett said. “I’ve never put those together consciously. I’m actually in my studio painting right now. As an artist, I am more willing to draft, rough draft, transfer, rough draft, transfer, and it does all makes sense to me with the band. With the painting, it’s much more of a one of a kind, a different energy for making it.”

Painting is a solo art compared to music, Avett said.

“A painter doesn’t really need anyone else. If he does, it’s a minor thing like models, if you’re a figurative painter. But a painter really doesn’t need anyone else but himself,” Avett said. “Whereas musicians, we need lots of people around us, we depend on other people, we’re kind of a unit of people. So in the art world I can kind of be flightier without anyone being affected by it.”

While constantly touring, Avett said it is important for the band to step back and enjoy life, every chance it gets.

“When we’re in New York I’m going to go to some museums and galleries or just stroll and maybe visit people that I should and would like to,” Avett said. “We were in Dallas last weekend and we spent the whole morning playing soccer at a soccer complex that we were performing at. We were at Bloomington, Illinois, earlier this year and they had an ice skating rink in the complex, so I went ice skating for two hours. You see and you feel these things and they affect you intellectually by and by. You’ve got to kind of carefully connect the dots with each opportunity and identifying it as an opportunity is key.”

Robert Earl Keen

In June 2014, White got to interview Robert Earl Keen, one of the most talented songwriters to emerged out of Texas in the 1980s.

During the interview, White learned of Keen’s close ties to the Augusta area.

It turned out Keen’s long-time guitarist, Richard Brotherton Jr, is from Augusta and, in fact, went to Aquinas High School.

“As a matter of fact, I think part of the reason we go to Augusta — not that I don’t think Augusta is a really nice place and I really enjoy it and stuff — but the inspiration behind going to Augusta is because Rich is from Augusta,” Keen told White. “We cover the Southeast quite a bit and we have for many, many years, for probably as long as 25 years, so we figured why don’t we go to Augusta? That’s where Rich’s family is from. So we found a place to play, the Imperial Theatre, which is a great place to play, and we make it an annual event, at least an annual event, and it’s been great for us because Rich has a great family and is a great person. He’s just an incredible talent.”

After Keen’s Augusta show, he and the band were headed to another family reunion of sorts: the 40th anniversary benefit concert for Austin City Limits. Keen is known for being a regular guest on the show and has even performed at its annual musical festival.

“I believe it’s five times; it might be six,” he said. “I’ve had a good, long relationship with the ACL.”

So long, in fact, that he has performed at both venues the show has used.

“It was forever in the communications building on the University of Texas campus and I would say, I wanna say, four to five years ago it moved to what they call the movie theater in downtown, in one of the big hotels,” Keen explained. “The hotel has nothing to do with it. It’s just the hotel is built around this performance space and it is truly world class. Truly, and I don’t want to sound cliché, but truly state of the art, world class performance venue.”

There was still one advantage the old space had over the new one, Keen said.

“Some beer company would always sponsor the show somehow and they would have these huge cafeteria tables full of draft beer,” he remembered. “And you would run in there and get a couple of beers and put them under your seat and then run and get another couple so you could be ready for the whole show. And everybody was really aware of this, there was sort of this community feel of, you know, let’s all just get our beer just right and then sit down and watch the show. So there was that and that is gone. I think they still have some beer sponsor stuff but not like that. That was sort of old-world politician kind of thing.”

The Texas native, who has been in the music business since he debuted with “No Kinda Dancer” in 1984, still prefers to spend his time touring.

Keen has eschewed trying to make a name for himself overseas to focus on touring in the U.S. and Canada.

Early in his career, he attempted to break into the Nashville scene, but only lasted 22 months before heading back to Texas.

These days, Keen says he doesn’t even recognize Nashville anymore.

“In the last five years particularly, Nashville has taken on this kind of glitz that I never saw coming and it’s kind of… uh… I’m intimidated by it,” Keen joked in 2014. “I don’t know what to think of it. It’s no longer any kind of good ole boy goes to town, gets his guitar out and becomes a star or, whatever, signs with some publishing company. It’s about the clothes you wear and they way you have your hair designed or chiseled and the girl that’s on your arm or, vice versa, the girl that’s got the cute guy. I don’t know what it is. It’s kind of like LA lite. I tell you what, it’s anything but country.”

Augusta’s Comedy Centra

Over the years, the Metro Spirit has had the pleasure of interviewing several nationally recognized comedians that have made their way through the Augusta market.

In 2014, White got to interview one of his childhood idols, Richard “Cheech” Marin of the Grammy Award-winning comedy duo Cheech & Chong.

Marin talked about his life leading up to the Cheech & Chong movies that became so popular in the 1970s.

Before he was famous, Marin was eight credits shy of an English lit degree when he left California for Canada at the height of the Vietnam War and, shortly afterward, met Tommy Chong.

In their late teens at the time, they didn’t mean to create an entirely new genre of comedy, but that is exactly what they did.

By the time Cheech was 25 years old, he had recorded and released the album “Cheech & Chong,” which was the album for junior high students everywhere.

“We didn’t know what was going to happen,” Marin said. “We were just thankful we got a contract to make an album. We didn’t know how to do it because we were a stage act. And so we had to figure out, how do we transfer what we do on stage to record? It was a process. We went through a couple of false starts and then we kind of came upon the idea of creating these scenarios in the studio and adding special effects.

The problem, he said, was that while most comedians were making albums, most comedians weren’t like Cheech & Chong.

“Everyone that was making albums that was our age, like Lily Tomlin and George Carlin, they were doing live recordings of their act and we were a visual act,” he explained. “We had a bunch of influences from old radio shows and we started doing that and we came up with this process that was really good for the age.”

When their second album came out, it was the biggest selling comedy album of all time.

“We always kind of always took things in stride. Okay, we gotta go here, we gotta go there,” he said. “We were like three albums into it before we kind of thought, ‘Hey, this could be our job man!’”

Then came the movies. It is hard to imagine now, but the theaters were so smoky back then you could have a hard time seeing the screen. You can’t smoke in theaters anymore but put one of the duo’s movies back up on the big screen and they stand up as well now as when they were released.

Cheech & Chong hit the comedy scene at a time when there was an explosion of talent: Steve Martin, Robin Williams, Martin Mull, Lily Tomlin, Monty Python, George Carlin and Richard Pryor. It was a murderers row of stand up.

“Pop art really had a kind of short life heretofore, so we were really surprised how we took off,” he said.

In the era of comedy podcasting you may be wondering where Marin is out there in the world of free comedy.

“Tommy does it,” he said. “I don’t know. This whole social media thing is like having another job, you know, and I already have a job.”

Back in 2012, White got the chance to interview another popular and surprisingly “clean” comedian, Brian Regan.

Known as Jerry Seinfeld’s favorite stand-up and America’s best working comedian, Regan explained he just wants to be referred to as a comedian.

“Oddly enough I don’t like to draw attention to myself unless I am literally onstage telling jokes,” he told White in 2012. “I don’t need anyone to know anything about me, you know? I like being as low key as possible. Sometimes I’ll get off the bus at a stop and people will come up to me and say, ‘Who’s bus is this?’”

Even after winning the American Comedy Award for Best Club Comic, Regan didn’t relish the notoriety.

“I was nominated one year and did not win, then I was nominated the next year and won,” he explained.” What’s funny though is the credit was easier to follow when I didn’t win. The year I got nominated and didn’t win I would tell the MC to tell them I was nominated for comedian of the year. And you get on stage and the audience is like, ‘Okay, this guy must be pretty good, he was nominated for comedian of the year.’ But the following year when I won and you go tell them I won comedian of the year you go out and people got their arms folded and they’re like, ‘Alright, prove it.’”

Several years ago, Brian made the transition from clubs to larger theaters. This move, ironically, took him back to his roots: Riding a bus across the country.

“I was on a bus one time late at night and woke up and I heard this young lady behind me saying to the woman next to her in a hushed voice, ‘I’m not sure, but I think my brother might have killed someone’,” Regan said. “I’m fortunate enough to have a tour bus situation so that takes me from the first gig, then I’ll fly home from the final city. Going back to years ago, it’s funny, I used to take the bus back then too, but not a tour bus. It was a Greyhound Bus. I used to buy 30-day Greyhound Ameripasses and that’s how I would get from town to town. And of course a Greyhound bus stops in every single city between here and where you’re going. I was on some bus rides that were longer than 24 hours.”

After all these years, Regan said his approach now is as wide-eyed as it was 20 years ago. Sharing managers with Ray Romano and Robert Klein can keep you humble, he said.

“I always joke when we all send our commission checks, I wonder if he opens mine first or Ray Romano’s,” he said. “Over the years I’ve had a handful of opportunities if you will, some development deals. None of them were green lighted where I got anything on the air. To me it’s sorta like winning the lottery. You have to be good enough to even have the opportunity to begin with, then from there you gotta get the right idea, the gotta get the right script, the right network, the right cast, the right pilot, you know all these things have to go well. Even Ray’s show, when it first got on the air, the ratings were really bad. People hadn’t yet caught up to the show. He was fortunate that they kept it on the air until it got an audience and then of course it became a top 10 show if not a top five show.”

When it comes to comedians with hit television shows, Regan definitely knows the king of comedy: Jerry Seinfeld.

“I was fortunate to open for Jerry Seinfeld 10 or 15 times over the years just as he was breaking big and it was thrilling,” Regan said. “Obviously the audience wasn’t there for me, they were there for Jerry Seinfeld. But it was my first experience performing in theaters. It’s what got me so motivated to want to do that for myself. It’s like, ‘Wow, this is unbelievable… look at all these people, and they’re facing the stage and they’re paying attention and they’re not drunk.’ It was a beautiful experience.”

But one of White’s favorite interviews was back in 2012 with comedian Lewis Black, who is probably best known for his belligerent comedic style and his former two-minute rants on “The Daily Show” where he plays the role of the curmudgeon’s curmudgeon, literally frothing at the mouth and railing against the hypocrisy he sees all around.

White caught up with Black while he was touring in Oklahoma and was shocked by Black’s demeanor.

He had prepared for a rough interview with an extremely angry comedian, and, instead, White found a completely affable man who chuckled non-stop throughout the conversation.

For instance, when White happened to ask Black about about Cheech & Chong, it took him a full 13 seconds to stop laughing enough to answer the question.

White was amazed at how down-to-earth Black was throughout their telephone interview, but, let’s just say, Black was also all over the board during their conversation.

So much so that White decided to present the interview to readers in a Q&A format.

The following is an excerpt of White’s 2012 interview with Black:

MS: One of your tweets last month thanked your fans for being patient while you were working on new material. What’s that process like?

LB: You know you finish a special like you know I did a while back and you… you start starting all over again, kinda. You know, I have all kinds of stuff that I stopped from doing in that set that I sort of dropped. You drop the old thing and put in something new and you drop the old thing and you put in something new. For me, since I think about it all the time, but I really write it on stage, I never write anything down until I do it, and then I after I do two or three shows then I start thinking about stuff and writing it down.

MS: Seinfeld was here last week, I think, and he had said somewhere that he only changes out about 10 percent of his material a year, and he’s quite happy with that.

LB: Gosh. Jeez. I’d… I’d kill myself! That’s really amazing! I mean, we all have the means in which we work (laughing) and he’s probably smarter than… you know. I am trying to come up with a whole now act. It’s the only way I’ve ever worked (laughter).

MS: Have you ever played Augusta National, by any chance?

LB: Uh, no.

MS: Is that part of the deal? You’re going to get to play this time?

LB: Of course not.

MS: Would you like to?

LB: Of course. I just don’t think it would really fit into my schedule. I’d kill to play at Augusta National. There was a comedy club there a long time ago. I mean, a long time ago. I mean, before 2000. Back when I was still touring clubs and… and I drove down there and drove in and… and I was asked to leave. And I was so irritated. It was just that kind of thing, and I didn’t really realize that it treated itself as the third Vatican. And so I… they told me to leave, and I was just like, I just wanted to, you know, look at it and, you know, I’ll get out of the car and I’ll take a look, and… and he was like, no — you gotta go. And I was like, look you… you come to New York where I live and, you know, you wanted to see Yankee Stadium and we would let you, you know? And then I left and I haven’t been back since.

Local readers won’t get an interview like that any other place than on the pages of the Metro Spirit. Thanks for all the local support over the past 27 years! We wouldn’t be here without you!