Hope I Die Before I Get Old

Well, it’s finally here. I’ve dreaded this day for a long time. I remember seeing other people go through it my whole life. Some handled it well, some handled it like … well, like I’m handling it, which is to say: not very well at all.

This Saturday, I’m turning 40.

I know it’s not as bad as I’m making it out to be. It’s just that, like my youngest son, I don’t want to grow up. It seems like just yesterday I was turning in my homework late, cutting school to do things I had no business doing and making terrible decisions because of a girl. Now I’ve got three kids, one of which is driving me crazy by doing all of those things I mentioned before. By the way, that one is two years from being an adult. Ya get that? I’m two years away from being a parent of an adult, which means, if he decided to start early, I could actually become a grandfather in two years or so… which will be detrimental to my son’s health, because I’ll kill him. But, I digress.

To make matters worse, I’ve stopped shaving my (usually bald) head for ‘No-Shave November.’ Not only is my hair only growing back on 2/3 of my head, but the hair that is growing back has a few specks of gray… well, maybe shades of gray… ok, fine, it’s totally gray.

My anxiety about turning 40 is really uncalled for. Life is good. I don’t necessarily feel 40, so I’m trying to talk myself back from the ledge a bit. It helps that I’m kicking off my birthday with a six-mile run through Evans. The Jingle Jam 10K always falls on my birthday weekend. That it falls ON my 40th birthday this year was just a stroke of luck. So, kicking off my birthday by knocking down a few miles (because, hey, some 40-year-olds can’t) and by helping to support families suffering from domestic violence through SafeHomes of Augusta? I can’t think of a better way to crest the hill. Follow that up with the ‘Dawgs playing in the SEC Championship game (and probably losing, because Georgia sports) and I’ve got myself a nice li’l introduction to 40.

It helps that, even though I’m turning 40, I sometimes still feel like I should be that teenager that has to answer to my parents or a teacher. Then I have to remind myself that, y’know what, I can buy candy anytime I want and I don’t even have to ask to borrow a few dollars from mom. I can eat fast food every day of the week if I want. I can even stay up late and watch R-rated movies, and no one will yell at me — and that’s pretty flippin’ awesome!

So, bring on the black balloons and the “over-the-hill” jokes. 40, I’ve dreaded you for pretty much my whole life. But I’m ready for ya.