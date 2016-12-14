I Can’t Weight

I turned 39 at the beginning of this month.

Some people are cool with getting older. I’m not one of them. I was told by someone that “40 is the new 20.” Uhh, no. You might be able to get away with 30 being the new 20 but, 40 is 40. Always has been, always will be. I anticipate going through a midlife crisis for pretty much the rest of my life.

Probably one of the things making me feel this birthday more than the others is that I’ve packed on a few extra pounds. The struggle. Many of us go through it, nowadays magnified by friends on social media constantly posting pictures of themselves in a gym working out.

I tried to fool myself into thinking it wasn’t that bad. Then, I stepped on a scale. WHAT? I’ve gained how many pounds? I tried to be surprised. How did this happen? Then I remember: Oh yeah, I stopped my regular visits to the gym back in 2013. Fully engulfed in all sorts of excuses — work, kids and general life keeping me busy — I haven’t exercised regularly in about three years. That, coupled with a steady diet of, oh, whatever I can get my hands on, apparently packs on the extra pounds, so much so that I’ve outgrown the suit that I wear nearly every weekend.

By the way, I’ve discovered why men’s dress pants have three buttons: Because we hang on to the pants long after we have outgrown them. My three buttons have been hanging on for dear life for quite some time. A lot of people tell me that they don’t see the extra weight. Being a life-long chubby kid, I feel like I’m just good at hiding it. Or maybe they’re just good at lying.

So now it’s time to take action. I’ve got 365 days to do it. Well, a little less, now. Y’know, I’ve been too busy to start… work, kids and life is keeping me super busy. But, no more excuses. It hurts to say it and it hurts even more to print it for everyone to read: I’ve gained 40 pounds in the past three years.

So, can I lose 40 by 40? I know I’m not the only one. So, as you begin your journey to a new lifestyle and a new waistline, know that I am doing it with you. Busy schedule be damned, I’m going to fit into my suit again if it kills me! Which, ironically, would actually help the funeral people dress me in the suit.

Next week, we’ll cover all the wonderful Christmas treats I’ve been feasting on while watching Christmas movies on the couch, having not even set foot inside a gym.

Here’s to breaking your New Year’s Resolution before the new year even starts! Cheers!