Hollywood Freedoms Secured by Conservative Soldiers

God bless Meryl Streep. When I first heard how totally devastated she was because she believed Donald Trump w

as mocking a disabled man, it was all I could do not to laugh out loud at her “snowflakery.”

Meryl Streep gave convicted child molester Roman Polanski a standing ovation in 2003. Looks like Jack Nicholson and Nicolas Cage knew better.

Then it occurred to me. If such “mocking” has such a devastating effect on her, can you imagine the horror and the pure emotional paralysis that hits her when she hears about the millions of defenseless babies flushed from the bodies of women mainly for issues of convenience? On one hand we have an infamous blowhard supposedly teasing a grown man (who is apparently thankful for the notoriety the spotlight gave him), and on the other, millions of God’s most innocent creations ripped to pieces by knives and needles while still alive… for a moment.

Rude and immature behavior versus violent genocide without prosecution or societal notice. If Trump’s silliness made her cry, the abortions should have her setting fire to herself on Hollywood Boulevard like one of those self-immolating Buddhist monks.

But somehow I think she is safe. It must be she just doesn’t know. Lord God, no one tell her. And if you do, hide the lighter fluid.

Among the millions of social media comments generated by Streep’s now legendary anti-Trump tirade that came while she was supposed to be accepting an acting award, this one from someone named Matt Zoller Seitz particularly caught my attention:

“Shut up and act” is a sentiment expressed by conservatives who hate the fact that the art they love is overwhelming made by liberals.”

I concede the point, Matt.

Misogynistic liberals like John Lennon, Jackson Browne and Rick James have made some outrageously beautiful music over the years. Drug addled maniacs like Phil Spector, Brian Wilson and Marvin Gaye have kept me singing along since I was a kid. Sexually insane and predatory filmmakers like Roman Polanski, Alfred Hitchcock and Woody Allen have Oscars and Golden Globes stacked like cordwood outside their Hollywood mansions. Except Polanski; I mean, he is not allowed in this country if memory serves.

Speaking of Polanski, yes, that was in fact Meryl Streep giving him a standing ovation when he won an Oscar in 2003 for directing “The Pianist.” So apparently Streep can cheer on a convicted child rapist who cannot come to America for fear of incarceration, but the guy who teases people makes her cry. Snowflakery. I think I may have to go back to that theory.

But back to Matt’s observation, yes, the entertainment industry is overwhelmingly liberal. Ironically, two of the institutions/industries that ensure and defend the First Amendment rights and privileges of those who produce the often outrageous and offensive “entertainment” so many Americans bemoan these days, are overwhelming conservative.

That’s right, the “gun toting,” “thug whoopin’,” “felon busting” and “Osama Bin Laden killing” men and women who wear law enforcement badges and military uniforms in America are, by and large, quite a conservative group.

Ironic that if and when any of those folks get called to protect and serve any of the aforementioned left-wing entertainers, they will show up without hesitation and without reservation, because protecting and serving is what they do. They don’t sing songs, they don’t throw pies in front of cameras and they don’t give child rapists standing ovations. The cops and soldiers who protect us all run toward fire fights, they charge at homicidal maniacs, and they have been known to sacrifice their lives in the line of duty.

That “duty” is to maintain the societal fabric that allows the snowflakes in Hollyweird to create make believe magic, and all too often, to create vile material that is better suited for a toilet bowl than a movie screen.

The law officers that do this, tend to support conservative causes, and according to a poll conducted by POLICE Magazine, their sample of working police personnel voted for Trump over Hillary Clinton at a rate of 84 percent.

Active duty members of the American military were a little less supportive of Trump, even though he was the clear leader of the pack, the headline of the October 2016 polls conducted by The Military Times was the fact that Hillary Clinton was only able to muster 20 percent of the vote.

So even with the “Donald Trump issues” in full bloom, these polls showed the “Sweetheart of the Left” and the “Chosen One of the Entertainment Industry,” Hillary Clinton, getting less than one fifth of the vote of the responding police and military professionals.

To see these figures in print is shocking even for someone in my position. I knew there were general trends in support, but this overwhelming rejection of Clinton by these rock solid and beloved segments of our population should send a message to Hollywood that they need to hear. Gripe about policy differences all day long, Lord knows conservatives have done that with President Obama and his team, but the personal attacks on Trump’s family and supporters are going to do nothing but reinforce their resolve to reject all that goes with the liberal agenda of his detractors.

Trump needs to park his damn Twitter account and leave the movie reviews to whoever replaced Siskel and Ebert, on that we can agree. But the continued assault on the people who supported the defeat of Hillary Clinton is going to eventually blow up in the faces of those who continue it.

The entertainment industry has spoken, but then again so have the cops and the soldiers. I know who I want on my side every day of the week, and it ain’t the dude plucking the bass, or the chick who smells like patchouli, waiting for her close up.