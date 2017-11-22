Happy Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is here already. It seems like just last week, we were scrambling to find Halloween costumes the day before Halloween. I guess this means it’s finally time to throw out those Necco Wafers, Good & Plentys and gobs of peanut butter grossness wrapped in orange and black wrappers, because it’s obvious that they’re just not gonna get eaten.

Anyway, I figured what better to write about on Thanksgiving than some of the things I’m thankful for. Novel idea, I know. Here’s just a few things, off the top of my mind…

My kid’s sports seasons are over. This means I don’t have to drive through Grovetown anymore.

Addiction recovery. Because of it, I have a positive new relationship with two family members for whom I once felt hopeless.

My listeners who helped me find the Super NES Classic before they sold out. It’s pretty much the best purchase I’ve made all year.

“Family Guy” re-runs. I fall asleep to them on Netflix every night. There’s so many, I don’t think I’ve seen the same episode twice.

Diablo’s. Damn, I love that place.

As you get older, you realize just how important they are. You also realize who the real ones are.

Everyone who has donated to my Fake It To Make It campaign. At the current total, I’ve got 15 percent of my goal. If you’d like to help, head to HDentourage.com. You can also buy tickets to the event there (which is Jan. 26 at The Miller!). All proceeds benefit SafeHomes of Augusta.

My job. It’s a pretty cool one. It’s stressful at times and keeps me busy as hell. But I can’t think of anything else I’d rather be doing. And my supporting staff is just that: very supportive, whether I’m asking them to back me up in a lip-sync competition or I have some lousy idea about a Ramen Noodle cook-off in the middle of a parking lot, they’re always there to back me up.

People who actually use their blinkers. Seriously, thank you from the bottom of my heart.

I’ve been recognized around Augusta for this column more than I have for my 11 years on the radio. So, I guess there are a few people that read it. That means the world to me.

My family. It’s the best family in the world, hands down. My oldest is growing into the responsible young man I always knew he could be … and he’s a pretty incredible footballer. Now, if I can just get some UGA scouts to take a look at him.

My daughter is handling the middle kid status like a champ. She’s the smartest person I know and way more mature than any 13-year-old I know. We lucked up with this kid.

My youngest is a carbon copy of my 9-year-old self. He’s loud, goofy, likes to be the center of attention and loves to laugh. He also loves being a kid, he doesn’t want to grow up, which is probably the thing I love most about him.

My wife is beautiful, smart and way out of my league. She handles a job that I could never do and keeps our home life in order with little effort. I’m constantly amazed by this woman, and I don’t tell her nearly enough just how thankful I am for her.