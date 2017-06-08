Happy birthday, Farmhaus!

When Farmhaus opened its doors on Flowing Wells Road in Columbia County a year ago, it was an instant hit.

Over the past year, the trendy, locally owned hamburger restaurant has worked hard to develop a loyal and deeply devoted fan base.

Clearly, attention to detail has been the key to Farmhaus’ success.

Whether it’s the careful selection of local, organic ingredients for its burgers, hot dogs, salads and sides or the restaurant’s excellent customer service even on its busiest days, Farmhaus has earned an outstanding reputation as one of the best places to grab a bite in Columbia County.

And now it is time to celebrate its one-year anniversary.

On Saturday, June 10, the Farmhaus on Flowing Wells Road will offer live music from The Mason Jars from 5 to 9 p.m. and patrons can enjoy happy hour from 4 p.m. until the restaurant closes.

The Columbia County location will also have $1 off draft pints and craft cocktails, $2 off draft pitchers and $5 cocktails.

It will be a celebration that you won’t want to miss.

Sean Wight, owner of Farmhaus, is extremely proud of his Columbia County location.

“This location is right on the cusp of Richmond and Columbia counties and I just think the location is really good being centrally located near I-20. It is a busy area,” Wight said. “I mean, you have Doctors Hospital out there with all of the medical offices and there are a bunch of neighborhoods down Flowing Wells Road. I just see a lot of future growth in it.”

Wight, who also owns Craft & Vine and Frog Hollow Tavern in downtown Augusta, said he had always received a lot of requests over the years to open a second Farmhaus in Columbia County.

One of the main reasons for Wight’s success in both Columbia County and downtown Augusta is the fact that he has put a great deal of time and thought into developing the menu, the concept and the entire look of Farmhaus.

Prior to opening the first Farmhaus in downtown Augusta in 2012, Wight spent four months carefully choosing small, family farms for the restaurant’s local beef and organic ingredients.

Wight took the restaurant’s slogan, “Beef Up Your Local Economy,” seriously in order to help support this region and provide his patrons with a quality product.

“I’ll be the first to admit, there is really nothing healthy about a burger,” Wight said, laughing. “But our burgers are about as healthy as you can get. We use quality local angus beef, our chicken is hormone and antibiotic free and all of our hotdogs are 100 percent beef with no antibiotics, hormones or preservatives. Our buns are from H&F Bread Company in Atlanta, so everything is locally sourced in the Southeast.”

The food is also always fresh and made to order, Wight said.

And Farmhaus doesn’t just offer a “typical” burger.

The restaurant’s menu features dry-aged double patty beef burgers with a variety of toppings. Choices on the menu include burgers such as “The Haus” burger with smoked gouda cheese, grilled onions and whole grain mustard or the “Farmstyle” with a sunny side up local farm egg, heirloom smoked bacon, smoked gouda cheese and Duke’s mayo.

“We make everything in-house,” he said. “All of our sauces, our french fries are twice fried and cut in house, our sweet potato tater tots are house-made and even our milkshakes are all organic.”

Those milkshakes have become a very popular item on Farmhaus’ menu, Wight said.

“The milkshakes are incredible and the boozy milkshakes have been a huge hit,” Wright said, explaining that Farmhaus offers an adult version of the regular milkshakes using liquor.

As a result of Wight’s attention to detail and quality food, fans of Farmhaus keep coming back for more.

“The demand for a locally sourced burger place was obviously there and we were very well received,” Wight said. “Farmhaus has been successful because we keep our quality up better than chain restaurants. People know when they come into Farmhaus that it is going to be clean, the ingredients will be fresh and the food is going to be really good.”

Farmhaus’ First Birthday Bash at the Flowing Wells Road location

Featuring live music from The Mason Jars from 5-9 p.m.

Saturday, June 10

466 Flowing Wells Road

Happy Hour from 4 p.m. until close

farmhausburger.com