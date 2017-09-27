Top Posts
Home Arts Hillary-Marie unites with Wycliffe Gordon
wycliffe-gordon
Arts

Hillary-Marie unites with Wycliffe Gordon

written by Stacey Eidson September 27, 2017

Dancer Hillary-Marie — who specializes in one of America’s greatest art forms, tap dance — will be taking the stage for Westobou at Augusta University’s Maxwell Performing Arts Theatre with American jazz trombonist and legend Wycliffe Gordon.

“It’s my understanding that this will be the first time tap has been featured at the festival,” said Kristi Jilson, the executive director of Westobou. “That’s exciting because, for us, the dance component has typically been contemporary dance or ballet. This is a jazz tap performance with Wycliffe Gordon. They are going to do some call and repeat things on stage, so they will be playing off of each other.”

hillary-marie-2Hillary-Marie is known as one of the most accomplished tap dance artists and producers in the country. She is an award-winning, internationally acclaimed soloist and founder of the world-class Jersey Tap Fest in New Jersey.

“As a young artist in training, I was determined to become a jazz dancer and a drummer. So it’s only natural that I would combine vernacular movement and rhythm to become a tap dancer,” Hillary-Marie said in a press release. “Music and dance are the universal languages of the world, and being able to participate in both simultaneously as a percussive dancer is powerful. By combining tap dance choreography and improvisation with live music collaboration, I strive to be a unique storyteller.”

For that reason, Hillary-Marie is looking forward to her performance on stage with an outstanding musician such as Wycliffe Gordon, she said.

“I truly feel that music and dance can connect with people in a way that our words can’t and when people see my work, I want an energy transference to occur,” she said. “I want people to lose themselves, find resolve for their current frustrations, find the drive to follow their aspirations, find the joy they’re searching for and overall just find the missing component that they’re seeking in their day to day lives.”

And this is not your classic tap performance, Hillary-Marie playfully warned audiences.

“My current work challenges the notion that tap dance is a dying, underground, indigestible art form,” she said. “I’ve thrown aside the top hat, tuxedo and cane of vaudeville to bring to life my definition of the modern day tap dancer because I believe that rhythm is a universal language and tribal instinct that all of us understand.”

She describes it as embarking on a “musical dance odyssey.”

“I choose to approach tap dance as both a musical instrument and visual performance art to culminate in the ultimate form of storytelling,” Hillary-Marie stated. “The results so far have been beautiful.”

Hillary-Marie’s Sole Music Collective featuring special guest Wycliffe Gordon
AU’s Maxwell Theatre
7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 11
$25, advance; $30, day of show
westoboufestival.com

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

funk-you

Augusta Common to become the ultimate downtown playground

September 27, 2017
kevin-hart

Kevin Hart to bring the laughs

September 27, 2017
1red_9351

Arts in the Heart a brilliant ray of sunshine after Irma

September 23, 2017
bike-crop

IRONMAN 70.3 to affect Augusta traffic this weekend

September 21, 2017
ms-38-17

Metro’s Best Winners 2017

September 20, 2017
disney-on-ice-elsa-crop

Disney’s magic coming to Augusta

September 16, 2017
irma

Any questions about Tropical Storm Irma?

September 11, 2017
taqueria-crop

Food Stuff

September 2, 2017
regency

Regency Mall the home of the new arena? Get a brain.

August 23, 2017
cover

Growing the Garden City

July 12, 2017