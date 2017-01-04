How many Georgians does it take run D.C.?

Bob Young at Trump Tower

While everyone in Augusta is anxious to find out whether former Augusta Mayor Bob Young really could be in line for a job in President-elect Donald Trump’s administration, it looks like another Georgia politician might be headed to Washington, D.C.

For weeks, the Atlanta media has been speculating whether or not former Georgia Gov. Sonny Perdue will be chosen as Secretary of Agriculture in Trump’s administration.

It looks like Perdue just might have the gig in the bag.

Earlier this week, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that Perdue was Trump’s “leading candidate” for the Secretary of Agriculture.

Sonny Perdue

Of course, Perdue has been downplaying his chances of running the $140 billion agriculture department since meeting with Trump just after Thanksgiving.

“I’m interested in helping the country,” Perdue told the AJC last month. “I told the president-elect Trump that I would be happy to serve from Georgia, where I am very happily living with my wife and 14 grandchildren, or I’d be happy to serve him if he thought I could be helpful to him here in D.C.”

Perdue should have just started off that entire statement by saying, “I’m just a country boy from Georgia… aw shucks.”

During his two-hour meeting at Trump Tower, Perdue reportedly said that Trump asked him about his “skill sets.”

He also described the meeting “very genuine, honest, forthright,” according to the AJC.

If chosen, Perdue will already have a few friends in Washington D.C.

First off, Perdue’s former campaign manager, Nick Ayers, has been selected as a top aide to Vice President-elect Mike Pence on Trump’s transition team.

Perdue would also join fellow Georgian U.S. Rep. Tom Price of Roswell, who has been selected by Trump as the Secretary of Health and Human Services.

Price will undoubtedly play a significant roll in Trump’s administration

Tom Price

One of Price’s top priorities will likely to be to dismantle President Obama’s health reform law that the two prior secretaries of health spent more than five years implementing.

Price, an orthopedic surgeon who chairs the House Budget Committee, has long claimed that Obamacare is a threat to quality and affordable health care, according to CNN.

In fact, Price has authored several different versions of an Obamacare replacement plan over the past few years and the plans are said to have many similarities to Trump’s vision for health care reform.

Price’s most recent bill, the Empowering Patients First Act of 2015, called for giving refundable tax credits to those who buy policies in the individual market. The credits would be adjusted by age, ranging from $1,200 for those age 18 to 35 to $3,000 for those age 50 and up, CNN recently reported.

As for Perdue, he will also have family close by for their support if he is selected by Trump.

Perdue’s cousin, U.S. Sen. David Perdue, will of course spend a great deal of time in Washington and he has also wisely played his cards right.

Both David and Sonny Perdue have been extremely prominent supporters of Trump over the past year.

David Perdue

Not long after Sonny Perdue had his meeting at Trump Towers after Thanksgiving, David Perdue also met with Trump to discuss the president-elect’s 100-day plan.

Needless to say, David Perdue is thrilled by his cousin’s chances of becoming Secretary of Agriculture.

“Sonny’s background in business, his medical background, his executive background as a governor make him an ideal choice,” David Perdue recently told the AJC. “In fact, I think he may be the best choice I know in America to be in that ag position.”

A cousin knows best, right?

Let’s just hope that both Price and Perdue make the Peach State proud.